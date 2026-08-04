Hope for Haiti, Inc.: Vineyards in the Valley Returns as Scottsdale's Premier Destination Wine Weekend

Following two successful years and growing national recognition among wine enthusiasts, Vineyards in the Valley expands into a two-day luxury wine experience featuring a five-course Winemaker Dinner, tastings from 60+ acclaimed boutique wineries, and the best of Old Town Scottsdale-all benefiting Hope for Haiti.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / This December, wine lovers from across the country are invited to experience one of the country's most exciting wine weekends at Vineyards in the Valley on December 4-5, 2026. Hosted in Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona-a nationally recognized destination for luxury resorts, award-winning restaurants, championship golf, upscale shopping, and vibrant desert hospitality-the expanded two-day event brings together more than 60 acclaimed boutique wineries showcasing wines from celebrated wine regions for an unforgettable celebration of wine, culinary excellence, and philanthropy. Together, guests, wineries, sponsors, and supporters will help expand access to quality healthcare for thousands of women and children across southern Haiti.

The two-day experience opens Friday evening, December 4, with the exclusive Live Auction Wine Dinner, where guests will enjoy a five-course dinner expertly paired with wines, each personally presented by the featured winemakers. Throughout the evening, guests will also have the opportunity to bid on luxury travel, rare wines, and one-of-a-kind experiences during an exciting live auction.

On Saturday, December 5, the celebration continues with the signature Grand Tasting event. Guests will enjoy unlimited tastings from more than 60 participating wineries while sampling elevated charcuterie and artisan bites, enjoying music from a live DJ, and exploring a curated silent auction featuring premium wines, luxury travel, fine dining opportunities, and exclusive experiences.

"Vineyards in the Valley was created to celebrate incredible wine while bringing people together for something bigger than ourselves," said Ricky Palmer, co-founder of the event. "Whether you're a seasoned collector or simply love discovering new wines, we invite guests to experience an unforgettable weekend in Scottsdale while helping create lasting change for families in Haiti."

"Vineyards in the Valley is a wonderful example of how a shared passion can create an extraordinary impact," said Skyler Badenoch, co-founder of the event and CEO of Hope for Haiti. "Every guest, winery, sponsor, and volunteer helps make quality healthcare more accessible for women, children, and families throughout southern Haiti. We're incredibly grateful for the community that continues to make this event possible."

Proceeds from Vineyards in the Valley support Hope for Haiti's healthcare initiatives, helping provide primary healthcare, cancer screenings, essential medications, nutrition programs, and community health education for families throughout southern Haiti.

Event Highlights

Five-Course Winemaker Dinner - A chef-curated dining experience featuring five gourmet courses paired with high-end wines, each personally presented by the featured winemakers.

Live Wine Auction - Bid on rare wines, luxury travel, and once-in-a-lifetime winery experiences during an exciting live auction.

Grand Tasting - Explore more than 60 acclaimed boutique wineries from across the country while enjoying elevated charcuterie and artisan bites, music from a live DJ, and browsing curated luxury packages, fine wines, and travel experiences in the charity silent auction.

Historic Scottsdale Stadium - Experience the event at the iconic spring training home of the San Francisco Giants, located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale.

Old Town Scottsdale - Extend your stay and discover one of the country's premier destinations for award-winning dining, luxury resorts, upscale shopping, championship golf, and vibrant nightlife.

About Vineyards in the Valley

Founded by Arizona natives and lifelong friends Ricky Palmer and Skyler Badenoch, Vineyards in the Valley was created to unite a passion for exceptional wine with a commitment to changing lives. What began as a unique charitable wine event has quickly evolved into one of the country's most exciting destination wine weekends, attracting acclaimed wineries and guests from across the nation while raising critical funds to support Hope for Haiti's healthcare mission.

About Hope for Haiti

Founded in 1989, Hope for Haiti is an internationally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for the Haitian people through sustainable programs in healthcare, education, clean water, and economic development. Working alongside Haitian communities and local partners, Hope for Haiti delivers long-term solutions that strengthen families, improve health outcomes, and create lasting change. Learn more at hopeforhaiti.com .

Tickets

Tickets for both the Live Auction Wine Dinner and the Grand Tasting are now available at hopeforhaiti.com/vineyardsinthevalley .

Media Opportunities

Vineyards in the Valley welcomes opportunities to collaborate with media outlets, luxury lifestyle publications, wine writers, broadcasters, digital creators, and tourism partners interested in showcasing the event. Media credentials, interview opportunities, and event coverage information are available by contacting the media representative below.

Media Contact

Karen Coons

Events Manager

Hope for Haiti

karen@hopeforhaiti.com

SOURCE: Hope for Haiti

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/vineyards-in-the-valley-returns-as-scottsdales-premier-destination-wine-weekend-1199074