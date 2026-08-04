Brightstar Lottery Plc Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue of $584 million reflects sustained growth in global lottery same-store sales offset by higher service revenue amortization and U.K. contract transition

Income from continuing operations of $56 million; better-than-expected Adjusted EBITDA of $286 million rose 4% on same-store sales flow through and disciplined operational management, including OPtiMa savings, which are upgraded to $100 million by 2028

Significant cash flow generation in the first half helped fund final Italy Lotto license payment; Company maintains strong balance sheet and credit profile

Continued commitment to shareholder returns with over $140 million deployed year-to-date

Reaffirming 2026 revenue, profit, and cash flow outlook

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) ("Brightstar" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

"Better-than-expected second quarter profits were driven by global same-store sales expansion and disciplined operational management, even as we invest in long-term growth initiatives," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of Brightstar. "We achieved several important milestones with our Italy B2C expansion efforts, and global iLottery wagers continue to grow at a double-digit pace. With the final Italy Lotto license payment behind us, revenue, profit, and cash flow are poised to inflect."

"Cash generation was strong in the first half of the year, funding important investments in the business," said Max Chiara, CFO of Brightstar. "We're increasing our OPtiMa cost savings target to $100 million by 2028 as we further optimize our organization and operations. The strength of our balance sheet and financial condition supports our balanced approach to capital allocation, which included returning $140 million to shareholders in the year-to-date period."

Overview of Consolidated Second Quarter 2026 Results



Quarter Ended Y/Y

Change Constant

Currency

Change All amounts from continuing operations June 30,

2026

2025 ($ in millions, except per share data)









GAAP Financials:









Revenue 584

631 (7) % (8) %











Income (loss) from continuing operations 56

(60) NM

Income (loss) from continuing operations margin 9.6 %

(9.5) %















Earnings per share - diluted $0.18

$(0.47) NM













Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,340)

288 NM













Cash and cash equivalents 558

1,309 (57) %













Non-GAAP Financial Measures:









Adjusted EBITDA 286

274 4 % 3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 48.9 %

43.5 %















Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $0.11

$0.12 (8) %













Free cash flow (1,461)

190 NM













Net debt 3,791

5,240 (28) %















Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and other disclosures

regarding non-GAAP financial measures, are provided at the end of this news release

Financial Highlights

Revenue of $584 million, down 7% from $631 million in the prior year

Key drivers of growth include: 1.5% global same-store sales growth and positive mix in the U.S. Italy B2C digital growth

Offsets to growth include: Higher service revenue amortization related to Italy Lotto license U.K. service contract transition Lower product sales



Income from continuing operations was $56 million compared to a loss of $60 million in the prior-year period, primarily resulting from:

Items listed as drivers of growth and offsets to growth in Adjusted EBITDA below

Lower restructuring charges than the prior year

Non-cash impact of fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate on Parent company debt balances

Reduced provision for income taxes, primarily attributable to lower valuation allowances and benefit of a discrete tax item

Adjusted EBITDA increased 4% to $286 million versus $274 million in the prior-year period

Key drivers of growth include: Profit flow-through of same-store sales growth OPtiMa cost efficiencies and General & administrative expense recoveries

Partial offsets to growth include: Investments in growth initiatives U.K. service contract transition



Diluted income per share from continuing operations was $0.18 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.47 in the prior year.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.11 compared to adjusted diluted income per share from continuing operations of $0.12 in the prior year.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations includes $43 million ($0.23 per share) of Brightstar's portion, net of tax, of service revenue amortization compared to $23 million ($0.11 per share) in 2025.

Net debt was $3.8 billion compared to $2.7 billion at December 31, 2025, reflecting the final Italy Lotto payment. Net debt leverage was 3.24x.

Cash and Liquidity Update

Total liquidity was $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2026, including approximately $0.6 billion in unrestricted cash and $1.2 billion in additional borrowing capacity from undrawn credit facilities.

Other Developments

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share, with a record date of August 18, 2026 and a payment date of September 1, 2026.

