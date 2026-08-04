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WKN: 850598 | ISIN: US1491231015 | Ticker-Symbol: CAT1
Tradegate
04.08.26 | 13:37
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PR Newswire
04.08.2026 12:30 Uhr
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Caterpillar Inc.: Caterpillar Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

  • Second-quarter 2026 sales and revenues increased 24% to $20.5 billion
  • Second-quarter 2026 profit per share of $7.77; adjusted profit per share of $8.17
  • Deployed $2.2 billion of cash for share repurchases and dividends in the second quarter


Second Quarter

($ in billions except profit per share)


2026

2025

Sales and Revenues


$20.5

$16.6

Profit Per Share


$7.77

$4.62

Adjusted Profit Per Share


$8.17

$4.72





Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 12 and 13.

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced second-quarter 2026 results.

"This is the first time in company history that we have generated over $20 billion in sales and revenues in a single quarter," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Joe Creed. "This milestone underscores both the essential work our customers do every day and the dedication of Caterpillar employees worldwide to solving our customers' toughest challenges. Strong order rates and a growing backlog reflect broadening momentum across all three of our primary segments."

Sales and revenues for the second quarter of 2026 were $20.5 billion, a 24% increase compared with $16.6 billion in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $3.1 billion and favorable price realization of $595 million.

Operating profit margin was 20.9% for the second quarter of 2026, compared with 17.3% for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted operating profit margin was 21.9% for the second quarter of 2026, compared with 17.6% for the second quarter of 2025. Second-quarter 2026 profit per share was $7.77, compared with second-quarter 2025 profit per share of $4.62. Adjusted profit per share in the second quarter of 2026 was $8.17, compared with second-quarter 2025 adjusted profit per share of $4.72. For the second quarter of 2026 and 2025, adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share excluded restructuring costs.

For the second quarter of 2026, enterprise operating cash flow was $4.4 billion, and the company ended the second quarter with $6.7 billion of enterprise cash. In the quarter, the company deployed $1.5 billion of cash for repurchases of Caterpillar common stock and $0.7 billion of cash for dividends.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
Second Quarter 2026 vs. Second Quarter 2025

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar second-quarter 2026 earnings.

Total sales and revenues for the second quarter of 2026 were $20.543 billion, an increase of $3.974 billion, or 24%, compared with $16.569 billion in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $3.1 billion and favorable price realization of $595 million. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.

Sales were higher across the three primary segments.

Sales and Revenues by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

Second
Quarter
2025


Sales

Volume


Price

Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment /
Other


Second
Quarter
2026


$

Change


%

Change

















Power & Energy

$ 7,037


$ 736


$ 212


$ 53


$ 200


$ 8,238


$ 1,201


17 %

Construction Industries

6,190


1,755


309


74


18


8,346


2,156


35 %

Resource Industries

3,886


639


75


65


(17)


4,648


762


20 %

All Other Segment

85


1


1


-


(3)


84


(1)


(1 %)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(1,524)


(18)


(2)


7


(198)


(1,735)


(211)



Machinery, Power & Energy

15,674


3,113


595


199


-


19,581


3,907


25 %

















Financial Products Segment

1,042


-


-


-


103


1,145


103


10 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(147)


-


-


-


(36)


(183)


(36)



Financial Products Revenues

895


-


-


-


67


962


67


7 %

















Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 16,569


$ 3,113


$ 595


$ 199


$ 67


$ 20,543


$ 3,974


24 %

















Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region


North America


Latin America


EAME


Asia/Pacific


External Sales
and Revenues


Inter-Segment


Total Sales
and Revenues

(Millions of dollars)

$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg

Second Quarter 2026




























Power & Energy

$ 4,182


30 %


$ 373


(16 %)


$ 1,348


3 %


$ 892


9 %


$ 6,795


17 %


$ 1,443


16 %


$ 8,238


17 %

Construction Industries

5,065


50 %


676


25 %


1,456


23 %


1,064


3 %


8,261


35 %


85


27 %


8,346


35 %

Resource Industries

2,230


34 %


671


13 %


713


22 %


954


1 %


4,568


21 %


80


(18 %)


4,648


20 %

All Other Segment

9


50 %


1


- %


2


100 %


3


(50 %)


15


15 %


69


(4 %)


84


(1 %)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(51)




1




(1)




(7)




(58)




(1,677)




(1,735)



Machinery, Power & Energy

11,435


39 %


1,722


10 %


3,518


15 %


2,906


4 %


19,581


25 %


-


- %


19,581


25 %





























Financial Products Segment

765


9 %


122


16 %


137


9 %


121


12 %


1,145


10 %


-


- %


1,145


10 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(106)




