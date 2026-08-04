DJ Amundi US TIPS UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US TIPS UCITS ETF Dist (TIPG) Amundi US TIPS UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Aug-2026 / 11:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US TIPS UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 116.839 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4186404 CODE: TIPG ISIN: LU1452600XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPG LEI Code: 549300E16EJHSDOWGC76 Sequence No.: 438550 EQS News ID: 2376990 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2376990&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2026 05:05 ET (09:05 GMT)