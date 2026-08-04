Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Orraia, an Australian private yacht experience company, announced the expansion of its operations from a single-vessel business launched in 2024 to a broader portfolio covering multiple vessels and destinations.

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The company's current portfolio includes Orraia Horizon and Orraia Riva, with operations centred on Sydney Harbour and selected Australian coastal destinations, including the Whitsundays.

The expansion marks a shift in Orraia's business structure from a single-vessel offering to a wider operating model that supports harbour-based and destination-based journeys. The company is now organising experiences across different vessels, locations and trip formats under the Orraia brand.

Sydney Harbour remains the company's primary operating base, while the addition of destination-based journeys extends its activity beyond the harbour. The Whitsundays form part of this broader geographic focus, allowing Orraia to operate across both metropolitan and coastal settings.

The company's current activities include private charters, overnight journeys, dining events, corporate functions and leisure trips. These offerings are arranged according to the selected vessel, destination, schedule and group requirements.

Orraia's development follows the establishment of its first vessel experience in 2024. Since then, the company has added further vessels and expanded the range of locations included in its operations.

The announcement reflects Orraia's next stage of growth within Australia's private marine hospitality sector. The company intends to continue developing its vessel portfolio and destination coverage while maintaining its current focus on private yacht travel and coordinated onboard service.

Further information about Orraia's vessels and destinations is available at https://orraia.com/.

About Orraia

Orraia is an Australian private yacht experience company operating in Sydney Harbour and selected coastal destinations. Established in 2024, the company's portfolio includes Orraia Horizon and Orraia Riva.

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Source: AMRYTT MEDIA