The Company has initiated a third phase of OPtiMa 3.0, a multi-year program ("OPtiMa 3.3"). OPtiMa 3.3 is focused on changes to the management structure, including a reduction in executive and other senior leadership layers, the consolidation of similar functions, the ceasing of certain consulting arrangements, and the optimization of the global real estate footprint. The plan is expected to be substantially complete within one year. Total restructuring costs associated with OPtiMa 3.3 are expected to be $15-$20 million, including $8 million recorded in the second quarter. OPtiMa 3.3 is expected to generate annualized cost savings of approximately $20 million upon completion.

The final Italy Lotto license payment of €1.43 billion or $1.67 billion was made in April 2026.

Financial Outlook

Reaffirming FY'26 revenue, profit, and cash flow outlook, including the below expectations:

Revenue of $2.50 - $2.55 billion Includes more than five percent organic growth; approximately $175 million in incremental Italy Lotto-related service revenue amortization impacts reported growth

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.16 - $1.19 billion; revenue growth and OPtiMa savings expected to more than offset approximately $50 million of investments in growth initiatives

Net cash used in operating activities of approximately $900 million includes €1.43 billion or $1.67 billion related to final Italy Lotto license payment; approximately $750 million in cash from operations excluding Italy Lotto license payment

Capital expenditures of approximately $450 million - $475 million reflects contractual obligations related to recent contract wins and extensions

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

August 4, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. EDT

To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on Brightstar's Investor Relations website at www.brightstarlottery.com. A replay will be available on the website following the live event.

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.

About Brightstar Lottery PLC

Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) is a global leader in lottery focused on innovation and forward-thinking strategies and solutions, building on our renowned expertise in delivering secure technology and producing reliable, comprehensive solutions for our customers. As a premier pure play global lottery company, our best-in-class lottery operations, retail and digital solutions, and award-winning lottery games enable our customers to achieve their goals, entertain players and distribute meaningful benefits to communities. Brightstar has a well-established local presence and is a trusted partner to governments and regulators around the world, creating value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. Brightstar serves nearly 90 lottery customers and their players on six continents. It is the primary technology provider to 26 of the 46 lottery jurisdictions in the U.S. and eight of the world's 10 largest lotteries with central systems. Brightstar has approximately 6,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.brightstarlottery.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Brightstar Lottery PLC's (the "Company") future financial and operating performance, strategic priorities and initiatives, business development, capital allocation, liquidity and leverage profile, contract opportunities, digital and iLottery expansion, product development, regulatory matters, and market opportunities. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected or reaffirmed FY'26 revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, cash from operations, net cash used in operating activities, capital expenditures, organic growth expectations, as well as assumptions underlying such guidance, anticipated product sales trends, expected benefits from OPtiMa cost-savings initiatives, anticipated investments in growth initiatives, expected timing and execution of launches and expansions, anticipated shareholder returns, refinancing activities, and pro forma leverage and liquidity metrics. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "may," "will," "target," "project," "on track," "reaffirm," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: changes in economic, competitive, regulatory, and political conditions; risks related to contract awards, renewals, and execution; reliance on regulatory approvals and timing; risks associated with digital execution, technology initiatives, and product development; inflationary pressures; interest rate and foreign exchange volatility; changes in consumer behavior; capital market conditions; and the risk factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form?20-F and other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Nothing in this release should be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to, nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted EBIT represents net income (loss) from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, net, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, other expenses (e.g., gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.), net, impairment losses, restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. Management believes that Adjusted EBIT is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Adjusted EBIT margin represents Adjusted EBIT divided by revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, net, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, other expenses (e.g., gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.), net, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting, and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding the effects of foreign exchange, impairments, amortization from purchase accounting, discrete tax items, and other significant non-recurring adjustments that are not reflective of on-going operational activities (e.g., gains/losses on sale of business, gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.). Adjusted EPS is calculated using diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding, including the impact of any potentially dilutive common stock equivalents that are anti-dilutive to GAAP net income (loss) per share but dilutive to Adjusted EPS. Management believes that Adjusted EPS is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale. Cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents held for sale, are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

Net debt leverage is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months prior to such date. Management believes that net debt leverage is a useful measure to assess Brightstar's financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing Brightstar's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.