(23)




(30)




(24)




(183)




-




(183)



Financial Products Revenues

659


7 %


99


16 %


107


(1 %)


97


11 %


962


7 %


-


- %


962


7 %





























Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 12,094


37 %


$ 1,821


10 %


$ 3,625


14 %


$ 3,003


4 %


$ 20,543


24 %


$ -


- %


$ 20,543


24 %





























Second Quarter 2025




























Power & Energy

$ 3,225




$ 442




$ 1,306




$ 821




$ 5,794




$ 1,243




$ 7,037



Construction Industries

3,369




540




1,185




1,029




6,123




67




6,190



Resource Industries

1,668




592




584




945




3,789




97




3,886



All Other Segment

6




-




1




6




13




72




85



Corporate Items and Eliminations

(32)




(3)




(4)




(6)




(45)




(1,479)




(1,524)



Machinery, Power & Energy

8,236




1,571




3,072




2,795




15,674




-




15,674































Financial Products Segment

703




105




126




108




1,042




-




1,042



Corporate Items and Eliminations

(88)




(20)




(18)




(21)




(147)




-




(147)



Financial Products Revenues

615




85




108




87




895




-




895































Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 8,851




$ 1,656




$ 3,180




$ 2,882




$ 16,569




$ -




$ 16,569































Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison
Second Quarter 2026 vs. Second Quarter 2025

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar second-quarter 2026 earnings.

Operating profit for the second quarter of 2026 was $4.295 billion, an increase of $1.435 billion, or 50%, compared with $2.860 billion in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to the profit impact of higher sales volume.

Operating profit in the second quarter of 2026 included $392 million of expected International Emergency Economic Power Act (IEEPA) tariff recoveries.

Profit (Loss) by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

Second Quarter
2026


Second Quarter
2025


$

Change


%

Change

Power & Energy

$ 2,027


$ 1,554


$ 473


30 %

Construction Industries

1,947


1,244


703


57 %

Resource Industries

693


563


130


23 %

All Other Segment

-


-


-


- %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(453)


(566)


113



Machinery, Power & Energy

4,214


2,795


1,419


51 %









Financial Products Segment

328


248


80


32 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(65)


(36)


(29)



Financial Products

263


212


51


24 %









Consolidating Adjustments

(182)


(147)


(35)











Consolidated Operating Profit

$ 4,295


$ 2,860


$ 1,435


50 %









Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

  • Other income (expense) in the second quarter of 2026 was income of $398 million, compared with income of $84 million in the second quarter of 2025. The change was primarily driven by favorable impacts from foreign currency, total return swap contracts and investment and interest income.
  • The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2026 was 23.1% compared to 23.0% for the second quarter of 2025. Excluding the discrete items discussed below, the global estimated annual effective tax rate was 23.0% for the second quarters of 2026 and 2025.

    A discrete tax benefit of $26 million was recorded in the second quarter of 2026, compared with a $1 million benefit in the second quarter of 2025, for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense.

    In addition, the global estimated annual effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2026 excluded the impact of second quarter losses of $139 million for the divestiture of certain non-U.S. entities with no related tax benefit.

    Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 12 and 13.

POWER & ENERGY

(Millions of dollars)

















Segment Sales

















Second
Quarter 2025


Sales
Volume


Price
Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment


Second
Quarter 2026


$

Change


%

Change

Total Sales


$ 7,037


$ 736


$ 212


$ 53


$ 200


$ 8,238


$ 1,201


17 %


















Sales by Application











Second
Quarter 2026


Second
Quarter 2025


$

Change


%

Change









Power Generation


$ 3,098


$ 2,407


$ 691


29 %









Oil and Gas


2,044


1,867


177


9 %









Industrial


1,653


1,520


133


9 %









External Sales


6,795


5,794


1,001


17 %









Inter-segment


1,443


1,243


200


16 %









Total Sales


$ 8,238


$ 7,037


$ 1,201


17 %


























Segment Profit











Second
Quarter 2026


Second
Quarter 2025


Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$ 2,027


$ 1,554


$ 473


30 %









Segment Profit Margin


24.6 %


22.1 %


2.5 pts




























Power & Energy's total sales were $8.238 billion in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $1.201 billion, or 17%, compared with $7.037 billion in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $736 million, favorable price realization of $212 million and higher inter-segment sales of $200 million.

  • Power Generation - Sales increased in large reciprocating engines and in turbines and turbine-related services, primarily in data center applications.
  • Oil and Gas - Sales increased in reciprocating engines used in gas compression applications and in reciprocating engine aftermarket parts, partially offset by lower sales of reciprocating engines used in well servicing applications. Sales also increased in turbines and turbine-related services.
  • Industrial - Sales increased primarily in North America and EAME.

