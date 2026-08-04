Caterpillar Inc.: Caterpillar Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

- Second-quarter 2026 sales and revenues increased 24% to $20.5 billion
- Second-quarter 2026 profit per share of $7.77; adjusted profit per share of $8.17
- Deployed $2.2 billion of cash for share repurchases and dividends in the second quarter
Second Quarter
($ in billions except profit per share)
2026
2025
Sales and Revenues
$20.5
$16.6
Profit Per Share
$7.77
$4.62
Adjusted Profit Per Share
$8.17
$4.72
Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 12 and 13.
IRVING, Texas, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced second-quarter 2026 results.
"This is the first time in company history that we have generated over $20 billion in sales and revenues in a single quarter," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Joe Creed. "This milestone underscores both the essential work our customers do every day and the dedication of Caterpillar employees worldwide to solving our customers' toughest challenges. Strong order rates and a growing backlog reflect broadening momentum across all three of our primary segments."
Sales and revenues for the second quarter of 2026 were $20.5 billion, a 24% increase compared with $16.6 billion in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $3.1 billion and favorable price realization of $595 million.
Operating profit margin was 20.9% for the second quarter of 2026, compared with 17.3% for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted operating profit margin was 21.9% for the second quarter of 2026, compared with 17.6% for the second quarter of 2025. Second-quarter 2026 profit per share was $7.77, compared with second-quarter 2025 profit per share of $4.62. Adjusted profit per share in the second quarter of 2026 was $8.17, compared with second-quarter 2025 adjusted profit per share of $4.72. For the second quarter of 2026 and 2025, adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share excluded restructuring costs.
For the second quarter of 2026, enterprise operating cash flow was $4.4 billion, and the company ended the second quarter with $6.7 billion of enterprise cash. In the quarter, the company deployed $1.5 billion of cash for repurchases of Caterpillar common stock and $0.7 billion of cash for dividends.
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
Second Quarter 2026 vs. Second Quarter 2025
To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar second-quarter 2026 earnings.
Total sales and revenues for the second quarter of 2026 were $20.543 billion, an increase of $3.974 billion, or 24%, compared with $16.569 billion in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $3.1 billion and favorable price realization of $595 million. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.
Sales were higher across the three primary segments.
Sales and Revenues by Segment
(Millions of dollars)
Second
Sales
Volume
Price
Realization
Currency
Inter-
Second
$
Change
%
Change
Power & Energy
$ 7,037
$ 736
$ 212
$ 53
$ 200
$ 8,238
$ 1,201
17 %
Construction Industries
6,190
1,755
309
74
18
8,346
2,156
35 %
Resource Industries
3,886
639
75
65
(17)
4,648
762
20 %
All Other Segment
85
1
1
-
(3)
84
(1)
(1 %)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(1,524)
(18)
(2)
7
(198)
(1,735)
(211)
Machinery, Power & Energy
15,674
3,113
595
199
-
19,581
3,907
25 %
Financial Products Segment
1,042
-
-
-
103
1,145
103
10 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(147)
-
-
-
(36)
(183)
(36)
Financial Products Revenues
895
-
-
-
67
962
67
7 %
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 16,569
$ 3,113
$ 595
$ 199
$ 67
$ 20,543
$ 3,974
24 %
Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region
North America
Latin America
EAME
Asia/Pacific
External Sales
Inter-Segment
Total Sales
(Millions of dollars)
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
Second Quarter 2026
Power & Energy
$ 4,182
30 %
$ 373
(16 %)
$ 1,348
3 %
$ 892
9 %
$ 6,795
17 %
$ 1,443
16 %
$ 8,238
17 %
Construction Industries
5,065
50 %
676
25 %
1,456
23 %
1,064
3 %
8,261
35 %
85
27 %
8,346
35 %
Resource Industries
2,230
34 %
671
13 %
713
22 %
954
1 %
4,568
21 %
80
(18 %)
4,648
20 %
All Other Segment
9
50 %
1
- %
2
100 %
3
(50 %)
15
15 %
69
(4 %)
84
(1 %)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(51)
1
(1)
(7)
(58)
(1,677)
(1,735)
Machinery, Power & Energy
11,435
39 %
1,722
10 %
3,518
15 %
2,906
4 %
19,581
25 %
-
- %
19,581
25 %
Financial Products Segment
765
9 %
122
16 %
137
9 %
121
12 %
1,145
10 %
-
- %
1,145
10 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(106)
(23)
(30)
(24)
