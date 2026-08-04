AIC to Showcase Context Memory and AI Inference Storage Platforms at FMS 2026

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC, a global leader in enterprise storage and server solutions, will exhibit at FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage 2026 from August 4-6 at the Santa Clara Convention Center at Booth #419. This year AIC presents the storage platforms behind AI's newest infrastructure tier - context memory, the flash layer that holds precomputed model context for GPU clusters to retrieve rather than regenerate.

AI inference is redrawing the memory hierarchy. KV cache - the precomputed context behind every model response - has outgrown GPU memory, and operators increasingly serve it from shared NVMe flash instead of recomputing it on GPUs. NVIDIA CMX defines this new tier of Ethernet-attached shared flash between GPU memory and capacity storage. At FMS 2026, AIC puts that tier on the show floor as deployable hardware.

AIC's FMS 2026 lineup spans next-generation PCIe Gen6 platforms, dual-active high-availability architectures, DPU-accelerated JBOFs for NVMe-over-Fabrics, and CXL-ready all-flash servers - the building blocks of scalable, efficient AI data pipelines from ingest to inference. Together they reflect AIC's focus on the full AI storage stack, from petabyte-scale capacity to the tiers closest to the GPU.

Featured at AIC Booth #419

F2032-G6 - AIC's 2U dual-active flash storage system for context memory. Built on PCIe Gen6 with a dual-port backplane and DPU-accelerated NVMe-over-Fabrics, so a controller failure becomes a path failover rather than an array rebuild. On display at AIC's booth with an NVIDIA CMX board for the context memory tier.

F2026-01-G5 - 2U PCIe Gen5 JBOF with dual-port NVMe throughout and support for multiple DPUs, serving disaggregated flash to GPU clusters over NVMe-over-Fabrics.

HA2026-HC - dual-active, high-availability storage platform for mission-critical workloads that cannot absorb a rebuild window.

SB201-SU - 2U all-flash NVMe server with dual Intel Xeon 6 processors and an E3, CXL-ready drive cage, for AI data ingest, preparation, and serving.

J4078-02-04X - 4U high-density SAS JBOD providing the capacity tier for backup, archive, and bulk data lakes behind the flash layer.

AIC will also display many other systems built for the next generation of storage architecture - engineered to reduce bottlenecks and meet the needs of increasingly demanding AI workloads.

AIC Across the Show Floor

AIC platforms will also be featured at booths across FMS 2026. AIC's F2032-G6 will be on display at Micron's Booth #107, populated with Micron 6600 ION 245TB SSDs. ScaleFlux will show the AIC F2026-01-G5 at Booth #519. AIC systems will also be featured at Silicon Motion's Booth #315.

H3 Platform, a leader in PCIe and composable infrastructure solutions, will co-exhibit inside AIC Booth #419, showing a 3U GPU-accelerated memory and storage system developed in collaboration with AIC. The system pairs H3's software-defined PCIe fabric orchestration with high-density NVMe to bring data closer to the GPU.

The FMS 2026 lineup reflects AIC's ongoing collaborations with leaders in the storage, memory and AI ecosystem such as NVIDIA, Micron, Sandisk, Solidigm, KIOXIA, ScaleFlux, MangoBoost, Silicon Motion, Graid Technology, and many others. This close collaboration ensures AIC will continue to build systems ready to meet the demands of tomorrow's AI workloads.

"We are always excited to attend FMS," said Michael Liang, President and CEO of AIC. "AI storage is AIC's key focus, and this show is a key opportunity for us to present our latest generation of systems, ready to meet the needs of increasingly intensive AI workloads. We have served this industry for over 30 years, and we look forward to continued growth alongside it."

"In inference clusters, KV cache is the working set: every generated token depends on context that is expensive to recompute and cheap to retrieve," said CT Sun, Chief Technology Officer of AIC. "This is the problem our systems are built to solve: keep that context on shared flash close to the GPUs, and keep it available through any failure. Get this tier right and inference keeps scaling. That is what we design for, and it is what makes these platforms ready for the next generation of AI workloads."

AIC invites those attending FMS 2026 to visit Booth #419 to see firsthand the systems leading the next generation of AI storage, built in collaboration with partners across the industry. To schedule a meeting with an AIC expert during the show, contact sales@aicipc.com.

Event Details

FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage 2026

August 4-6, 2026 | Santa Clara Convention Center

AIC Booth #419

To schedule a meeting with an AIC expert during the show, contact sales@aicipc.com.

About AIC Inc.

AIC Inc. is a global leader in server and storage solutions. With 30 years of expertise in high-density storage servers, storage server barebones, and high-performance computers, AIC has expanded into AI storage and AI edge appliances, achieving significant market recognition for its branded products. The company's in-house design, manufacturing, and validation capabilities ensure products are highly flexible and configurable to meet diverse form factor requirements. Headquartered in Taiwan, AIC operates offices and facilities across the United States, Asia, and Europe. For more information, please visit www.aicipc.com or contact us at sales@aicipc.com

Micron and the Micron logo are trademarks of Micron Technology, Inc. NVIDIA is a trademark of NVIDIA Corporation. PCIe is a registered trademark of PCI-SIG. Intel and Xeon are trademarks of Intel Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aic-to-showcase-context-memory-and-ai-inference-storage-platforms-at-fms-2026-302842290.html