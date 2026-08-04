Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison Group reaches global audience of over 8.5 million



04-Aug-2026 / 10:42 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





4 August 2026

Edison Group reaches global audience of over 8.5 million

LONDON - Edison Group, the leading global investor relations and research firm, today announced a major milestone: over the past 12 months, its content generated more than 8.5m investor engagements, views and reads from investors across all pools of capital, in every financial centre and beyond.

The achievement highlights the momentum behind Edison's open-access model. By delivering high-quality, independent investment research and financial communications free of paywalls, Edison ensures its market intelligence reaches every tier of the investor spectrum - from institutional asset managers to individual retail shareholders.

Its authoritative content and unique distribution model ensure it is regularly cited and sourced by all major AI models in investment- and capital market-related searches.

'Edison was built on a simple principle: brilliant knowledge should travel as far as possible,' said Fraser Thorne, CEO of Edison Group. 'While traditional capital markets research remains locked behind paywalls, our platform ensures high-impact corporate stories reach millions of investors worldwide. We are deeply grateful to the clients who trust us to tell their stories and share in this success.'

Edison's market-leading services continue to earn top-tier client validation. Independent ratings on Feefo show client satisfaction at the very top end for professional services, with Edison's digital services, investor relations and content scoring between 96% and 100%.

To learn more about Edison Group's capital markets research, investor targeting and investor relations services, visit https://www.edisongroup.com/about-us-corporates/

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority .

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv