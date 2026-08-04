Wells Fargo & Company: Community and Civic Leaders Celebrate Opening of Industry-Leading Affordable Housing Development in Minneapolis

Project for Pride in Living's redevelopment of former Wells Fargo site designed with community creates 110 new affordable housing units, commercial spaces and economic opportunity in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Wells Fargo & Company - Together with residents, project partners, community and civic leaders and elected officials, Project for Pride in Living (PPL) today gathered to cut the ribbon on Opportunity Crossing, a new, 110-unit affordable housing development built on the site of the former Wells Fargo branch that was destroyed during the social unrest of 2020. Located at 3030 Nicollet Ave. in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Opportunity Crossing is one of the largest affordable housing projects in Minneapolis history and represents a transformative new chapter for the Lake Street community and everyone who calls it home by creating affordable housing, economic opportunity and neighborhood vitality. View photos from today's ribbon cutting. To learn more about the project, view the newly released documentary.

"Opportunity Crossing is an example for the nation of how to build projects by, with and for community," said Project for Pride in Living President and CEO, Karla Henderson. "Over 30 funding partners came together to build a site that doesn't just offer stable, affordable homes for South Minneapolis residents, but advances economic opportunity through commercial spaces that local entrepreneurs own rather than rent, supports sustainability through green building elements, and provides spaces for connection, gathering and growth. Every piece of this project is a stepping stone to help community thrive by advancing equitable, long-term change. We are proud to celebrate Opportunity Crossing as a space that honors and reflects the resilience of this city."

At the event, Wells Fargo announced an additional community investment through a three-year, $400,000 grant to PPL that will establish a Community Opportunity Hub at Opportunity Crossing. In partnership with Wells Fargo, PPL will expand its financial counseling and homeownership programs by adding a dedicated financial coach on-site to help residents build credit, strengthen financial stability and pursue homeownership opportunities.

Opportunity Crossing was built on the site of the former Wells Fargo branch that was destroyed during the social unrest of 2020 following the murder of George Floyd. With a determination to build back better and reinvest in the area, Wells Fargo prioritized rebuilding through local collaboration, selecting the nonprofit PPL to serve as the lead developer of the site. The final vision for the building was shaped through extensive and authentic listening sessions with residents, small business owners and neighborhood stakeholders, reflecting PPL's approach to equitable development centered on community voice and collaboration.

"The community asked for affordable places to call home, support for local businesses and a place to build for the future," said Wells Fargo Foundation Chief Administrative Officer Molly Porter. "Opportunity Crossing is a reflection of the many voices that believed transformation was possible at Nicollet and Lake, and Wells Fargo is proud to be among the leading partners who came together to help create a vibrant community hub."

A transformative new development

Spread across six stories, Opportunity Crossing provides 110 new affordable housing units and offers a range of living options. From studio apartments to four-bedroom units, the building is designed to serve both individuals and families at varying life stages. Seventy-seven percent of the units feature multiple bedrooms, fulfilling a rising need for families who are seeking larger affordable housing options. View photos of the new building.

Designed to foster community connection, the development includes a community room, outdoor plaza and playground, indoor play area, co-working spaces, fitness room, bike room, and underground parking. It also features innovative sustainability elements, including solar panels, geothermal heating and cooling capabilities, and a rainwater harvesting system.

Unique to an affordable housing development, Opportunity Crossing also features 13,700 square feet of commercial space on the first floor of the building, 8,400 of which is dedicated to wealth-building opportunities for emerging businesses to strengthen neighborhood entrepreneurship and economic mobility. The new Wells Fargo branch at Opportunity Crossing anchors the project, featuring the bank's next-generation design built around how customers want to bank today. It includes a more open layout designed for conversation and consultation, along with modern, tech-enabled experiences that make it easier for customers to engage with us in the ways that work best for them.

Opportunity Crossing was made possible through the collaboration of public, private and community partners, including the following: Wells Fargo Bank, Wells Fargo Foundation, City of Minneapolis, Hennepin County, Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota Housing, Metropolitan Council, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, Margaret A. Cargill Fund of the Minneapolis Foundation, Minneapolis Public Housing Authority, Lake Street Council, Mississippi Watershed Management Organization, Weis Builders, Design by Melo, Element Commercial Real Estate, Juxtaposition Arts and several other neighborhood and community-based organizations.

About Project for Pride in Living

Project for Pride in Living (PPL) is a nonprofit based in the Twin Cities that helps people with lower incomes build a better future. For more than 50 years, we've supported individuals and families by offering affordable housing and career training programs. By creating housing people can afford and helping them prepare for employment that pays a livable wage, we're working to build stronger, more vibrant communities where everyone has the chance to succeed.

Contact:

Caroline Burns

caroline@goffpublic.com

952-215-5047

Together with residents, project partners, community and civic leaders and elected officials, Project for Pride in Living (PPL) today gathered to cut the ribbon on Opportunity Crossing, a new, 110-unit affordable housing development built on the site of the former Wells Fargo branch that was destroyed during the social unrest of 2020.

Find more stories and multimedia from Wells Fargo & Company at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Wells Fargo & Company

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wells-fargo

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wells Fargo & Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/community-and-civic-leaders-celebrate-opening-of-industry-leading-af-1201168