Constant currency is a non-GAAP adjustment to certain financial measures that expresses current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rate used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

The Company provides guidance of select information related to its financial and operating performance, and such measures may differ from year to year. The guidance is only an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release. Actual results may vary from the guidance and the variations may be material. The Company undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these projections, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

A reconciliation of the Company's forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the adjusting items necessary for such a reconciliation to be prepared, for example, the provision for income taxes or net foreign exchange gain/loss, as such items have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Contact

Mike DeAngelis, Corporate Communications, +1 (401) 392-1000, [email protected]

Matteo Selva, Italian media inquiries, +39 366 6803635

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

Select Performance and KPI data ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)





















Constant





Q2'26

Q2'25

Y/Y

Currency

Revenue





Change

Change(1)

Service

















Instant ticket & draw wager-based revenue

517

516

- %

(1) %

U.S. multi-state jackpot wager-based revenue

17

15

14 %

14 %

Upfront license fee amortization

(100)

(53)

NM

NM

Other

116

110

5 %

5 %

Total service revenue

550

588

(6) %

(7) %





















Product sales

34

42

(20) %

(20) %

Total revenue

584

631

(7) %

(8) %





















Income (loss) from continuing operations

56

(60)

NM





Adjusted EBIT(1)

128

168

(24) %

(25) %

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

286

274

4 %

3 %





















Same-store sales growth (%) at constant currency (wager-based growth) (2)

Global

















Instant ticket & draw games

1.1 %

2.6 %









U.S. multi-state jackpots

11.1 %

(34.5) %









Total

1.5 %

0.3 %





























U.S.

















Instant ticket & draw games

0.4 %

0.6 %









U.S. multi-state jackpots

11.1 %

(34.5) %









Total

1.1 %

(2.7) %





























Italy

















Instant ticket & draw games

1.5 %

3.7 %





























Rest of world

















Instant ticket & draw games

5.2 %

8.4 %





























(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 4 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details (2) Same-store sales represents the change in wagers recorded in lottery jurisdictions where Brightstar is the operator or facilities management supplier, using the same lottery jurisdictions and perimeter for comparisons between periods





































Constant





Q2'26

Q2'25

Y/Y

Currency









Change

Change(1)





















Same-store revenue growth (%) at constant currency (Same-store sales inclusive of contract mix) (2)

Global

















Instant ticket & draw games

2.2 %

2.5 %









U.S. multi-state jackpots

13.9 %

(34.9) %









Total

2.6 %

0.9 %





























U.S.

















Instant ticket & draw games

4.0 %

(0.6) %









U.S. multi-state jackpots

13.9 %

(34.9) %









Total

4.7 %

(4.3) %





























Italy

















Instant ticket & draw games

1.0 %

3.6 %





























Rest of world

















Instant ticket & draw games

2.5 %

9.1 %





































































Revenue (by geography)

















U.S. & Canada

286

293

(2) %

(2) %

Italy

221

259

(15) %

(15) %

Rest of world

77

79

(2) %

(4) %

Total revenue

584

631

(7) %

(8) %









































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 4 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details (2) Same-store revenue represents the change in same-store sales net of contract mix

Brightstar Lottery PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited

















For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Service revenue (includes amortization of upfront license fees) 550

588

1,108

1,146 Product sales 34

42

63

68 Total revenue 584

631

1,171

1,214















Cost of services (excluding Depreciation and amortization) 285

279

576

543 Cost of product sales (excluding Depreciation and amortization) 25

34

48

54 General and administrative 49

58

94

120 Research and development 14

12

29

22 Sales and marketing 32

30

66

63 Depreciation and amortization 58

54

111

108 Restructuring 6

21

6

21 Interest expense, net 49

49

92

94 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (4)

99

(16)

131 Other expense, net 6

5

10

11 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 63

(10)

155

46 Provision for income taxes 7

50

36

97 Income (loss) from continuing operations 56

(60)

