Options Technology, the leading provider of trading infrastructure solutions to the world's leading financial firms, today announced the launch of Kimi K3, accessed via PrivateMind, its secure, private AI platform.

Kimi K3 is one of several models available via PrivateMind. The model runs in a sandboxed, cybersecurity container across multiple, strategic locations including Iceland, ensuring a fully private operation, purpose-built to meet the security demands of financial institutions.

With 2.8T parameters and 1M-token context window, Kimi K3 is positioned as one of the most capable LLMs available in the market today, competing with top-tier models from major AI companies. Requiring a full NVIDIA B300 to run, with two units deployed for redundancy, the model is now available for use, giving clients the flexibility of customization and deployment options while avoiding vendor lock-in.

"We are excited about this new development." Danny Moore, President and CEO at Options, commented, "From our inception, our strategy has always been to continually innovate to deliver new value to our customers and Kimi K3 is no different. This launch underlines Options' commitment to providing the best-in-class technology solutions to our clients, including the integration of monitoring dashboards, the Artemis MDR and SOC security platform, and the AtlasVision platform and now Kimi K3, secure, cutting-edge sovereign AI, at no additional cost."

Ryan Ballantine, Director, PrivateMind, said, "Kimi K3 allows our clients to demonstrate frontier level intelligence at a fraction of the price compared to competitors. Leveraging Kimi through PrivateMind means our clients can access the leading-edge models, while knowing that their IP, data and security is protected."

This announcement comes after a series of recent product developments for Options including partnering with atnorth to host PrivateMind at their ICE02 data center, PrivateMind being selected for a major tier 1 bank AI deployment and significant enhancements to its monitoring and alerting tool AtlasVision.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Paris, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Auckland. At Options, our services are wovenli into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260804987287/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact Jenny Collins. Jenny.collins@options-it.com