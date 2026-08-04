Peak electricity demand in the United States is projected to increase 24% by 2030, according to Vote Solar, driven by data centers, industrial growth, and widespread electrification. The grid could meet this demand most cost effectively with clean energy rather than with fossil fuels, according to Let the sun in: Clean energy is the cheapest way to meet rising demand, a recent report from Electricity and Energy Innovation (EEI), a nonpartisan think tank. To better understand the best pathway to meet the growing demand, EEI examined two scenarios for meeting electricity demand through 2030. In ...

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