JZ Capital Partners Limited - Notice of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 04

JZ Capital Partners Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

(The "Company")

LEI Number:549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

4 August 2026

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2026 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on Tuesday 8 September 2026 at 13:30 BST.

Copies of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and a Form of Proxy for use in connection with the Annual General meeting will be sent to those shareholders who have elected to receive hard copy communications. The Notice of Annual General Meeting will also be made available on the Company's website ( www.jzcp.com ).

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to exercise their voting rights by completing and submitting a Form of Proxy. It is highly recommended that shareholders submit their Form of Proxy as early as possible to ensure that their votes are counted at the Annual General Meeting.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.1R, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, and the Form of Proxy have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information:

Kit Dunford

FTI Consulting +44 (0)7717 417 038 David Zalaznick

Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. +1 212 485 9410 Sam Walden

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited +44 (0) 1481 745 385

END