Sun Valley Minerals Inc: Sun Valley Minerals Files Preliminary Prospectus and Applies for TSXV Listing

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Sun Valley Minerals Inc. ("Sun Valley" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has has filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, excluding Québec (the "Provinces"), and received a receipt for, a preliminary prospectus (the "Preliminary Prospectus") to enable the Company to become a reporting issuer in the Provinces.

In connection with the filing of the Preliminary Prospectus, the Company has also filed a technical report on its Tarumán Group of Projects entitled "Sun Valley Minerals Inc. Tarumán Group of Projects, Uruguay NI 43-101 Technical Report" with an effective date of April 30, 2026.

Furthermore, the Company has applied to list its common shares (the "Common Shares") on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the reserved ticker symbol "SUNV". Listing is subject to the approval of the TSXV in accordance with its original listing requirements.

Christo Stemmet, President and CEO, commented: "Sun Valley has initiated the process to go public by filing a preliminary prospectus and applying to list its common shares on the TSXV. With the successful closing of the Company's special warrant financing for gross proceeds of approximately C$10.3 million in March 2026, the Company is well positioned to complete its go-public and, thereafter, initiate drilling at Tarumán Main and accelerate early-stage exploration across its numerous surface gold targets within the broader ~30-kilometre Tarumán Group of Projects."

The Preliminary Prospectus has not yet become final for purposes of a distribution of securities to the public. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or approved the contents of this press release. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities in any jurisdiction in which the offering, solicitation or sale is not permitted, nor shall there be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction prior to the time a receipt for the final prospectus is obtained from the relevant securities regulatory authorities in Canada.

The TSXV has not conditionally approved the Company's listing application and there is no assurance that the TSXV will approve the listing application.

A copy of the Preliminary Prospectus is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person and Disclaimer

Mr. Laubser Pepler, M.Sc. is Vice President Exploration of Sun Valley and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release. He is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No.125018) and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Sun Valley Minerals Inc.

Sun Valley Minerals is a Canadian exploration company engaged in responsible, systematic early-stage gold exploration and project generation in Uruguay. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Tarumán Group of Projects, which comprise multiple visible surface gold occurrences along approximately 25 kilometers of the highly prospective and underexplored Dom Feliciano Fold and Thrust Belt. The Company has not yet completed sufficient work to define a mineral resource on the properties.

For any further details, please do not hesitate to contact me.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors & The Sun Valley Team

Christo Stemmet - President & CEO

cstemmet@sunvalleyminerals.com

+1 647 877 4805

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Securities regulators have not reviewed the information disclosed in this press release and no securities regulator accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans to become a reporting issuer and go public, the future status and any results of the Company's plans to go public, the Company's intentions for the Prospectus, the Company's intended exploration work and the listing of the Common Shares on the TSXV.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and reasonable assumptions of the Company's management team at the time such statements are made. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of productivity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive factors, dependence on third parties, actual results of operations, other commodity industry risks and the risk factors identified in the Prospectus. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Neither Sun Valley nor any of its representatives have any obligations whatsoever to update or keep current any information contained herein at any time, and the Company hereby disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Investment in the common shares of the Company is highly speculative given its present stage of development.

All references to dollar amounts in this press release are to Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

SOURCE: Sun Valley Minerals Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/sun-valley-minerals-files-preliminary-prospectus-and-applies-for-tsxv-listing-1201078