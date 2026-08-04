WK Kellogg Company: WK Kellogg Co Introduces Kelloggs Super Stars Cereal

BATTLE CREEK, MI / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / WK Kellogg Co today announced the launch of Kellogg's Super Stars, a new portfolio of K-12 cereals designed to make nourishing breakfasts more accessible and desirable for students. The rollout is part of the company's Feeding Happiness commitment to helping kids be their best by expanding access to nutritious breakfasts that help fuel learning, focus and student success.

Highlights of Kellogg's Super Stars include:

Nutrition Profile: Each 1 oz serving provides a good source of fiber and vitamin D and is an excellent source of seven vitamins and minerals. Specifically, 20% of the Daily Value (DV) of six B-vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B6, B9, B12) and iron, 4g of dietary fiber, 15% of the DV of vitamin D and made with natural flavors and colors.

Kid-Approved Flavors and Shapes: The four flavor offerings (Celebration Crunch, Cinnamon Crunch, Fruity Crunch and Honey Crunch) and star-shaped cereal pieces were selected from among those kids identified as their favorites.*

Operational Ease : Ready-to-serve 1 oz bowls, 2 oz cups and new 1 oz pouches (a format unique to Kellogg's ) make for quick and easy serving in schools with minimal prep time or labor required.

Iconic Characters: Each Super Stars variety features an iconic Kellogg's character including Tony the Tiger, Toucan Sam, Cinnamon Stick and, making her 'return' after more than 70 years, Katy the Kangaroo.

For more than a century, WK Kellogg Co has helped nourish communities by providing breakfast solutions that support children, families and schools, recognizing the important role breakfast plays in helping kids start their day ready to learn and thrive.

"Kellogg's cereals have been a staple on breakfast tables and in school breakfast programs across the U.S. for decades and we are committed to continuing that legacy for generations to come," said Sarah Ludmer, RD, Chief Wellbeing and Sustainable Business Officer, WK Kellogg Co. "We know school nutrition professionals are working incredibly hard to navigate evolving regulations, rising costs and limited staff. Super Stars helps remove those barriers and enables them to provide more students access to a healthful breakfast."

Advancing WK Kellogg Co's foodservice portfolio is central to the company's growth strategy, driving innovation and helping strengthen the category's relevance with today's consumers.

"Re-energizing the cereal category starts with leading where we can have real impact and childhood nutrition is right there at the top," continues Sarah. "Super Stars brings something new to the category, including flexible formats and strong nutrition credentials, as well as the opportunity to introduce and excite new generations about the benefits of cereal."

The Kellogg's Super Stars cereal offering will be introduced to school nutrition professionals at the 2026 School Nutrition Association's Annual National Conference in Charlotte, NC, July 12-14, 2026 and will be available for the 2027-2028 school year.

Source: The Cambridge Group Kellogg Palate Mapping 2021; Age 2-17 n=1885.

About WK?Kellogg Co

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Our iconic brand portfolio includes?Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies, Froot Loops, Kashi, Special K, Kellogg's Raisin Bran, and?Bear Naked. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger?and Toucan Sam, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. Through our sustainable business strategy, Feeding Happiness, we aim to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. We are making a positive impact while creating foods that bring joy and nourishment to consumers. For more information about WK Kellogg Co and Feeding Happiness, visit?www.wkkellogg.com.

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SOURCE: WK Kellogg Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/wk-kellogg-co-introduces-kelloggsr-super-starstm-cereal-1201171