BlackRock Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 04
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC
54930040ALEAVPMMDC31
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust PLC at close of business on 3 August 2026 were:
183.40p Capital only
183.59p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
4. On 13th May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14th May 2019, the Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol will remain unchanged.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 3 August 2026 were:
629.63p Capital only
638.60p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust PLC at close of business on 3 August 2026 were:
892.66p Capital only (undiluted)
899.79p Including current year income (undiluted)
Notes:
1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
2. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
3. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 3 August 2026 were:
279.44p Capital only
280.05p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 3 August 2026 were:
601.68c per share (US cents) - Capital only
601.68c per share (US cents) - Including current year income XD
447.77p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
447.77p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 3 August 2026 were:
257.50p Capital only (undiluted)
260.39p Including current year income (undiluted) XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 3 August 2026 were:
294.31p Capital only and including debt at par value
305.67p Capital only and including debt at fair value
296.59p Including current year income and debt at par value XD
307.94p Including current year income and debt at fair value XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 3 August 2026 were:
246.92c Capital only USD (cents)
183.75p Capital only Sterling (pence)
253.66c Including current year income USD (cents)
188.77p Including current year income Sterling (pence)
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.