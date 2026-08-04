London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - The Net-Zero Circle by IN-VR today announced the 5th Argentina Critical Minerals Summit, taking place from October 28 to 30, 2026, across Buenos Aires and Mendoza. Building on four previous editions and the launch of the Andean Bridge, the Summit positions Argentina at the center of the global race to secure copper, lithium, and silver for the energy transition.

The Summit will open in Buenos Aires with high-level sessions on national policy, investment strategy, and Argentina's evolving mining framework, before moving to Mendoza for the Mendoza Finance Day and TSX Roadshow, a structured platform that connects vetted projects with international capital.

The 2026 edition builds directly on the Andean Bridge, the long-term financial corridor launched at the 2025 Summit and formalized by IN-VR, the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, the Government of Mendoza, BYMA (Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos), and the Bolsa de Comercio de Mendoza. The initiative now connects energy and critical minerals projects across Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Bolivia with both domestic and international capital.

Co-organized with Impulsa Mendoza and TMX, the Mendoza Finance Day will host more than 20 pre-screened projects presenting to qualified investors and TSX Capital Pool Companies at the Bolsa de Comercio de Mendoza, reinforcing the province's ambition to become Latin America's financial hub for mining investment. The day will feature structured matchmaking sessions, a Meet the Investors fireside, and the Mines and Wines networking evening.

Across three days, the Summit is expected to convene more than 200 senior leaders, 160 companies, and 20 government officials from across the Andean region, building on a 2025 edition that brought together over 250 leaders and 13 international delegations.

Programming will span Argentina's copper, lithium, and silver project pipelines, the impact of the RIGI incentive regime on investment and bankability, infrastructure and logistics, ESG and community relations, and a CEO Roundtable on the country's investment outlook. Confirmed speakers include Michael Meding (Los Azules, McEwen Copper), Ignacio Celorrio (Lithium Argentina), Simon Perez Alsina (EXAR), Jimena Latorre (Minister of Energy and Environment, Mendoza Province), Guillaume Legare (Toronto Stock Exchange), and Roberto Cacciola (CAEM), among others.

With global demand for copper, lithium, and silver rising at record pace, the 5th Argentina Critical Minerals Summit underscores Argentina's determination to become a central player in the critical minerals market.

About IN-VR

IN-VR is a global consultancy specialising in energy, mining, and investment promotion, supporting governments and the private sector through market intelligence, strategic advisory, and delivery of international summits that enable bankable investment and high-impact partnerships.

Join Us

28 - 30 October 2026 - Buenos Aires and Mendoza

Official event website and agenda: https://www.netzerocircle.org/event/argentina-critical-minerals

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307900

Source: IN-VR Limited