119

(52) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests from

continuing operations 23

36

49

67 Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to

Brightstar Lottery PLC 33

(96)

70

(119)















Income from discontinued operations -

40

-

92 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests from

discontinued operations -

2

-

4 Net income from discontinued operations attributable to -

38

-

88















Net income (loss) 56

(20)

119

40 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 23

38

49

71 Net income (loss) attributable to Brightstar Lottery PLC 33

(58)

70

(31)















Per Share Data













Basic: Net income (loss) from continuing operations

attributable to Brightstar Lottery PLC 0.18

(0.47)

0.38

(0.59) Diluted: Net income (loss) from continuing operations

attributable to Brightstar Lottery PLC 0.18

(0.47)

0.37

(0.59)















Basic: Net income (loss) attributable to Brightstar Lottery PLC 0.18

(0.29)

0.38

(0.15) Diluted: Net income (loss) attributable to Brightstar Lottery PLC 0.18

(0.29)

0.37

(0.15)















Weighted-average Shares Outstanding













Basic 185

203

185

203 Diluted 186

203

187

203

Brightstar Lottery PLC Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in millions) Unaudited













June 30,

December 31,



2026

2025 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

558

1,446 Restricted cash and cash equivalents

21

54 Trade and other receivables, net

466

526 Inventories, net

132

116 Other current assets

186

193 Total current assets

1,363

2,336 Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net

755

678 Property, plant and equipment, net

92

90 Operating lease right-of-use assets

92

92 Goodwill

2,692

2,707 Intangible assets, net

127

125 Other non-current assets

2,915

3,130 Total non-current assets

6,672

6,822 Total assets

8,035

9,158









Liabilities and shareholders' equity

















Liabilities







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

687

766 Current portion of long-term debt

-

118 Payable to ADM

-

1,680 Other current liabilities

550

508 Total current liabilities

1,237

3,072 Long-term debt, less current portion

4,354

4,060 Deferred income taxes

192

208 Operating lease liabilities

71

72 Other non-current liabilities

161

156 Total non-current liabilities

4,778

4,496 Total liabilities

6,015

7,568









Shareholders' Equity







Brightstar Lottery PLC's shareholders' equity

846

875 Non-controlling interests

1,173

715 Total shareholders' equity

2,020

1,590 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

8,035

9,158

Brightstar Lottery PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in millions) Unaudited

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income (loss) 56

(20)

119

40 Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax -

40

-

92 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating

activities from continuing operations:













Amortization of upfront license fees 100

53

201

101 Depreciation & amortization 58

54

111

108 Stock-based compensation 7

5

14

12 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (4)

99

(16)

131 Deferred income taxes (5)

(6)

(11)

(24) Other non-cash items, net 3

10

5

16 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of dispositions:













Trade and other receivables 91

27

48

78 Inventories (7)

(8)

(16)

(6) Accounts payable (29)

1

(34)

(38) Accrued interest payable 31

32

28

7 Accrued income taxes 1

33

31

89 Italian Lotto License payment (1,675)

-

(1,675)

- Other assets and liabilities 32

48

21

50 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from continuing operations (1,340)

288

(1,174)

473 Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations -

45

-

101 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,340)

334

(1,174)

574















Cash flows from investing activities













Capital expenditures (121)

(98)

(232)

(174) Other (2)

1

(2)

(1) Net cash (used in) investing activities from continuing operations (123)

(97)

(233)

(175) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities from discontinued operations -

(46)

24

(85) Net cash (used in) investing activities (123)

(143)

(209)

(260)















Cash flows from financing activities













Net proceeds from (repayments of) Revolving Credit Facilities 623

24

623

(105) Proceeds from long-term debt -

572

-

1,112 Net payments on financial liabilities (4)

(3)

(69)

(81) Principal payments on long-term debt (233)

-

(350)

(208) Repurchases of common stock (14)

-

(45)

- Net (repayment of) funds payable and amounts due to others (4)

(24)

(34)

(40) Dividends paid (43)

(41)

(85)

(81) Dividends paid - non-controlling interests (163)

(152)

(163)

