ESSE Care and Wellness LLC: ESSE Care Hosts Second Annual Summer Soirée, Celebrating the Partnerships Advancing Endometriosis and Fertility Care

This annual gathering recognizes the physicians, providers, and referral partners who are redefining collaborative patient care.

MANHATTAN, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / ESSE Care hosted its second annual Summer Soirée on Thursday, July 23, welcoming physicians, healthcare professionals, referral partners, and wellness collaborators to the Shafer Clinic Sky Terrace for an evening celebrating the partnerships that are transforming multidisciplinary endometriosis and fertility care.

Building on the success of its inaugural event in 2025, ESSE Care has made the Summer Soirée an annual tradition honoring the trusted relationships that support exceptional patient outcomes. While many surgical practices focus primarily on procedures, ESSE Care has built a collaborative care model that extends beyond the operating room, assembling experts in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, fertility, reproductive endocrinology, hormone optimization, pelvic floor therapy, acupuncture, nutrition, mental health, and integrative medicine.

The Summer Soirée brings together providers whose collaboration makes this model of care possible. Together, they support patients living with endometriosis, infertility, chronic pelvic pain, and other complex gynecologic conditions - patients who desperately need the kind of comprehensive, whole-person care the practice was built to deliver.

"At ESSE Care, we've always believed a surgical practice can be more than surgery," said ESSE Care Founder and CEO Dr. Karli Provost Goldstein, DO, FACOG. "The best patient outcomes happen when specialists work together with a shared commitment to the patient. This evening is our opportunity to celebrate the partners who have helped us build a truly collaborative model of endometriosis and fertility care."

The ESSE Care Partnership Pillars

The Summer Soirée celebrates partners who embody ESSE Care's Partnership Pillars, the principles behind our Partner Program and every referral relationship we build. As a surgical practice doing things differently, we believe exceptional patient care is built on collaboration, trust, and shared expertise.

Collaborative Care: The best care starts with collaboration. ESSE Care fosters meaningful partnerships among surgeons, fertility specialists, reproductive endocrinologists, hormone experts, pelvic floor physical therapists, acupuncturists, nutrition professionals, mental health providers, and referring physicians to create a seamless, coordinated experience for every patient. We don't just hand patients off to other providers; we stay connected with their entire care team to ensure they get the treatment they need.

Whole-Person Wellness : Exceptional surgery is only one part of exceptional care. Together with our partners, ESSE Care supports patients before surgery, during recovery, and throughout their lives by integrating fertility care, hormone health, emotional wellness, rehabilitation, and complementary therapies into every stage of the patient journey.

Trusted Partnerships: Our partnerships aren't random; we intentionally seek out providers and teams who are dedicated to compassionate, whole-body, patient-centered care. ESSE Care is committed to building lasting partnerships through communication, transparency, shared expertise, and mutual respect. These relationships strengthen referral networks, enhance continuity of care, and ultimately improve the experience and outcomes of every patient.

"Our partners are an extension of the ESSE Care family," Dr. Goldstein said. "Every referral represents trust. Every collaboration reflects a shared commitment to our patients. We are incredibly grateful to the physicians, wellness providers, and healthcare professionals who continue to grow with us as we work together to redefine what comprehensive endometriosis and fertility care can look like."

A Night of Growth, Gratitude, and Connection

The practice celebrated another year of growth and recognized the continued expansion of its multidisciplinary physician team. Following last year's introduction of Dr. Leigh Rosen, this year's celebration welcomed Dr. Amanda Chu, whose expertise further strengthens ESSE Care's commitment to delivering comprehensive, personalized gynecologic care.

Guests enjoyed curated cocktails, seasonal cuisine, and panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline while reconnecting with colleagues and building new professional relationships. The event was produced by Revel Rouge, whose thoughtful design and hospitality created an elegant setting that reflected the collaborative spirit of the evening

As ESSE Care continues to expand across New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and California, the Summer Soirée remains a celebration of the partnerships that make exceptional care possible and a reflection of the practice's commitment to redefining what a surgical practice can be.

About ESSE Care

Founded by Dr. Karli Provost Goldstein, DO, FACOG, ESSE Care is a boutique surgical and reproductive health practice with locations in Greenwich, Connecticut; Manhattan, New York; and Los Angeles, California. ESSE Care has earned international recognition for advanced laparoscopic and robotic surgery for endometriosis, fibroids, and fertility-related conditions, combining expert medical care with personalized, whole-body support.

About Revel Rouge

Founded by Hank Stampfl, Revel Rouge is a New York City-based luxury event planning and production company recognized for creating elevated experiences through thoughtful design, exceptional hospitality, and meticulous attention to detail.

Media Contact

Cassandra (Cassie) Skindzelewski, Director of Marketing

press@esse.care

646.844.9602

SOURCE: ESSE Care and Wellness LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/esse-care-hosts-second-annual-summer-soir%c3%a9e-celebrating-the-partnersh-1200961