Distributed solar counts for far more electricity generation in Pakistan than can be recorded in official data, according to new analysis from the Pakistan Solar Association (PSA), with demand patterns pointing to millions of new unseen installations. Analysis of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) data shows a deepening curve of lower demand in Pakistan's peak sunlight hours, falling from a relatively flat profile of around 2.2 GW in 2024 to just 765 MW in 2026. The electricity demand ramp up into the evening now exceeds 1.1 GW over four hours on LESCO's network. PSA's analysis claims that ...

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