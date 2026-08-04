D'YAVOL Spirits: D'YAVOL Spirits Debuts in United Kingdom with Exclusive Launch Event Hosted by Aryan Khan in London

Its award-winning, black pearl-filtered Single Estate Vodka is available through leading retail and e-commerce platforms across the United Kingdom, including Master of Malt, Amazon, Threshers, Drinks Supermarket, Tesco and others

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D'YAVOL Spirits, founded through a partnership between global icon Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan's D'YAVOL Luxury Collective, Radico Khaitan and Nikhil Kamath, has officially launched its multi-award-winning D'YAVOL Single Estate Vodka in the United Kingdom.

The exclusive launch event was hosted by filmmaker and entrepreneur Aryan Khan and held at The Mandrake, London, bringing together leading media, trade partners and celebrities to mark D'YAVOL's entry into one of the world's most established luxury spirits markets and the next chapter in its international expansion.

Speaking on the launch, Leti Blagoeva, CEO of D'YAVOL Spirits, said, "We've always believed that exceptional spirits begin at the source, which is why our vodka has been crafted on a single estate in Poland. Every decision, from the winter wheat distillation to the unique black pearl filtration, and right up to the presentation of our bottle, emanates from an unwavering commitment to quality. We believe that the UK is a market that truly appreciates craftsmanship and provenance and will resonate well with D'YAVOL."

At D'YAVOL, every spirit is crafted in the region best known for its production, working with experienced master blenders and world-class distilleries to honour provenance, authenticity and craftsmanship. Currently, D'YAVOL's portfolio includes Single Estate Vodka, Inception Blended Malt Scotch, and Vortex Blended Scotch, having cumulatively received over 45 gold medals from prestigious global competitions.

Aryan Khan, Co-Founder, says, "The launch event at The Mandrake celebrated our entry into the United Kingdom. It was followed by our first-ever After Dark event in London, which served as the perfect occasion to introduce our award-winning D'YAVOL Single Estate Vodka."

Launched in 2023, D'YAVOL Luxury Collective was created with the vision of building a modern luxury ecosystem that extends beyond spirits. Today, the collective spans three distinct verticals: D'YAVOL Spirits, D'YAVOL X (streetwear and eyewear), and D'YAVOL Live (events and nightlife), each united by a shared commitment to craftsmanship, design and elevated experiences.

Sanjeev Banga, President International Business at Radico Khaitan, says, "D'YAVOL has done something rare in the spirits world, built a brand that earns its reputation through the liquid and not only the name attached to it. The UK launch is a significant milestone, and we are proud to bring a truly provenance-led luxury spirits brand to one of the world's most discerning markets."

D'YAVOL Single Estate Vodka Crafted on a single estate in Poland using a grain-to-glass process from 100% winter wheat, every grain is traceable from field to bottle. The rare black pearl filtration enhances the vodka's exceptional smoothness while preserving its rich mouthfeel and subtle sweetness. Encased in a sleek, contemporary bottle, the expression reflects D'YAVOL's bold yet understated design language, with every detail created to mirror the premium quality of the liquid within.

The expression has earned international recognition, including: Australian International Vodka Awards - Gold (2025)

- Gold (2025) USA Spirits Ratings - Gold (2025)

- Gold (2025) New York International Spirits Competition - Gold (2025)

- Gold (2025) The Vodka Masters - Gold (2024)

Asia International Spirits Competition - Vodka of the Year, Gold (2024)

Singapore World Spirits Competition (now known as the Asia World Spirits Competition) - Double Gold (2024)

International Wine & Spirits Awards - Gold (2024) Nose: Crisp and clean with delicate hints of raisins. Palate: Smooth, well-balanced and subtly sweet with a rich, luxurious mouthfeel. Finish: Lingering with gentle sweetness. Best Enjoyed: Over ice or in spirit-forward cocktails. Availability: D'YAVOL Single Estate Vodka is currently available at major retailers including Master of Malt, Amazon, Threshers, Drinks Supermarket, and others. UK RRP: £38.5 - 700ml, 40% ABV

The Wider Portfolio

D'YAVOL Single Estate Vodka is joined by two internationally acclaimed Scotch whisky expressions, available globally and part of D'YAVOL's growing luxury spirits portfolio.

D'YAVOL Inception - Blended Malt Scotch Whisky

A blend of eight distinct single malts from four Scottish regions, aged up to 12 years and finished in first-fill tawny port and rare Madeira wine casks. Rich, expressive, and non-chill filtered to preserve every layer of its character.

750ml | 47.1% ABV

Inception was crowned:

USA Spirits Ratings - Blended Malt Scotch Whisky of the Year (2025)

The Scotch Whisky Masters - Gold (2025)

New York International Spirits Competition - Gold (2025)

San Francisco World Spirits Competition - Gold (2025)

Berlin International Spirits Competition - Gold (2025)

Global Drinks Awards - Gold (2025)

New York World Spirits Competition - Best Overall Scotch (2024)

Asia International Spirits Competition - Scotch of the Year (2024)

D'YAVOL Vortex - Premium Blended Scotch Whisky

A masterful union of single grain and single malt whiskies from Scotland, delivering a layered profile of vanilla fudge, deep smoky malt, and soft Islay peat. Non-chill filtered for a full-bodied, unapologetic mouthfeel.

750ml | 43.5% ABV

Vortex was named:

San Francisco World Spirits Competition - Best New Scotch Whisky of the Year (2025)

London Spirits Competition - Blended Scotch of the Year (2025)

The Scotch Whisky Masters - Gold (2025)

New York World Spirits Competition - Gold (2024)

International Wine & Spirits Awards - Gold (2024)

About D'YAVOL Spirits

D'YAVOL Spirits is the spirits vertical of D'YAVOL Luxury Collective, co-founded by Aryan Khan, Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh, in partnership with global icon Shah Rukh Khan, Radico Khaitan and Nikhil Kamath. Built on a philosophy that emphasizes authenticity, D'YAVOL creates premium spirits in those regions best known for their craft, working with experienced master blenders and world-class distilleries to honour provenance. The portfolio includes D'YAVOL Single Estate Vodka from Poland, D'YAVOL Inception Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and D'YAVOL Vortex Premium Blended Scotch Whisky, each recognised at leading international spirits competitions. The portfolio is part of the wider D'YAVOL Luxury Collective, which also includes D'YAVOL X (streetwear and accessories) and D'YAVOL Live (events and nightlife), building a global luxury ecosystem centred on craftsmanship, design and elevated experiences.

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