A research team from China and Rwanda has developed a novel dual-source direct-expansion (DX) photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) heat pump that combines solar and ambient-air heat collection in a single finned evaporator, eliminating the need for separate heat exchangers. Their heat pump is presented in the research paper Heating performance of a dual-source PV/T heat pump with potential for building energy decarbonization, published in Results in Engineering. Corresponding author Emmanuel Bisengimana told pv magazine the primary novelty of the research lies in the proposed system's architecture "Unlike ...

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