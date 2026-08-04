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ACCESS Newswire
04.08.2026 11:50 Uhr
167 Leser
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SCS Global Services: Exclusive Webinar - The Road to CSRD Assurance: How Companies Can Prepare Today

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / COMPLIMENTARY WEBINAR

The Road to CSRD Assurance: How Companies Can Prepare Today

July 30, 2026

12PM PT | 3PM ET

REGISTER

In response to strong interest, SCS Global Services is offering an additional Introduction to CSRD session to address questions on getting started with audit readiness and to revisit key topics for those who missed the original broadcast.

As organizations prepare for CSRD reporting, understanding assurance expectations is critical. This complimentary webinar will provide an auditor's perspective on what assurance providers will be looking for, including governance structures, controls, documentation, data quality, and evidence to support reported disclosures. Attendees will gain practical insights into common readiness gaps and actions they can take now to strengthen their reporting processes and prepare for assurance with greater confidence.

A live Q&A will follow the broadcast.

REGISTER

Find more stories and multimedia from SCS Global Services at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/exclusive-webinar-the-road-to-csrd-assurance-how-companies-can-p-1201162

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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