Australian remote and off-grid power specialist Zenith Energy said its hybrid power plants are now consistently achieving renewable energy penetration rates above 80% at mine sites, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and putting to rest any concerns that high-renewable energy systems cannot reliably support energy-intensive industrial operations. Perth-based Zenith said mining companies are increasingly investing in renewables-based hybrid energy systems as they seek to reduce exposure to diesel costs and logistics, improve energy security and support emissions reduction targets. Zenith Chief Executive ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...