Power & Energy's segment profit was $2.027 billion in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $473 million, or 30%, compared with $1.554 billion in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was mainly due to the profit impact of higher sales volume of $457 million and favorable price realization of $212 million, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs of $149 million. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected increased period manufacturing costs.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)

















Segment Sales

















Second
Quarter 2025


Sales
Volume


Price
Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment


Second
Quarter 2026


$

Change


%

Change

Total Sales


$ 6,190


$ 1,755


$ 309


$ 74


$ 18


$ 8,346


$ 2,156


35 %


















Sales by Geographic Region











Second
Quarter 2026


Second
Quarter 2025


$

Change


%

Change









North America


$ 5,065


$ 3,369


$ 1,696


50 %









Latin America


676


540


136


25 %









EAME


1,456


1,185


271


23 %









Asia/Pacific


1,064


1,029


35


3 %









External Sales


8,261


6,123


2,138


35 %









Inter-segment


85


67


18


27 %









Total Sales


$ 8,346


$ 6,190


$ 2,156


35 %


























Segment Profit











Second
Quarter 2026


Second
Quarter 2025


Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$ 1,947


$ 1,244


$ 703


57 %









Segment Profit Margin


23.3 %


20.1 %


3.2 pts




























Construction Industries' total sales were $8.346 billion in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $2.156 billion, or 35%, compared with $6.190 billion in the second quarter of 2025. The increase in sales was mainly due to higher sales volume of $1.8 billion and favorable price realization of $309 million. Higher sales volume was primarily driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.

  • In North America, sales increased primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users and by the impact from changes in dealer inventories.
  • Sales increased in Latin America mainly due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts primarily related to the Brazilian real. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.
  • In EAME, sales increased primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts mainly related to the euro. Higher sales volume was primarily driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.
  • Sales increased in Asia/Pacific mainly due to higher sales volume. Higher sales volume was primarily driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.

Construction Industries' segment profit was $1.947 billion in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $703 million, or 57%, compared with $1.244 billion in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to the profit impact of higher sales volume.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)

















Segment Sales

















Second
Quarter 2025


Sales
Volume


Price
Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment


Second
Quarter 2026


$

Change


%

Change

Total Sales


$ 3,886


$ 639


$ 75


$ 65


$ (17)


$ 4,648


$ 762


20 %


















Sales by Industry











Second
Quarter 2026


Second
Quarter 2025


$

Change


%

Change









Mining, HC and Q&A*


$ 3,685


$ 3,024


$ 661


22 %









Rail


883


765


118


15 %









External Sales


4,568


3,789


779


21 %









Inter-segment


80


97


(17)


(18 %)









Total Sales


$ 4,648


$ 3,886


$ 762


20 %









*Heavy Construction and Quarry & Aggregates (HC and Q&A)









Segment Profit











Second
Quarter 2026


Second
Quarter 2025


Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$ 693


$ 563


$ 130


23 %









Segment Profit Margin


14.9 %


14.5 %


0.4 pts




























Resource Industries' total sales were $4.648 billion in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $762 million, or 20%, compared with $3.886 billion in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume. Higher sales volume was primarily driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.

  • Mining, Heavy Construction and Quarry & Aggregates - Sales increased primarily due to higher sales of equipment to end users.
  • Rail - Sales increased due to higher international locomotive deliveries. Sales also increased in rail services.

Resource Industries' segment profit was $693 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $130 million, or 23%, compared with $563 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was mainly due to the profit impact of higher sales volume of $269 million, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs of $158 million. Unfavorable manufacturing costs primarily reflected increased period manufacturing costs.

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT

(Millions of dollars)

















Revenues by Geographic Region











Second
Quarter 2026


Second
Quarter 2025


$

Change


%

Change









North America


$ 765


$ 703


$ 62


9 %









Latin America


122


105


17


16 %









EAME


137


126


11


9 %









Asia/Pacific


121


108


13


12 %









Total Revenues


$ 1,145


$ 1,042


$ 103


10 %


























Segment Profit











Second
Quarter 2026


Second
Quarter 2025


Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$ 328


$ 248


$ 80


32 %


























Financial Products' segment revenues were $1.145 billion in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $103 million, or 10%, compared with $1.042 billion in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to a favorable impact from higher average earning assets across all regions.

Financial Products' segment profit was $328 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $80 million, or 32%, compared with $248 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was mainly due to favorable impacts from higher average earning assets of $44 million, equity securities at Insurance Services of $22 million and higher margins at Insurance Services of $21 million, partially offset by higher provision for credit losses at Cat Financial of $22 million.

At the end of the second quarter of 2026, past dues at Cat Financial were 1.31%, compared with 1.62% at the end of the second quarter of 2025. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $20 million for the second quarter of 2026 compared with $18 million for the second quarter of 2025. As of June 30, 2026, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $294 million, or 0.84% of finance receivables, compared with $283 million, or 0.86% of finance receivables at March 31, 2026. The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2025 was $284 million, or 0.86% of finance receivables.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $518 million in the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of $84 million from the second quarter of 2025. This decrease was due to timing differences, which included the majority of the expected IEEPA tariff recoveries recorded in the second quarter of 2026, and favorable impacts of segment reporting methodology differences. This was partially offset by higher corporate costs, higher restructuring costs and an unfavorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans.

In the second quarter of 2026, restructuring costs increased primarily due to the divestiture of certain non-U.S. entities.

Notes

i. Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx.
ii. Sales of equipment to end users is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
iii. Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on pages 12 and 13.
iv. Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add.
v. Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, to discuss its 2026 second-quarter results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx.

About Caterpillar
For more than a century, Caterpillar has built a better, more sustainable world. With 2025 sales and revenues of $67.6 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is shaping the future as the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Backed by one of the largest independent global dealer networks and financing services through Cat Financial, the company's primary business segments: Power & Energy, Construction Industries and Resource Industries are solving customers' toughest challenges through commercial excellence and advanced technology, driven by a highly skilled, dedicated global team. Learn more at caterpillar.com.

Caterpillar's latest financial results are also available online:

https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx

https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx (live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) catastrophic events, including global pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of two significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) restructuring costs related to the divestiture of certain non-U.S. entities in 2026 and (ii) other restructuring costs. The company does not consider this item indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2026, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

(Dollars in millions except per share data)


Operating
Profit


Operating
Profit Margin


Profit Before
Taxes


Provision
(Benefit) for
Income Taxes



Profit


Profit per
Share















Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 - U.S. GAAP


$ 4,295


20.9 %


$ 4,558


$ 1,055



$ 3,593


$ 7.77

Restructuring costs - divestiture of certain non-U.S. entities


139


0.7 %


139


-



139


0.30

Other restructuring costs


63


0.3 %


63


15



48


0.10

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 - Adjusted


$ 4,497


21.9 %


$ 4,760


$ 1,070



$ 3,780


$ 8.17















Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 - U.S. GAAP


$ 2,860


17.3 %


$ 2,818


$ 646



$ 2,179


$ 4.62

Other restructuring costs


56


0.3 %


56


12



47


0.10

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 - Adjusted


$ 2,916


17.6 %


$ 2,874


$ 658



$ 2,226


$ 4.72















The company believes it is important to separately disclose the annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items for the results to be meaningful to readers. The annual effective tax rate is discussed using non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the effects of amounts associated with discrete items recorded fully in the quarter they occur. For the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, these items consist of (i) restructuring costs related to the divestiture of certain non-U.S. entities in 2026 and (ii) the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense. The company believes the non-GAAP measures will provide investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.

A reconciliation of the effective tax rate to annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items is below:

(Dollars in millions)


Profit Before
Taxes


Provision
(Benefit) for
Income Taxes


Effective Tax
Rate








Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 - U.S. GAAP


$ 4,558


1,055


23.1 %

Restructuring costs - divestiture of certain non-U.S. entities


139


-



Excess stock-based compensation


-


26



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items


$ 4,697


$ 1,081


23.0 %

Excess stock-based compensation


-


(26)



Other restructuring costs


63


15










Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 - Adjusted


$ 4,760


$ 1,070










Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 - U.S. GAAP


$ 2,818


$ 646


23.0 %

Excess stock-based compensation


-


1



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items


$ 2,818


$ 647


23.0 %

Excess stock-based compensation


-


(1)



Other restructuring costs


56


12










Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 - Adjusted


$ 2,874


$ 658



Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated - Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Power & Energy (MP&E) - The company defines MP&E as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. MP&E's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products - The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments - Eliminations of transactions between MP&E and Financial Products.

