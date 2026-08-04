Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Pacifica Silver: Warum jetzt das Team genauso wichtig wird wie die Bohrergebnisse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
04.08.2026 11:50 Uhr
246 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sofidel Group: Sofidel Accelerates Decarbonization With a New Biomass Boiler in France

Sofidel

The Group, which is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its founding this year, continues its innovation journey within its production facilities in Europe and the United States

PORCARI, IT / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Sofidel, among the global leaders in the production of paper for hygienic and household use, known particularly in Italy and across Europe for its Regina brand, continues its commitment to decarbonization by bringing a new biomass boiler into operation at its Sofidel France facility in Frouard, in the Grand Est region of France.

Supported by ADEME (Agence de la Transition Écologique) under the BCIAT 2022 program (Biomasse Chaleur Industrie, Agriculture et Tertiaire), the new boiler will generate steam currently generated using natural gas, enabling an estimated annual reduction of 9,100 metric tons of CO2 emissions.

A biomass boiler has already been in operation at the Frouard site since 2014. Together, the two boiler units will cover 95% of the steam required to heat the drying cylinders of the plant's two paper machines. Natural gas will be used only during peak demand periods and as backup, accounting for approximately 5% of the total demand.

"For Sofidel, the journey toward decarbonization is not only a regulatory requirement, but a clear industrial choice. In France, biomass represents a valuable resource, in which we have invested and will continue to invest," said Luigi Lazzareschi, Sofidel Group CEO.

The activation of the new boiler comes just days after the finalization of an expansion plan for the Group's facility in Inola, Oklahoma, in the U.S.

The investment in France is part of Sofidel's broader decarbonization strategy, focused on increasing the use of energy from renewable sources through a multi-option approach tailored to the climate, infrastructure, and regulatory frameworks of the countries in which the Group operates.

For Sofidel, sustainability is a strategic development lever closely linked to the innovation of production processes, products and logistics, supporting new growth opportunities and continuous improvement while reducing the impact of business activities on natural capital.

Find more stories and multimedia from Sofidel Group at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sofidel Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sofidel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sofidel Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/sofidel-accelerates-decarbonization-with-a-new-biomass-boiler-in-franc-1201163

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.