(183)
-
(183)
Financial Products Revenues
659
7 %
99
16 %
107
(1 %)
97
11 %
962
7 %
-
- %
962
7 %
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 12,094
37 %
$ 1,821
10 %
$ 3,625
14 %
$ 3,003
4 %
$ 20,543
24 %
$ -
- %
$ 20,543
24 %
Second Quarter 2025
Power & Energy
$ 3,225
$ 442
$ 1,306
$ 821
$ 5,794
$ 1,243
$ 7,037
Construction Industries
3,369
540
1,185
1,029
6,123
67
6,190
Resource Industries
1,668
592
584
945
3,789
97
3,886
All Other Segment
6
-
1
6
13
72
85
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(32)
(3)
(4)
(6)
(45)
(1,479)
(1,524)
Machinery, Power & Energy
8,236
1,571
3,072
2,795
15,674
-
15,674
Financial Products Segment
703
105
126
108
1,042
-
1,042
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(88)
(20)
(18)
(21)
(147)
-
(147)
Financial Products Revenues
615
85
108
87
895
-
895
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 8,851
$ 1,656
$ 3,180
$ 2,882
$ 16,569
$ -
$ 16,569
Consolidated Operating Profit
Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison
Second Quarter 2026 vs. Second Quarter 2025
To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar second-quarter 2026 earnings.
Operating profit for the second quarter of 2026 was $4.295 billion, an increase of $1.435 billion, or 50%, compared with $2.860 billion in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to the profit impact of higher sales volume.
Operating profit in the second quarter of 2026 included $392 million of expected International Emergency Economic Power Act (IEEPA) tariff recoveries.
Profit (Loss) by Segment
(Millions of dollars)
Second Quarter
Second Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
Power & Energy
$ 2,027
$ 1,554
$ 473
30 %
Construction Industries
1,947
1,244
703
57 %
Resource Industries
693
563
130
23 %
All Other Segment
-
-
-
- %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(453)
(566)
113
Machinery, Power & Energy
4,214
2,795
1,419
51 %
Financial Products Segment
328
248
80
32 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(65)
(36)
(29)
Financial Products
263
212
51
24 %
Consolidating Adjustments
(182)
(147)
(35)
Consolidated Operating Profit
$ 4,295
$ 2,860
$ 1,435
50 %
Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items
- Other income (expense) in the second quarter of 2026 was income of $398 million, compared with income of $84 million in the second quarter of 2025. The change was primarily driven by favorable impacts from foreign currency, total return swap contracts and investment and interest income.
- The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2026 was 23.1% compared to 23.0% for the second quarter of 2025. Excluding the discrete items discussed below, the global estimated annual effective tax rate was 23.0% for the second quarters of 2026 and 2025.
A discrete tax benefit of $26 million was recorded in the second quarter of 2026, compared with a $1 million benefit in the second quarter of 2025, for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense.
In addition, the global estimated annual effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2026 excluded the impact of second quarter losses of $139 million for the divestiture of certain non-U.S. entities with no related tax benefit.
Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 12 and 13.
POWER & ENERGY
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
Second
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
Second
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 7,037
$ 736
$ 212
$ 53
$ 200
$ 8,238
$ 1,201
17 %
Sales by Application
Second
Second
$
Change
%
Change
Power Generation
$ 3,098
$ 2,407
$ 691
29 %
Oil and Gas
2,044
1,867
177
9 %
Industrial
1,653
1,520
133
9 %
External Sales
6,795
5,794
1,001
17 %
Inter-segment
1,443
1,243
200
16 %
Total Sales
$ 8,238
$ 7,037
$ 1,201
17 %
Segment Profit
Second
Second
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 2,027
$ 1,554
$ 473
30 %
Segment Profit Margin
24.6 %
22.1 %
2.5 pts
Power & Energy's total sales were $8.238 billion in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $1.201 billion, or 17%, compared with $7.037 billion in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $736 million, favorable price realization of $212 million and higher inter-segment sales of $200 million.
- Power Generation - Sales increased in large reciprocating engines and in turbines and turbine-related services, primarily in data center applications.
- Oil and Gas - Sales increased in reciprocating engines used in gas compression applications and in reciprocating engine aftermarket parts, partially offset by lower sales of reciprocating engines used in well servicing applications. Sales also increased in turbines and turbine-related services.
