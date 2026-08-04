DJ Amundi Corporate Proceeds Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Corporate Proceeds Bond UCITS ETF Acc (PLAN) Amundi Corporate Proceeds Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Aug-2026 / 11:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Corporate Proceeds Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 9.9137 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1114000 CODE: PLAN ISIN: LU2370241XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2370241XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: PLAN LEI Code: 549300DGW633M4IHL895 Sequence No.: 438547 EQS News ID: 2376984 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2026 05:05 ET (09:05 GMT)