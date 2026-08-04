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PR Newswire
04.08.2026 13:06 Uhr
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JZ Capital Partners Limited - Notice of Annual General Meeting

JZ Capital Partners Limited - Notice of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 04

JZ Capital Partners Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

(The "Company")

LEI Number:549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

4 August 2026

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2026 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on Tuesday 8 September 2026 at 13:30 BST.

Copies of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and a Form of Proxy for use in connection with the Annual General meeting will be sent to those shareholders who have elected to receive hard copy communications. The Notice of Annual General Meeting will also be made available on the Company's website ( www.jzcp.com).

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to exercise their voting rights by completing and submitting a Form of Proxy. It is highly recommended that shareholders submit their Form of Proxy as early as possible to ensure that their votes are counted at the Annual General Meeting.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.1R, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, and the Form of Proxy have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information:

Kit Dunford
FTI Consulting

+44 (0)7717 417 038

David Zalaznick
Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc.

+1 212 485 9410

Sam Walden
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

+44 (0) 1481 745 385

END

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.