The nature of the MP&E and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 15 to 25 reconcile MP&E and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions except per share data)



Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Sales and revenues:








Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy

$ 19,581


$ 15,674


$ 36,054


$ 29,052

Revenues of Financial Products

962


895


1,904


1,766

Total sales and revenues

20,543


16,569


37,958


30,818









Operating costs:








Cost of goods sold

12,781


10,807


24,087


19,772

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,018


1,694


3,834


3,287

Research and development expenses

616


551


1,153


1,031

Interest expense of Financial Products

362


336


707


662

Other operating (income) expenses

471


321


797


627

Total operating costs

16,248


13,709


30,578


25,379









Operating profit

4,295


2,860


7,380


5,439









Interest expense excluding Financial Products

135


126


269


242

Other income (expense)

398


84


658


191









Consolidated profit before taxes

4,558


2,818


7,769


5,388









Provision (benefit) for income taxes

1,055


646


1,725


1,220

Profit of consolidated companies

3,503


2,172


6,044


4,168









Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

90


7


97


14









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

3,593


2,179


6,141


4,182









Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

-


-


(1)


-









Profit 1

$ 3,593


$ 2,179


$ 6,142


$ 4,182

















Profit per common share

$ 7.80


$ 4.64


$ 13.29


$ 8.85

Profit per common share - diluted 2

$ 7.77


$ 4.62


$ 13.23


$ 8.82









Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)








- Basic

460.4


469.7


462.0


472.4

- Diluted 2

462.5


471.5


464.3


474.5









1

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

2

Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)



June 30,
2026


December 31,
2025

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,713


$ 9,980

Receivables - trade and other

13,188


10,920

Receivables - finance

10,844


10,649

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,078


2,801

Inventories

20,627


18,135

Total current assets

54,450


52,485





Property, plant and equipment - net

15,628


15,140

Long-term receivables - trade and other

3,086


2,142

Long-term receivables - finance

14,364


14,272

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

2,286


2,882

Intangible assets

420


241

Goodwill

5,859


5,321

Other assets

6,516


6,102

Total assets

$ 102,609


$ 98,585





Liabilities




Current liabilities:




Short-term borrowings:




-- Financial Products

$ 5,046


$ 5,514

Accounts payable

10,313


8,968

Accrued expenses

5,825


5,587

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

2,148


2,554

Customer advances

4,777


3,314

Dividends payable

749


703

Other current liabilities

2,871


2,798

Long-term debt due within one year:




-- Machinery, Power & Energy

35


35

-- Financial Products

8,026


7,085

Total current liabilities

39,790


36,558





Long-term debt due after one year:




-- Machinery, Power & Energy

10,655


10,678

-- Financial Products

21,384


20,018

Liability for postemployment benefits

3,744


3,838

Other liabilities

7,642


6,175

Total liabilities

83,215


77,267





Shareholders' equity




Common stock

5,654


7,181

Treasury stock

(54,533)


(49,539)

Profit employed in the business

70,141


65,448

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,867)


(1,772)

Noncontrolling interests

(1)


-

Total shareholders' equity

19,394


21,318

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 102,609


$ 98,585

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)



Six Months Ended June 30,


2026


2025

Cash flow from operating activities:




Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 6,141


$ 4,182

Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

1,211


1,094

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

644


(110)

(Gain) loss on divestiture

139


-

Other

(22)


398

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:




Receivables - trade and other

(3,182)


(319)

Inventories

(2,553)


(1,639)

Accounts payable

1,528


973

Accrued expenses

189


(12)

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

(408)


(805)

Customer advances

2,576


1,276

Other assets - net

(93)


(90)

Other liabilities - net

71


(537)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

6,241


4,411

Cash flow from investing activities:




Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others

(1,315)


(1,265)

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(847)


(608)

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

436


365

Additions to finance receivables

(8,639)


(7,064)

Collections of finance receivables

8,060


6,399

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

33


18

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(802)


(21)

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

(92)


12

Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities

734


1,328

Investments in securities

(1,155)


(618)

Other - net

148


(53)

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(3,439)


(1,507)

Cash flow from financing activities:




Dividends paid

(1,399)


(1,336)

Common stock issued, and other stock compensation transactions, net

(121)


(59)

Payments to purchase common stock

(6,522)


(4,488)

Excise tax paid on purchases of common stock

(49)


(73)

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

7,363


5,707

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(4,763)


(4,168)

Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)

(542)


72

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(6,033)


(4,345)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(35)


(7)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(3,266)


(1,448)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

9,986


6,896

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 6,720


$ 5,448

Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery, Power
& Energy


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy

$ 19,581


$ 19,581


$ -


$ -


Revenues of Financial Products

962


-


1,188


(226)

1

Total sales and revenues

20,543


19,581


1,188


(226)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

12,781


12,783


-


(2)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,018


1,800


223


(5)

2

Research and development expenses

616


616


-


-


Interest expense of Financial Products

362


-


374


(12)

2

Other operating (income) expenses

471


168


328


(25)

2

Total operating costs

16,248


15,367


925


(44)











Operating profit

4,295


4,214


263


(182)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

135


141


-


(6)

3

Other income (expense)

398


163


59


176

4










Consolidated profit before taxes

4,558


4,236


322


-











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

1,055


963


92


-


Profit of consolidated companies

3,503


3,273


230


-











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

90


90


-


-











Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

3,593


3,363


230


-











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

-


-


-


-











Profit 5

$ 3,593


$ 3,363


$ 230


$ -


1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from MP&E.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded between MP&E and Financial Products.

