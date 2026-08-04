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PR Newswire
04.08.2026 11:06 Uhr
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Jo Malone London Launches Sea Salt & Bergamot, the 'scent of a new adventure'

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plunge into the exhilarating surf of the Celtic Sea. Immersed in the wild waters, every wave carries a fresh minerality. Joining a burst of bergamot, driftwood accord anchors this sea salt-fresh scent. Experience the untamed beauty of the British coast.

Introducing Sea Salt & Bergamot, the new fresh and woody cologne by Jo Malone London. In the same boat as Wood Sage & Sea Salt, it builds on the brand's selection of sea salt-fresh scents inspired by the British coast. While Wood Sage & Sea Salt is set on the windswept shore, Sea Salt & Bergamot is immersed in the wild waters. Customers are invited to discover the stimulating new cologne and explore the edit in-store and online.

Perfumer: Mathilde Bijaoui
Top: Bergamot
Heart: Sea Salt
Base: Driftwood

Sea Salt & Bergamot Cologne will be available online at jomalone.co.uk and in Jo Malone London stores from August 2026. Follow Jo Malone London on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest: @JoMaloneLondon JoMaloneLondon ScentsOfBritain

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jo-malone-london-launches-sea-salt--bergamot-the-scent-of-a-new-adventure-302841338.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.