ChargePoint and Mercedes-Benz deepen their long-standing partnership to deliver seamless charging solutions for fleet customers in the UK and Germany.

The offering accelerates fleet electrification, reduces total cost of ownership and ensures continuous fleet readiness.

ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced an extended partnership with Mercedes-Benz to deliver comprehensive charging solutions for fleet operators in the UK and Germany. The partnership provides Mercedes-Benz business customers with a fully integrated charging solution, from initial site planning through to installation, operation and ongoing service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260804310283/en/

Charging made simple: ChargePoint and Mercedes-Benz partner to accelerate fleet electrification.

Designed for businesses and fleets of all sizes, the partnership covers charging for company car drivers, with support for passenger cars as well as light- and medium-duty vans.

"As part of our long-standing relationship with Mercedes-Benz, we have been providing the company with a range of charging solutions," says Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint. "We are now taking our partnership to a new level. By combining our proven expertise with our partner's leadership in high-end electric vehicles, ChargePoint and Mercedes-Benz are delivering a seamless, comprehensive experience that helps business customers lower the total cost of ownership with charging infrastructure that meets operational requirements."

Under the agreement, Mercedes-Benz fleet and workplace customers gain access to ChargePoint's expert team for site assessment, infrastructure planning, professional installation and ongoing support. ChargePoint's state-of-the-art AC and DC charging hardware, combined with smart energy management and fleet charging software, ensures efficient operations and maximum system reliability.

"Our business customers expect solutions that extend far beyond the vehicle itself. With our new workplace charging offering, we are closing a key gap in the charging ecosystem for fleet customers, complementing both home and public charging. This enables companies to electrify their fleets in a cost-effective manner and accelerate their transition to electric mobility through a fully integrated, end-to-end solution," says Nico Dettmer, Global Head of Mercedes-Benz Charging Solutions, Mercedes-Benz AG.

ChargePoint's charging solutions deliver a wide range of benefits for fleet operators, including intelligent load management for optimal site performance, automated energy reporting and cost analysis, and optional integration with solar photovoltaic systems and battery energy storage. The company's industry-leading software platform provides detailed energy insights and financial analysis to simplify workflows and reporting.

Together, ChargePoint and Mercedes-Benz are helping businesses achieve cost efficiencies and sustainability objectives across the UK and Germany, with plans to expand to other markets this year.

ChargePoint and the ChargePoint logo are trademarks of ChargePoint, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

About ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

ChargePoint has established itself as the leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging innovation since its inception in 2007, long before EVs became widely available. The company provides comprehensive solutions tailored to the entire EV ecosystem, from the grid to the dashboard of the vehicle. The company serves EV drivers, charging station owners, vehicle manufacturers, and similar types of stakeholders. With a commitment to accessibility and reliability, ChargePoint's extensive portfolio of software, hardware, and services ensures a seamless charging experience for drivers across North America and Europe. ChargePoint empowers every driver in need of charging access, connecting them to over 1.4 million charging ports worldwide. ChargePoint has facilitated the powering of more than 21 billion electric miles, underscoring its dedication to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and electrifying the future of transportation. For further information, please visit the ChargePoint pressroom or the ChargePoint Investor Relations site. For media inquiries, contact the ChargePoint press office.

About Mercedes-Benz AG

Mercedes Benz AG is part of the Mercedes Benz Group AG with a total of around 164,000 employees worldwide and is responsible for the global business of Mercedes Benz Cars and Mercedes Benz Vans. Ola Källenius is Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes Benz AG. The company focuses on the development, production and sales of passenger cars, vans and vehicle-related services. Furthermore, the company aspires to be the leader in the fields of electric mobility and vehicle software. The brand portfolio of Mercedes Benz Cars includes the Mercedes-Benz brand, as well as Mercedes AMG, Mercedes Maybach, and the G Class product brand. Mercedes Benz AG is one of the world's largest manufacturers of high-end passenger cars. In 2025 it sold more than 2.1 million passenger cars and vans. In its two business segments, Mercedes Benz AG is continually expanding its worldwide production network with around 30 production sites on four continents. As sustainability is the guiding principle of the Mercedes Benz strategy and for the company itself, this means creating lasting value for all stakeholders: for customers, employees, investors, business partners and society as a whole. The basis for this is the sustainable business strategy of the Mercedes Benz Group. The company thus takes responsibility for the economic, ecological and social effects of its business activities and looks at the entire value chain.

CHPT-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260804310283/en/

Contacts:

John Paolo Canton

Vice President, Global Communications

JP.Canton@chargepoint.com

AJ Gosselin

Director, Corporate Communications

AJ.Gosselin@chargepoint.com

Media@chargepoint.com

Patrick Lengenfelder

European Communications Manager

Patrick.Lengenfelder@chargepoint.com