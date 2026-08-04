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PR Newswire
04.08.2026 12:24 Uhr
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Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media Receives 'Star of Outstanding' Recognition at the 2026 Global Challenge for World Heritage Education Innovative Cases

AJMAN, UAE, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture, and Media has achieved a new international milestone after receiving the 'Star of Outstanding' Recognition at the 2026 Global Challenge for World Heritage Education Innovative Cases (AWHEIC), organised by the World Heritage Institute of Training and Research for the Asia and the Pacific Region (WHITR-AP) in cooperation with UNESCO National Commissions. The Department was recognised for its 'Promotional Stories' initiative, which leverages storytelling to showcase cultural heritage and raise awareness of its significance, reflecting Ajman's growing role in advancing innovative approaches in heritage preservation and education.

The initiative was selected from more than 90 entries submitted by institutions and heritage experts worldwide, recognising ADTCM's contribution to advancing innovative educational practices related to cultural and natural World Heritage sites. 'Promotional Stories' successfully met key evaluation criteria, including innovation, impact, applicability, and sustainability, demonstrating the potential of cultural heritage as a platform for education and innovation.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, expressed his pride in this achievement and highlighted that the recognition demonstrates the Department's success in developing pioneering projects that embrace innovation while promoting cultural heritage and strengthening its values across society. He said: "This recognition represents international appreciation of the Department's innovative approach to transforming heritage into a distinctive educational experience that strengthens national identity, preserves our cultural legacy, and inspires future generations. It also underscores Ajman's ability to showcase its cultural experiences globally and further establish its position as a distinguished centre for culture and innovation at the regional and international levels, in line with the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030."

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, stressed that the achievement reflects the Department's commitment to developing initiatives with sustainable impact that present cultural heritage through contemporary approaches aligned with international best practices.

He said: "The 'Promotional Stories' initiative was developed from a vision to present cultural heritage through creative approaches that enhance its educational and knowledge value while raising public awareness of its importance. This recognition serves as a strong motivation to continue developing impactful initiatives that further strengthen Ajman's position in international forums dedicated to heritage and education."

This 'Star of Outstanding' Recognition achievement forms part of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media's ongoing efforts to develop innovative projects and initiatives that contribute to safeguarding cultural heritage, enhancing its role in supporting cultural and educational development, and building effective partnerships with relevant regional and international organisations.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ajman-department-of-tourism-culture-and-media-receives-star-of-outstanding-recognition-at-the-2026-global-challenge-for-world-heritage-education-innovative-cases-302842296.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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