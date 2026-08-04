WSLA Alumnae Group Announces Open Entries for the 2027 Women in Sustainability Leadership Awards

Online Entries accepted July 15 to August 15, 2026, at midnight.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / The WSLA Alumnae Group is proud to announce that entries are now open for the 13th annual Women in Sustainability Leadership Awards. The WSLA Awards advance, honor, and connect the most powerful women at the forefront of sustainability who are driving transformative change across sectors and communities.

Since its founding, WSLA has recognized more than 135 women whose leadership has created a positive and lasting impact on the planet. Together, this distinguished network of leaders not only advances sustainability initiatives worldwide but also uplifts the next generation of changemakers through mentorship - a cornerstone of the program's mission.

Applications may be submitted here on the WSLA Alumnae Group website from July 15 to August 15, 2026. Awardees will be celebrated at the 13th annual WSLA awards ceremony in February 2027, during the GreenBiz27 conference hosted by Trellis in San Diego, CA.

Eligibility Requirements

Applicants must have:

At least 15 years of professional work experience;

At least seven years of sustainability leadership in a strategic function;

At least seven years directly managing others.

In addition to the above, applicants will be evaluated on the significance of their contribution to the sustainability profession, the enduring impact of their efforts, and the significance of their accomplishments. Their history of mentorship of other female leaders is also an important consideration.

"By celebrating women whose work has made an enduring and positive impact in sustainability, awardees are encouraged to tackle bigger and more complex issues - which benefits all global citizens. This award is unique in that winners join a network of influential leaders, the WSLA Alumnae Group, a 501(c)(3) organization," said Rochelle Routman, President of the Alumnae Group. "Eligible women are encouraged to apply and join this growing community of trailblazers."

Sponsorship Opportunities

The WSLA Alumnae Group also invites organizations and companies to support the 13th Annual WSLA Awards through sponsorship. By sponsoring, partners will help elevate and celebrate women leading sustainability worldwide while aligning their brand with a network of influential changemakers. Sponsorship opportunities include recognition at the awards ceremony, year-round visibility, and engagement with the WSLA alumnae network. Interested organizations can learn more at https://www.wsla.global/sponsors or email amaclean@arbnco.com.

About WSLA Alumnae Group

The WSLA Alumnae Group, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, is a community of past Women in Sustainability Leadership Award winners: more than 135 of the most influential women* trailblazers who have become a powerful force in the profession of creating a more sustainable world. The group's annual awards program and mentorship opportunities continue to pave the way in sustainability and for future leaders in the field. For more information, visit https://www.wsla.global.

*WSLA welcomes a diversity of women to unite as a strong collective of unique lived experiences and perspectives committed to sustainability and impactful environmental stewardship. WSLA is a strong proponent, advocate, and practitioner of equity, diversity, inclusion, and justice, and as such is an organization open to all women. Our definition of women is expansive and includes those who may identify as non-binary, genderqueer, gender expansive, two-spirit, or otherwise do not fit within a traditional gender binary.

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Press Contact:

Elaine Salewske

WSLA Alumnae Group

Email: elaine@salewske.com

Website: www.wsla.global

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: WSLA Alumnae Group

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SOURCE: WSLA Alumnae Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wsla-alumnae-group-announces-open-entries-for-the-2027-women-in-1201172