- Industrial - Sales increased primarily in North America and EAME.
Power & Energy's segment profit was $2.027 billion in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $473 million, or 30%, compared with $1.554 billion in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was mainly due to the profit impact of higher sales volume of $457 million and favorable price realization of $212 million, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs of $149 million. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected increased period manufacturing costs.
CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
Second
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
Second
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 6,190
$ 1,755
$ 309
$ 74
$ 18
$ 8,346
$ 2,156
35 %
Sales by Geographic Region
Second
Second
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$ 5,065
$ 3,369
$ 1,696
50 %
Latin America
676
540
136
25 %
EAME
1,456
1,185
271
23 %
Asia/Pacific
1,064
1,029
35
3 %
External Sales
8,261
6,123
2,138
35 %
Inter-segment
85
67
18
27 %
Total Sales
$ 8,346
$ 6,190
$ 2,156
35 %
Segment Profit
Second
Second
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 1,947
$ 1,244
$ 703
57 %
Segment Profit Margin
23.3 %
20.1 %
3.2 pts
Construction Industries' total sales were $8.346 billion in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $2.156 billion, or 35%, compared with $6.190 billion in the second quarter of 2025. The increase in sales was mainly due to higher sales volume of $1.8 billion and favorable price realization of $309 million. Higher sales volume was primarily driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.
- In North America, sales increased primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users and by the impact from changes in dealer inventories.
- Sales increased in Latin America mainly due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts primarily related to the Brazilian real. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.
- In EAME, sales increased primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts mainly related to the euro. Higher sales volume was primarily driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.
- Sales increased in Asia/Pacific mainly due to higher sales volume. Higher sales volume was primarily driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.
Construction Industries' segment profit was $1.947 billion in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $703 million, or 57%, compared with $1.244 billion in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to the profit impact of higher sales volume.
RESOURCE INDUSTRIES
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
Second
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
Second
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 3,886
$ 639
$ 75
$ 65
$ (17)
$ 4,648
$ 762
20 %
Sales by Industry
Second
Second
$
Change
%
Change
Mining, HC and Q&A*
$ 3,685
$ 3,024
$ 661
22 %
Rail
883
765
118
15 %
External Sales
4,568
3,789
779
21 %
Inter-segment
80
97
(17)
(18 %)
Total Sales
$ 4,648
$ 3,886
$ 762
20 %
*Heavy Construction and Quarry & Aggregates (HC and Q&A)
Segment Profit
Second
Second
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 693
$ 563
$ 130
23 %
Segment Profit Margin
14.9 %
14.5 %
0.4 pts
Resource Industries' total sales were $4.648 billion in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $762 million, or 20%, compared with $3.886 billion in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume. Higher sales volume was primarily driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.
- Mining, Heavy Construction and Quarry & Aggregates - Sales increased primarily due to higher sales of equipment to end users.
- Rail - Sales increased due to higher international locomotive deliveries. Sales also increased in rail services.
Resource Industries' segment profit was $693 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $130 million, or 23%, compared with $563 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was mainly due to the profit impact of higher sales volume of $269 million, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs of $158 million. Unfavorable manufacturing costs primarily reflected increased period manufacturing costs.
FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT
(Millions of dollars)
Revenues by Geographic Region
Second
Second
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$ 765
$ 703
$ 62
9 %
Latin America
122
105
17
16 %
EAME
137
126
11
9 %
Asia/Pacific
121
108
13
12 %
Total Revenues
$ 1,145
$ 1,042
$ 103
10 %
Segment Profit
Second
Second
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 328
$ 248
$ 80
32 %
Financial Products' segment revenues were $1.145 billion in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $103 million, or 10%, compared with $1.042 billion in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to a favorable impact from higher average earning assets across all regions.
Financial Products' segment profit was $328 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $80 million, or 32%, compared with $248 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was mainly due to favorable impacts from higher average earning assets of $44 million, equity securities at Insurance Services of $22 million and higher margins at Insurance Services of $21 million, partially offset by higher provision for credit losses at Cat Financial of $22 million.
At the end of the second quarter of 2026, past dues at Cat Financial were 1.31%, compared with 1.62% at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $20 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared with $18 million for the second quarter of 2025. As of June 30, 2026, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $294 million, or 0.84% of finance receivables, compared with $283 million, or 0.86% of finance receivables at March 31, 2026. The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2025 was $284 million, or 0.86% of finance receivables.
