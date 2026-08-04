Tire Industry Project Welcomes Thailand Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association As Ninth Affiliate Member

The addition expands TIP's global reach into Southeast Asia, an important tire manufacturing region.

GENEVA, CH / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / The Tire Industry Project (TIP) today announced that the Thailand Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (TATMA) has joined TIP as its ninth Affiliate Member, expanding TIP's global reach into Southeast Asia, an important tire manufacturing region.

Affiliate Members support TIP in delivering on its mission to anticipate, understand, and address global environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues relevant to the tire industry and its value chain. The regional perspectives they bring are particularly important, strengthening TIP's ability to monitor and anticipate global industry trends in Southeast Asia.

Thailand is strategically important to the tire industry's sustainability efforts as the world's second-largest tire-exporting country by volume. The country is also seeing a circular economy ecosystem emerge across the tire value chain, creating valuable opportunities for TIP and TATMA to exchange knowledge and insights around end-of-life tire (ELT) management and circularity topics. As the membership organization of tire manufacturers based in Thailand, TATMA's work encompasses trade promotion and industry coordination, as well as ESG matters including quality standards, manufacturing practices, and environmental compliance.

"We are pleased to welcome TATMA to our network," said TIP Executive Director Larisa Kryachkova. "The tire trade associations' local insights inform our global sustainability-related activities. Through our expanding and diverse membership, we are strengthening our shared vision of a sustainable tire value chain."

"We recognize TIP as the global platform for addressing key ESG challenges facing the tire industry, particularly in the areas of tire and road wear particles, ELT, and sustainable raw materials," said Keeratisuda Khakhong, Secretary General of TATMA. "Through this partnership, we look forward to active knowledge exchange, sharing best practices, and engaging with global affiliates to support the tire industry toward a more sustainable future."

TIP's Affiliate Members are tire trade associations selected based on criteria including the economic significance and ESG footprint of the tire industry in their respective geographies. They include the Australian Tyre Industry Council (ATIC), the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association of India (ATMA), the British Tyre Manufacturers' Association (BTMA), Tyres Europe, the Japan Automobile Tyre Manufacturers Association (JATMA), the Korea Tire Manufacturers Association (KOTMA), the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada (TRAC), and the United States Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA).

About the Tire Industry Project (TIP)

Formed in 2005, TIP is a voluntary CEO-driven initiative with a mission to anticipate, understand and address global environmental, social and governance issues relevant to the tire industry and its value chain. TIP acts by commissioning independent research of the highest standards, collaborating on sectoral solutions and engaging with external stakeholders. TIP currently brings together 10 leading tire companies that represent more than 60% of the world's tire manufacturing capacity. TIP operates under the umbrella of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD).



About the Thailand Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (TATMA)

Thai Automobile Tyre Manufacturers Association (TATMA) is a non-profit association that aims to promote the automobile tire industry. It does so by formulating and informing policy measures and by conducting research to improve the safety and environmental and economic effectiveness of tires. TATMA supports the automobile industry's contribution to the sound development of Thailand's industry and economy and the improvement of consumers' welfare. Its member companies include Bridgestone, Continental, Dunlop (Sumitomo), Goodyear, Maxxis, Michelin, and Yokohama.

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SOURCE: Tire Industry Project

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tire-industry-project-welcomes-thailand-automotive-tyre-manufact-1201165