3

Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and MP&E.

4

Elimination of discount recorded by MP&E on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between MP&E and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to MP&E.

5

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery, Power
& Energy


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy

$ 15,674


$ 15,674


$ -


$ -


Revenues of Financial Products

895


-


1,081


(186)

1

Total sales and revenues

16,569


15,674


1,081


(186)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

10,807


10,809


-


(2)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,694


1,497


209


(12)

2

Research and development expenses

551


551


-


-


Interest expense of Financial Products

336


-


342


(6)


Other operating (income) expenses

321


22


318


(19)

2

Total operating costs

13,709


12,879


869


(39)











Operating profit

2,860


2,795


212


(147)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

126


130


-


(4)


Other income (expense)

84


(101)


42


143

3










Consolidated profit before taxes

2,818


2,564


254


-











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

646


585


61


-


Profit of consolidated companies

2,172


1,979


193


-











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

7


7


-


-











Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

2,179


1,986


193


-











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

-


(1)


1


-











Profit 4

$ 2,179


$ 1,987


$ 192


$ -


1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from MP&E.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded by MP&E paid to Financial Products.

3

Elimination of discount recorded by MP&E on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between MP&E and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to MP&E.

4

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery, Power
& Energy


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy

$ 36,054


$ 36,054


$ -


$ -


Revenues of Financial Products

1,904


-


2,331


(427)

1

Total sales and revenues

37,958


36,054


2,331


(427)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

24,087


24,091


-


(4)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,834


3,409


445


(20)

2

Research and development expenses

1,153


1,153


-


-


Interest expense of Financial Products

707


-


730


(23)

2

Other operating (income) expenses

797


188


656


(47)

2

Total operating costs

30,578


28,841


1,831


(94)











Operating profit

7,380


7,213


500


(333)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

269


281


-


(12)

3

Other income (expense)

658


262


75


321

4










Consolidated profit before taxes

7,769


7,194


575


-











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

1,725


1,570


155


-


Profit of consolidated companies

6,044


5,624


420


-











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

97


97


-


-











Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

6,141


5,721


420


-











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)


(1)


-


-











Profit 5

$ 6,142


$ 5,722


$ 420


$ -


1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from MP&E.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded between MP&E and Financial Products.

3

Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and MP&E.

4

Elimination of discount recorded by MP&E on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between MP&E and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to MP&E.

5

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery, Power
& Energy


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Power & Energy

$ 29,052


$ 29,052


$ -


$ -


Revenues of Financial Products

1,766


-


2,129


(363)

1

Total sales and revenues

30,818


29,052


2,129


(363)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

19,772


19,776


-


(4)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,287


2,905


405


(23)

2

Research and development expenses

1,031


1,031


-


-


Interest expense of Financial Products

662


-


668


(6)


Other operating (income) expenses

627


30


643


(46)

2

Total operating costs

25,379


23,742


1,716


(79)











Operating profit

5,439


5,310


413


(284)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

242


249


-


(7)


Other income (expense)

191


(146)


60


277

3










Consolidated profit before taxes

5,388


4,915


473


-











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

1,220


1,105


115


-


Profit of consolidated companies

4,168


3,810


358


-











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

14


14


-


-











Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

4,182


3,824


358


-











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

-


(1)


1


-











Profit 4

$ 4,182


$ 3,825


$ 357


$ -


1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from MP&E.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded between MP&E and Financial Products.

3

Elimination of discount recorded by MP&E on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between MP&E and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to MP&E.