Corporate Items and Eliminations
Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $518 million in the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of $84 million from the second quarter of 2025. This decrease was due to timing differences, which included the majority of the expected IEEPA tariff recoveries recorded in the second quarter of 2026, and favorable impacts of segment reporting methodology differences. This was partially offset by higher corporate costs, higher restructuring costs and an unfavorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans.
In the second quarter of 2026, restructuring costs increased primarily due to the divestiture of certain non-U.S. entities.
Notes
i. Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx.
ii. Sales of equipment to end users is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
iii. Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on pages 12 and 13.
iv. Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add.
v. Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, to discuss its 2026 second-quarter results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx.
About Caterpillar
For more than a century, Caterpillar has built a better, more sustainable world. With 2025 sales and revenues of $67.6 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is shaping the future as the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Backed by one of the largest independent global dealer networks and financing services through Cat Financial, the company's primary business segments: Power & Energy, Construction Industries and Resource Industries are solving customers' toughest challenges through commercial excellence and advanced technology, driven by a highly skilled, dedicated global team. Learn more at caterpillar.com.
Caterpillar's latest financial results are also available online:
https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx
https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx (live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call)
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.
Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) catastrophic events, including global pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
APPENDIX
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.
The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of two significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) restructuring costs related to the divestiture of certain non-U.S. entities in 2026 and (ii) other restructuring costs. The company does not consider this item indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2026, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans.
Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:
(Dollars in millions except per share data)
Operating
Operating
Profit Before
Provision
Profit
Profit per
Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 - U.S. GAAP
$ 4,295
20.9 %
$ 4,558
$ 1,055
$ 3,593
$ 7.77
Restructuring costs - divestiture of certain non-U.S. entities
139
0.7 %
139
-
139
0.30
Other restructuring costs
63
0.3 %
63
15
48
0.10
Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 - Adjusted
$ 4,497
21.9 %
$ 4,760
$ 1,070
$ 3,780
$ 8.17
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 - U.S. GAAP
$ 2,860
17.3 %
$ 2,818
$ 646
$ 2,179
$ 4.62
Other restructuring costs
56
0.3 %
56
12
47
0.10
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 - Adjusted
$ 2,916
17.6 %
$ 2,874
$ 658
$ 2,226
$ 4.72
The company believes it is important to separately disclose the annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items for the results to be meaningful to readers. The annual effective tax rate is discussed using non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the effects of amounts associated with discrete items recorded fully in the quarter they occur. For the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, these items consist of (i) restructuring costs related to the divestiture of certain non-U.S. entities in 2026 and (ii) the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense. The company believes the non-GAAP measures will provide investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.
A reconciliation of the effective tax rate to annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items is below:
(Dollars in millions)
Profit Before
Provision
Effective Tax
Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 - U.S. GAAP
$ 4,558
1,055
23.1 %
Restructuring costs - divestiture of certain non-U.S. entities
139
-
Excess stock-based compensation
-
26
Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items
$ 4,697
$ 1,081
23.0 %
Excess stock-based compensation
-
(26)
Other restructuring costs
63
15
Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 - Adjusted
$ 4,760
$ 1,070
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 - U.S. GAAP
$ 2,818
$ 646
23.0 %
Excess stock-based compensation
-
1
Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items
$ 2,818
$ 647
23.0 %
Excess stock-based compensation
-
(1)
Other restructuring costs
56
12
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 - Adjusted
$ 2,874
$ 658
Supplemental Consolidating Data
The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:
Consolidated - Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.
Machinery, Power & Energy (MP&E) - The company defines MP&E as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. MP&E's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.
Financial Products - The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.
Consolidating Adjustments - Eliminations of transactions between MP&E and Financial Products.
The nature of the MP&E and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.