(163) Return of capital - non-controlling interests (28)

(47)

(31)

(47) Capital increase - non-controlling interests 650

176

650

178 Other (20)

(2)

(24)

(23) Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations 764

503

472

541 Net cash (used in) financing activities from discontinued operations -

(10)

-

(143) Net cash provided by financing activities 764

493

472

398















Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash

equivalents (699)

684

(911)

712 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash

equivalents 4

39

(10)

58 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the

period 1,274

823

1,500

775 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 579

1,546

579

1,546 Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of discontinued

operations -

144

-

144 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

of continuing operations 579

1,401

579

1,401















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information for continuing operations:













Interest paid 18

17

68

89 Income taxes paid 11

22

16

32

Brightstar Lottery PLC Net Debt ($ in millions) Unaudited









June 30,

December 31,

2026

2025 2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028 568

586 5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029 747

747 4.250% Senior Secured Euro Notes due March 2030 564

581 5.750% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2033 743

742 Senior Secured Notes 2,623

2,657







Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027 -

234 Euro Term Loan Facilities due September 2030 1,135

1,169 Revolving Credit Facility A due March 2031 -

- Revolving Credit Facility B due March 2031 597

- Long-term debt, less current portion 4,354

4,060







Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027 -

118 Current portion of long-term debt -

118







Total debt 4,354

4,178







Less: Cash and cash equivalents 558

1,446 Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2027 6

4 Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2027 -

4 Net debt 3,791

2,723















Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure







Brightstar Lottery PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, $ in millions)





For the three months ended

June 30,

For the six months ended

June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Income (loss) from continuing operations

56

(60)

119

(52) Provision for income taxes

7

50

36

97 Interest expense, net

49

49

92

94 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(4)

99

(16)

131 Restructuring

6

21

6

21 Stock-based compensation

7

5

14

12 Other expense, net

6

5

10

11 Adjusted EBIT

128

168

261

315 Depreciation

41

45

82

90 Amortization - service revenue (1)

100

53

201

101 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

16

7

26

14 Amortization - purchase accounting

1

2

3

4 Adjusted EBITDA

286

274

573

524















































Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations

(1,340)

288

(1,174)

473 Capital expenditures

(121)

(98)

(232)

(174) Free Cash Flow

(1,461)

190

(1,406)

299



































(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees











Brightstar Lottery PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)









For the three months ended June 30,

For the six months ended June 30,





2026

2025

2026

2025





Pre-

Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact(1)

Net

Impact

Pre-

Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact(1)

Net

Impact

Pre-

Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact(1)

Net

Impact

Pre-

Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact(1)

Net

Impact

Reported EPS from continuing operations

attributable to Brightstar Lottery PLC - diluted







0.18









(0.47)









0.37









(0.59)





















































Adjustments:

















































Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(0.02)

-

(0.02)

0.48

(0.01)

0.49

(0.09)

-

(0.09)

0.64

(0.03)

0.68

Amortization - purchase accounting

0.01

-

0.01

0.01

-

0.01

0.01

-

0.01

0.02

-

0.02

Loss on the extinguishment of debt

0.01

-

0.01

-

-

-

0.01

-

0.01

-

-

-

Discrete tax items

-

0.09

(0.09)

-

-

-

-

0.09

(0.09)

-

-

-

Restructuring

0.03

0.01

0.02

0.10

0.03

0.07

0.03

0.01

0.02

0.10

0.03

0.07

Other non-recurring adjustments

-

-

-

0.01

-

0.01

0.01

-

-

0.03

0.01

0.02

Net adjustments









(0.07)









0.59









(0.13)









0.79

Adjusted EPS from continuing operations

attributable to Brightstar Lottery PLC - diluted







0.11









0.12









0.24









0.20





























































































Reported effective tax rate









11.5 %









(482.6) %









23.2 %









212.9 %

Adjusted effective tax rate









38.3 %









47.5 %









37.3 %









47.6 %

Adjusted EPS weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)





186 (2)







204 (2)







187 (2)







204 (2)



































































(1) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (2) Includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

SOURCE Brightstar Lottery PLC