4

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Financial Position

At June 30, 2026

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery, Power
& Energy


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,713


$ 5,945


$ 768


$ -


Receivables - trade and other

13,188


4,630


686


7,872

1,2

Receivables - finance

10,844


-


18,938


(8,094)

2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,078


2,683


423


(28)

3

Inventories

20,627


20,627


-


-


Total current assets

54,450


33,885


20,815


(250)











Property, plant and equipment - net

15,628


11,314


4,268


46

4

Long-term receivables - trade and other

3,086


2,721


101


264

1,2

Long-term receivables - finance

14,364


-


15,912


(1,548)

2

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

2,286


2,596


124


(434)

5

Intangible assets

420


420


-


-


Goodwill

5,859


5,859


-


-


Other assets

6,516


4,826


2,783


(1,093)

6

Total assets

$ 102,609


$ 61,621


$ 44,003


$ (3,015)











Liabilities









Current liabilities:









Short-term borrowings

$ 5,046


$ -


$ 5,046


$ -


Accounts payable

10,313


10,275


251


(213)

7

Accrued expenses

5,825


5,069


756


-


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

2,148


2,098


50


-


Customer advances

4,777


4,774


3


-


Dividends payable

749


749


-


-


Other current liabilities

2,871


2,212


709


(50)

5,8,9

Long-term debt due within one year

8,061


35


8,026


-


Total current liabilities

39,790


25,212


14,841


(263)











Long-term debt due after one year

32,039


10,948


22,384


(1,293)

9

Liability for postemployment benefits

3,744


3,743


1


-


Other liabilities

7,642


6,607


1,552


(517)

5

Total liabilities

83,215


46,510


38,778


(2,073)











Shareholders' equity









Common stock

5,654


5,654


905


(905)

10

Treasury stock

(54,533)


(54,533)


-


-


Profit employed in the business

70,141


64,890


5,219


32

10

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,867)


(901)


(966)


-


Noncontrolling interests

(1)


1


67


(69)

10

Total shareholders' equity

19,394


15,111


5,225


(942)


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 102,609


$ 61,621


$ 44,003


$ (3,015)


1

Elimination of receivables between MP&E and Financial Products.

2

Reclassification of MP&E's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3

Elimination of MP&E's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4

Reclassification of Financial Products' other assets to property, plant and equipment.

5

Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

6

Elimination of other intercompany assets and liabilities between MP&E and Financial Products.

7

Elimination of payables between MP&E and Financial Products.

8

Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

9

Elimination of debt between MP&E and Financial Products.

10

Eliminations associated with MP&E's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Financial Position

At December 31, 2025

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery, Power
& Energy


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 9,980


$ 9,333


$ 647


$ -


Receivables - trade and other

10,920


3,883


657


6,380

1,2

Receivables - finance

10,649


-


17,325


(6,676)

2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,801


2,448


441


(88)

3

Inventories

18,135


18,135


-


-


Total current assets

52,485


33,799


19,070


(384)











Property, plant and equipment - net

15,140


10,985


4,106


49

4

Long-term receivables - trade and other

2,142


1,982


163


(3)

1,2

Long-term receivables - finance

14,272


-


15,538


(1,266)

2

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

2,882


3,208


133


(459)

5

Intangible assets

241


241


-


-


Goodwill

5,321


5,321


-


-


Other assets

6,102


4,525


2,651


(1,074)

6

Total assets

$ 98,585


$ 60,061


$ 41,661


$ (3,137)











Liabilities









Current liabilities:









Short-term borrowings

$ 5,514


$ -


$ 5,514


$ -


Accounts payable

8,968


8,988


268


(288)

7

Accrued expenses

5,587


4,877


710


-


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

2,554


2,494


60


-


Customer advances

3,314


3,311


3


-


Dividends payable

703


703


-


-


Other current liabilities

2,798


2,259


645


(106)

5,8

Long-term debt due within one year

7,120


35


7,085


-


Total current liabilities

36,558


22,667


14,285


(394)











Long-term debt due after one year

30,696


10,955


21,018


(1,277)

9

Liability for postemployment benefits

3,838


3,837


1


-


Other liabilities

6,175


5,162


1,516


(503)

5

Total liabilities

77,267


42,621


36,820


(2,174)











Shareholders' equity









Common stock

7,181


7,181


905


(905)

10

Treasury stock

(49,539)


(49,539)


-


-


Profit employed in the business

65,448


60,639


4,799


10

10

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,772)


(843)


(929)


-


Noncontrolling interests

-


2


66


(68)

10

Total shareholders' equity

21,318


17,440


4,841


(963)


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 98,585


$ 60,061


$ 41,661


$ (3,137)


1

Elimination of receivables between MP&E and Financial Products.

2

Reclassification of MP&E's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3

Elimination of MP&E's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4

Reclassification of Financial Products' other assets to property, plant and equipment.

5

Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

6

Elimination of other intercompany assets and liabilities between MP&E and Financial Products.

7

Elimination of payables between MP&E and Financial Products.

8

Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

9

Elimination of debt between MP&E and Financial Products.