Pages 15 to 25 reconcile MP&E and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy
$ 19,581
$ 15,674
$ 36,054
$ 29,052
Revenues of Financial Products
962
895
1,904
1,766
Total sales and revenues
20,543
16,569
37,958
30,818
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
12,781
10,807
24,087
19,772
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,018
1,694
3,834
3,287
Research and development expenses
616
551
1,153
1,031
Interest expense of Financial Products
362
336
707
662
Other operating (income) expenses
471
321
797
627
Total operating costs
16,248
13,709
30,578
25,379
Operating profit
4,295
2,860
7,380
5,439
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
135
126
269
242
Other income (expense)
398
84
658
191
Consolidated profit before taxes
4,558
2,818
7,769
5,388
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
1,055
646
1,725
1,220
Profit of consolidated companies
3,503
2,172
6,044
4,168
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
90
7
97
14
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
3,593
2,179
6,141
4,182
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
(1)
-
Profit 1
$ 3,593
$ 2,179
$ 6,142
$ 4,182
Profit per common share
$ 7.80
$ 4.64
$ 13.29
$ 8.85
Profit per common share - diluted 2
$ 7.77
$ 4.62
$ 13.23
$ 8.82
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)
- Basic
460.4
469.7
462.0
472.4
- Diluted 2
462.5
471.5
464.3
474.5
1
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
2
Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 6,713
$ 9,980
Receivables - trade and other
13,188
10,920
Receivables - finance
10,844
10,649
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,078
2,801
Inventories
20,627
18,135
Total current assets
54,450
52,485
Property, plant and equipment - net
15,628
15,140
Long-term receivables - trade and other
3,086
2,142
Long-term receivables - finance
14,364
14,272
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
2,286
2,882
Intangible assets
420
241
Goodwill
5,859
5,321
Other assets
6,516
6,102
Total assets
$ 102,609
$ 98,585
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings:
-- Financial Products
$ 5,046
$ 5,514
Accounts payable
10,313
8,968
Accrued expenses
5,825
5,587
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
2,148
2,554
Customer advances
4,777
3,314
Dividends payable
749
703
Other current liabilities
2,871
2,798
Long-term debt due within one year:
-- Machinery, Power & Energy
35
35
-- Financial Products
8,026
7,085
Total current liabilities
39,790
36,558
Long-term debt due after one year:
-- Machinery, Power & Energy
10,655
10,678
-- Financial Products
21,384
20,018
Liability for postemployment benefits
3,744
3,838
Other liabilities
7,642
6,175
Total liabilities
83,215
77,267
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
5,654
7,181
Treasury stock
(54,533)
(49,539)
Profit employed in the business
70,141
65,448
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,867)
(1,772)
Noncontrolling interests
(1)
-
Total shareholders' equity
19,394
21,318
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 102,609
$ 98,585
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2026
2025
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 6,141
$ 4,182
Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,211
1,094
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
644
(110)
(Gain) loss on divestiture
139
-
Other
(22)
398
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables - trade and other
(3,182)
(319)
Inventories
(2,553)
(1,639)
Accounts payable
1,528
973
Accrued expenses
189
(12)
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
(408)
(805)
Customer advances
2,576
1,276
Other assets - net
(93)
(90)
Other liabilities - net
71
(537)
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
6,241
4,411
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others
(1,315)
(1,265)
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(847)
(608)
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
436
365
Additions to finance receivables
(8,639)
(7,064)
Collections of finance receivables
8,060
6,399
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
33
18
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(802)
(21)
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
(92)
12
Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities
734
1,328
Investments in securities
(1,155)
(618)
Other - net
148
(53)
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(3,439)
(1,507)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(1,399)
(1,336)
Common stock issued, and other stock compensation transactions, net
(121)
(59)
Payments to purchase common stock
(6,522)
(4,488)
Excise tax paid on purchases of common stock
(49)
(73)
Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)
7,363
5,707
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)
(4,763)
(4,168)
Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)
(542)
72
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(6,033)
(4,345)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(35)
(7)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(3,266)
(1,448)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
9,986
6,896
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 6,720
$ 5,448
Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery, Power
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy
$ 19,581
$ 19,581
$ -
$ -
Revenues of Financial Products
962
-
1,188
(226)
1
Total sales and revenues
20,543
19,581
1,188
(226)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
12,781
12,783
-
(2)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,018
1,800
223
(5)
2
Research and development expenses
616
616
-
-
Interest expense of Financial Products
362
-
374
(12)
2
Other operating (income) expenses
471
168
328
(25)
2
Total operating costs
16,248
15,367
925
(44)
Operating profit
4,295
4,214
263
(182)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
135
141
-
(6)
3
Other income (expense)
398
163
59
176
4
Consolidated profit before taxes
4,558
4,236
322
-
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
1,055
963
92
-
Profit of consolidated companies
3,503
3,273
230
-
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
90
90
-
-
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
3,593
3,363
230
-
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
-
Profit 5
$ 3,593
$ 3,363
$ 230
$ -
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from MP&E.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded between MP&E and Financial Products.
