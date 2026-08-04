France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal set new records for solar generation during a day in August over the weekend, according to the latest analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. The Spanish consultancy found Spain recorded 259 GWh, France reached 172 GWh, Italy registered 161 GWh and Portugal hit 28 GWh all on August 1. A day later, Germany set its own record for solar produced in August, generating 450 GWh. Despite these records, the weekly average electricity price increased across each of these markets last week, as well as in the Belgian, British and Dutch markets. The only market ...

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