10

Eliminations associated with MP&E's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Power & Energy


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Cash flow from operating activities:









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 6,141


$ 5,721


$ 420


$ -


Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

1,211


812


399


-


Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

644


666


(22)


-


(Gain) loss on divestiture

139


139


-


-


Other

(22)


(74)


(271)


323

1

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:









Receivables - trade and other

(3,182)


(1,356)


(27)


(1,799)

1,2

Inventories

(2,553)


(2,552)


-


(1)

1

Accounts payable

1,528


1,518


(65)


75

1

Accrued expenses

189


183


6


-


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

(408)


(399)


(9)


-


Customer advances

2,576


2,576


-


-


Other assets - net

(93)


(111)


35


(17)

1

Other liabilities - net

71


(112)


148


35

1

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

6,241


7,011


614


(1,384)


Cash flow from investing activities:









Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others

(1,315)


(1,302)


(16)


3

1

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(847)


(11)


(840)


4

1

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

436


35


407


(6)

1

Additions to finance receivables

(8,639)


-


(10,312)


1,673

2

Collections of finance receivables

8,060


-


9,188


(1,128)

2

Net intercompany purchased receivables

-


-


(838)


838

2

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

33


-


33


-


Collections of intercompany receivables (original maturities greater than three months)

-


-


48


(48)

3

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(802)


(802)


-


-


Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

(92)


(92)


-


-


Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities

734


395


339


-


Investments in securities

(1,155)


(648)


(507)


-


Other - net

148


230


(82)


-


Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(3,439)


(2,195)


(2,580)


1,336


Cash flow from financing activities:









Dividends paid

(1,399)


(1,399)


-


-


Common stock issued, and other stock compensation transactions, net

(121)


(121)


-


-


Payments to purchase common stock

(6,522)


(6,522)


-


-


Excise tax paid on purchases of common stock

(49)


(49)


-


-


Payments on intercompany borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)

-


(48)


-


48

3

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

7,363


-


7,363


-


Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(4,763)


(19)


(4,744)


-


Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)

(542)


-


(542)


-


Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(6,033)


(8,158)


2,077


48


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(35)


(44)


9


-


Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(3,266)


(3,386)


120


-


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

9,986


9,336


650


-


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 6,720


$ 5,950


$ 770


$ -


1

Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

2

Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

3

Elimination of proceeds and payments to/from MP&E and Financial Products.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Power & Energy


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Cash flow from operating activities:









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 4,182


$ 3,824


$ 358


$ -


Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

1,094


716


378


-


Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(110)


(88)


(22)


-


Other

398


357


(286)


327

1

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:









Receivables - trade and other

(319)


90


5


(414)

1,2

Inventories

(1,639)


(1,639)


-


-


Accounts payable

973


930


6


37

1

Accrued expenses

(12)


(64)


52


-


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

(805)


(786)


(19)


-


Customer advances

1,276


1,276


-


-


Other assets - net

(90)


(133)


(3)


46

1

Other liabilities - net

(537)


(621)


128


(44)

1

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

4,411


3,862


597


(48)


Cash flow from investing activities:









Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others

(1,265)


(1,273)


(22)


30

1

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(608)


(14)


(597)


3

1

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

365


36


362


(33)

1

Additions to finance receivables

(7,064)


-


(8,084)


1,020

2

Collections of finance receivables

6,399


-


7,278


(879)

2

Net intercompany purchased receivables

-


-


93


(93)

2

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

18


-


18


-


Additions to intercompany receivables (original maturities greater than three months)

-


(1,000)


-


1,000

3

Collections of intercompany receivables (original maturities greater than three months)

-


-


35


(35)

3

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(21)


(21)


-


-


Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

12


12


-


-


Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities

1,328


1,026


302


-


Investments in securities

(618)


(278)


(340)


-


Other - net

(53)


(18)


(35)


-


Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(1,507)


(1,530)


(990)


1,013


Cash flow from financing activities:









Dividends paid

(1,336)


(1,336)


-


-


Common stock issued, and other stock compensation transactions, net

(59)


(59)


-


-


Payments to purchase common stock

(4,488)


(4,488)


-


-


Excise tax paid on purchases of common stock

(73)


(73)


-


-


Proceeds from intercompany borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)

-


-


1,000


(1,000)

3

Payments on intercompany borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)

-


(35)


-


35

3

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

5,707


1,976


3,731


-


Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(4,168)


(35)


(4,133)


-


Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)

72


-


72


-


Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(4,345)


(4,050)


670


(965)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(7)


(21)


14


-


Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,448)


(1,739)


291


-


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

6,896


6,170


726


-


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 5,448


$ 4,431


$ 1,017


$ -


1

Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

2

Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

3

Elimination of proceeds and payments to/from MP&E and Financial Products.

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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