3
Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and MP&E.
4
Elimination of discount recorded by MP&E on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between MP&E and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to MP&E.
5
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery, Power
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy
$ 15,674
$ 15,674
$ -
$ -
Revenues of Financial Products
895
-
1,081
(186)
1
Total sales and revenues
16,569
15,674
1,081
(186)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
10,807
10,809
-
(2)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,694
1,497
209
(12)
2
Research and development expenses
551
551
-
-
Interest expense of Financial Products
336
-
342
(6)
Other operating (income) expenses
321
22
318
(19)
2
Total operating costs
13,709
12,879
869
(39)
Operating profit
2,860
2,795
212
(147)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
126
130
-
(4)
Other income (expense)
84
(101)
42
143
3
Consolidated profit before taxes
2,818
2,564
254
-
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
646
585
61
-
Profit of consolidated companies
2,172
1,979
193
-
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
7
7
-
-
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
2,179
1,986
193
-
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
(1)
1
-
Profit 4
$ 2,179
$ 1,987
$ 192
$ -
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from MP&E.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by MP&E paid to Financial Products.
3
Elimination of discount recorded by MP&E on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between MP&E and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to MP&E.
4
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery, Power
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy
$ 36,054
$ 36,054
$ -
$ -
Revenues of Financial Products
1,904
-
2,331
(427)
1
Total sales and revenues
37,958
36,054
2,331
(427)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
24,087
24,091
-
(4)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,834
3,409
445
(20)
2
Research and development expenses
1,153
1,153
-
-
Interest expense of Financial Products
707
-
730
(23)
2
Other operating (income) expenses
797
188
656
(47)
2
Total operating costs
30,578
28,841
1,831
(94)
Operating profit
7,380
7,213
500
(333)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
269
281
-
(12)
3
Other income (expense)
658
262
75
321
4
Consolidated profit before taxes
7,769
7,194
575
-
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
1,725
1,570
155
-
Profit of consolidated companies
6,044
5,624
420
-
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
97
97
-
-
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
6,141
5,721
420
-
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1)
(1)
-
-
Profit 5
$ 6,142
$ 5,722
$ 420
$ -
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from MP&E.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded between MP&E and Financial Products.
3
Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and MP&E.
4
Elimination of discount recorded by MP&E on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between MP&E and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to MP&E.
5
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery, Power
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy
$ 29,052
$ 29,052
$ -
$ -
Revenues of Financial Products
1,766
-
2,129
(363)
1
Total sales and revenues
30,818
29,052
2,129
(363)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
19,772
19,776
-
(4)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,287
2,905
405
(23)
2
Research and development expenses
1,031
1,031
-
-
Interest expense of Financial Products
662
-
668
(6)
Other operating (income) expenses
627
30
643
(46)
2
Total operating costs
25,379
23,742
1,716
(79)
Operating profit
5,439
5,310
413
(284)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
242
249
-
(7)
Other income (expense)
191
(146)
60
277
3
Consolidated profit before taxes
5,388
4,915
473
-
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
1,220
1,105
115
-
Profit of consolidated companies
4,168
3,810
358
-
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
14
14
-
-
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
4,182
3,824
358
-
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
(1)
1
-
Profit 4
$ 4,182
$ 3,825
$ 357
$ -
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from MP&E.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded between MP&E and Financial Products.
3
Elimination of discount recorded by MP&E on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between MP&E and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to MP&E.
4
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Financial Position
At June 30, 2026
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery, Power
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 6,713
$ 5,945
$ 768
$ -
Receivables - trade and other
13,188
4,630
686
7,872
1,2
Receivables - finance
10,844
-
18,938
(8,094)
2
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,078
2,683
423
(28)
3
Inventories
20,627
20,627
-
-
Total current assets
54,450
33,885
20,815
(250)
Property, plant and equipment - net
15,628
11,314
4,268
46
4
Long-term receivables - trade and other
3,086
2,721
101
264
1,2
Long-term receivables - finance
14,364
-
15,912
(1,548)
2
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
2,286
2,596
124
(434)
5
Intangible assets
420
420
-
-
Goodwill
5,859
5,859
-
-
Other assets
6,516
4,826
2,783
(1,093)
6
Total assets
$ 102,609
$ 61,621
$ 44,003
$ (3,015)
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$ 5,046
$ -
$ 5,046
$ -
Accounts payable
10,313
10,275
251
(213)
7
Accrued expenses
5,825
5,069
756
-
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
2,148
2,098
50
-
Customer advances
4,777
4,774
3
-
Dividends payable
749
749
-
-
Other current liabilities
2,871
2,212
709
(50)
5,8,9
Long-term debt due within one year
8,061
35
8,026
-
Total current liabilities
39,790
25,212
14,841
(263)
Long-term debt due after one year
32,039
10,948
22,384
(1,293)
9
Liability for postemployment benefits
3,744
3,743
1
-
Other liabilities
7,642
6,607
1,552
(517)
5
Total liabilities
83,215
46,510
38,778
(2,073)
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
5,654
5,654
905
(905)
10
Treasury stock
(54,533)
(54,533)
-
-
Profit employed in the business
70,141
64,890
5,219
32
10
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,867)
(901)
(966)
-
Noncontrolling interests
(1)
1
67
(69)
10
Total shareholders' equity
19,394
15,111
5,225
(942)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 102,609
$ 61,621
$ 44,003
$ (3,015)
1
Elimination of receivables between MP&E and Financial Products.
2
Reclassification of MP&E's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.
3
Elimination of MP&E's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.
4
Reclassification of Financial Products' other assets to property, plant and equipment.
5
Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.
6
Elimination of other intercompany assets and liabilities between MP&E and Financial Products.
7
Elimination of payables between MP&E and Financial Products.
8
Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.
9
Elimination of debt between MP&E and Financial Products.
10
Eliminations associated with MP&E's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Financial Position
At December 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery, Power
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 9,980
$ 9,333
$ 647
$ -
Receivables - trade and other
10,920
3,883
657
6,380
1,2
Receivables - finance
10,649
-
17,325
(6,676)
2
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,801
2,448
441
(88)
3
Inventories
18,135
18,135
-
-
Total current assets
52,485
33,799
19,070
(384)
Property, plant and equipment - net
15,140
10,985
4,106
49
4
Long-term receivables - trade and other
2,142
1,982
163
(3)
1,2
Long-term receivables - finance
14,272
-
15,538
(1,266)
2
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
2,882
3,208
133
(459)
5
Intangible assets
241
241
-
-
Goodwill
5,321
5,321
-
-
Other assets
6,102
4,525
2,651
(1,074)
6
Total assets
$ 98,585
$ 60,061
$ 41,661
$ (3,137)
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$ 5,514
$ -
$ 5,514
$ -
Accounts payable
8,968
8,988
268
(288)
7
Accrued expenses
5,587
4,877
710
-
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
2,554
2,494
60
-
Customer advances
3,314
3,311
3
-
Dividends payable
703
703
-
-
Other current liabilities
2,798
2,259
645
(106)
5,8
Long-term debt due within one year
7,120
35
7,085
-
Total current liabilities
36,558
22,667
14,285
(394)
Long-term debt due after one year
30,696
10,955
21,018
(1,277)
9
Liability for postemployment benefits
3,838
3,837
1
-
Other liabilities
6,175
5,162
1,516
(503)
5
Total liabilities
77,267
42,621
36,820
(2,174)
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
7,181
7,181
905
(905)
10
Treasury stock
(49,539)
(49,539)
-
-
Profit employed in the business
65,448
60,639
4,799
10
10
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,772)
(843)
(929)
-
Noncontrolling interests
-
2
66
(68)
10
Total shareholders' equity
21,318
17,440
4,841
(963)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 98,585
$ 60,061
$ 41,661
$ (3,137)
1
Elimination of receivables between MP&E and Financial Products.
2
Reclassification of MP&E's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.
3
Elimination of MP&E's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.
4
Reclassification of Financial Products' other assets to property, plant and equipment.
5
Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.
6
Elimination of other intercompany assets and liabilities between MP&E and Financial Products.
7
Elimination of payables between MP&E and Financial Products.
8
Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.
9
Elimination of debt between MP&E and Financial Products.
10
Eliminations associated with MP&E's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Cash Flow
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 6,141
$ 5,721
$ 420
$ -
Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,211
812
399
-
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
644
666
(22)
-
(Gain) loss on divestiture
139
139
-
-
Other
(22)
(74)
(271)
323
1
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables - trade and other
(3,182)
(1,356)
(27)
(1,799)
1,2
Inventories
(2,553)
(2,552)
-
(1)
1
Accounts payable
1,528
1,518
(65)
75
1
Accrued expenses
189
183
6
-
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
(408)
(399)
(9)
-
Customer advances
2,576
2,576
-
-
Other assets - net
(93)
(111)
35
(17)
1
Other liabilities - net
71
(112)
148
35
1
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
6,241
7,011
614
(1,384)
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others
(1,315)
(1,302)
(16)
3
1
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(847)
(11)
(840)
4
1
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
436
35
407
(6)
1
Additions to finance receivables
(8,639)
-
(10,312)
1,673
2
Collections of finance receivables
8,060
-
9,188
(1,128)
2
Net intercompany purchased receivables
-
-
(838)
838
2
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
33
-
33
-
Collections of intercompany receivables (original maturities greater than three months)
-
-
48
(48)
3
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(802)
(802)
-
-
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
(92)
(92)
-
-
Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities
734
395
339
-
Investments in securities
(1,155)
(648)
(507)
-
Other - net
148
230
(82)
-
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(3,439)
(2,195)
(2,580)
1,336
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(1,399)
(1,399)
-
-
Common stock issued, and other stock compensation transactions, net
(121)
(121)
-
-
Payments to purchase common stock
(6,522)
(6,522)
-
-
Excise tax paid on purchases of common stock
(49)
(49)
-
-
Payments on intercompany borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)
-
(48)
-
48
3
Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)
7,363
-
7,363
-
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)
(4,763)
(19)
(4,744)
-
Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)
(542)
-
(542)
-
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(6,033)
(8,158)
2,077
48
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(35)
(44)
9
-
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(3,266)
(3,386)
120
-
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
9,986
9,336
650
-
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 6,720
$ 5,950
$ 770
$ -
1
Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.
2
Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.
3
Elimination of proceeds and payments to/from MP&E and Financial Products.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Cash Flow
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 4,182
$ 3,824
$ 358
$ -
Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,094
716
378
-
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
(110)
(88)
(22)
-
Other
398
357
(286)
327
1
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables - trade and other
(319)
90
5
(414)
1,2
Inventories
(1,639)
(1,639)
-
-
Accounts payable
973
930
6
37
1
Accrued expenses
(12)
(64)
52
-
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
(805)
(786)
(19)
-
Customer advances
1,276
1,276
-
-
Other assets - net
(90)
(133)
(3)
46
1
Other liabilities - net
(537)
(621)
128
(44)
1
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
4,411
3,862
597
(48)
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others
(1,265)
(1,273)
(22)
30
1
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(608)
(14)
(597)
3
1
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
365
36
362
(33)
1
Additions to finance receivables
(7,064)
-
(8,084)
1,020
2
Collections of finance receivables
6,399
-
7,278
(879)
2
Net intercompany purchased receivables
-
-
93
(93)
2
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
18
-
18
-
Additions to intercompany receivables (original maturities greater than three months)
-
(1,000)
-
1,000
3
Collections of intercompany receivables (original maturities greater than three months)
-
-
35
(35)
3
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(21)
(21)
-
-
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
12
12
-
-
Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities
1,328
1,026
302
-
Investments in securities
(618)
(278)
(340)
-
Other - net
(53)
(18)
(35)
-
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(1,507)
(1,530)
(990)
1,013
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(1,336)
(1,336)
-
-
Common stock issued, and other stock compensation transactions, net
(59)
(59)
-
-
Payments to purchase common stock
(4,488)
(4,488)
-
-
Excise tax paid on purchases of common stock
(73)
(73)
-
-
Proceeds from intercompany borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)
-
-
1,000
(1,000)
3
Payments on intercompany borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)
-
(35)
-
35
3
Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)
5,707
1,976
3,731
-
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)
(4,168)
(35)
(4,133)
-
Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)
72
-
72
-
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(4,345)
(4,050)
670
(965)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(7)
(21)
14
-
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(1,448)
(1,739)
291
-
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
6,896
6,170
726
-
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 5,448
$ 4,431
$ 1,017
$ -
1
Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.
2
Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.
3
Elimination of proceeds and payments to/from MP&E and Financial Products.
SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.