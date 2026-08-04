BNCCORP, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Net Income Of $1.9 Million, Or $0.54 Per Diluted Share

Highlights

Net income during the second quarter of 2026 decreased $278 thousand, or 12.7%, to $1.9 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, from $2.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the 2025 period. The decrease reflects $1.5 million of professional services expense related to the pending acquisition by OppFi Inc.

Net income during the first six months of 2026 increased $122 thousand, or 3.1%, to $4.1 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, from $3.9 million or $1.11 per diluted share in the 2025 period.

Net interest income increased $1.0 million, or 11.8%, to $9.5 million in the second quarter of 2026 from $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Net interest margin was 3.84% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to 3.75% in the second quarter of 2025.

The efficiency ratio increased to 76.21% in the second quarter of 2026 versus 68.83% in the second quarter of 2025. The increase reflects acquisition-related professional services expense.

Yield on loans held for investment improved to 6.20% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 6.04% in the second quarter of 2025.

Loans held for investment decreased $8.5 million, or 1.2%, to $730.2 million at June 30, 2026 from $738.7 million at December 31, 2025, and decreased $9.0 million, or 1.2%, from $739.2 million at June 30, 2025.

The ratio of loans held for investment-to-deposits increased to 80.1% at June 30, 2026 from 76.0% at December 31, 2025.

Allowance for credit losses as of June 30, 2026, was 1.18% of loans held for investment compared to 1.18% as of March 31, 2026 and 1.40% as of December 31, 2025.

BISMARCK, N.D., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BNCCORP, INC. (BNC or the Company) (OTCQX Markets: BNCC), which operates community banking and wealth management businesses in North Dakota and Arizona, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Management Commentary

"Our second-quarter results demonstrate the underlying earnings power of our core banking franchise, even as we absorb the costs associated with our pending transaction," said Daniel J. Collins, BNC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Compared to the second quarter of 2025, net interest income grew 11.8%, our net interest margin expanded 9 basis points to 3.84% and improved 25 basis points from the first quarter of 2026. Net income of $1.9 million absorbed $1.5 million of professional services expense related to our pending acquisition by OppFi Inc. For the first six months of 2026, net income increased to $4.1 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, from $3.9 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, a year ago.

"On a sequential basis, both loans and deposits declined during the quarter. The deposit decrease reflects a familiar pattern, as our customers deploy funds during the second quarter, and the loan decline reflects an elevated level of payoffs and prepayments combined with a more typical pace of new originations in our North Dakota markets. Loan pipelines remain solid as we enter the second half of the year. Our balance sheet remains strong, with ample liquidity and a tangible common equity ratio that improved to 10.56% as of June 30, 2026."

"The proposed combination with OppFi announced on April 29, 2026 is proceeding through the customary shareholder and regulatory approval processes. Our priorities during this period have not changed: serving our customers, supporting our communities and operating the bank with the discipline that produced this quarter's results. We remain confident in the overall quality of our loan portfolio, the strength of our balance sheet and our ability to navigate ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties."

2026 Versus 2025 Second Quarter Comparison

The Company reported net income of $1.9 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $2.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025.

Second quarter interest income increased $1.0 million, or 8.1%, to $13.5 million in the second quarter of 2026 from $12.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 driven by a $15.6 million period-over-period increase in the average balance of loans held for investment and higher average balances of cash and cash equivalents. Those increases were partially offset by lower yields on cash and cash equivalents and a lower average balance of debt securities during the quarter. Average yield on interest-earning assets in the quarter decreased slightly to 5.50% from 5.56% in the second quarter of 2025.

Interest expense in the second quarter of 2026 was $4.1 million, an increase of $14 thousand from the 2025 period. The cost of core deposits in the second quarter of 2026 decreased to 1.72% versus 1.85% in the second quarter of 2025. The average balance of deposits increased by $72.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2025. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.22% during the second quarter of 2026, compared to 2.40% in the same period of 2025.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $9.5 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 11.8%, from the second quarter of 2025. Net interest margin increased to 3.84% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to 3.75% reported in the prior year period.

Non-interest income during the second quarter of 2026 was $1.5 million, compared to $1.4 million in the 2025 second quarter. Bank charges and service fees were $44 thousand higher year-over-year primarily due to higher servicing income, interchange income, and letter of credit fees. Wealth management revenues increased by $100 thousand, or 20.3%, as the Company has benefitted from significant increases in the market value of financial assets year-over-year. During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a one-time gain on sales of loans of $113 thousand. Gains on sales of loans can vary period-over-period. Other income is $17 thousand higher than the prior year period resulting from higher SBIC revenue, BOLI income, and other miscellaneous fees.

Non-interest expense during the second quarter of 2026 increased $1.5 million, or 22.5%, year-over-year, primarily due to a $1.6 million increase in professional services as the Company incurred expenses in connection with the recently announced agreement to be acquired by OppFi Inc. The Company incurred increased data processing fees and marketing expense. Core banking services, card processing charges and higher IT subscriptions provided the largest increases. Marketing expense increased primarily due to expanded customer outreach and Company events during the quarter.

In the second quarter of 2026, income tax expense was $570 thousand, compared to $671 thousand in the second quarter of 2025. The Company's effective tax rate was 23.0% and 23.5% for the second quarter of 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Tangible book value per common share on June 30, 2026 was $31.36, compared to $30.26 at December 31, 2025. The Company's tangible common equity capital ratio increased to 10.56% as of June 30, 2026, compared to 9.68% on December 31, 2025.

2026 Versus 2025 First Six Months Comparison

The Company reported net income of $4.1 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2026 compared to $3.9 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2025.

Interest income increased $3.0 million, or 11.9%, to $27.5 million in the first half of 2026 from $24.5 million in the first half of 2025 driven by a $28.6 million period-over-period increase in the average balance of loans held for investment and higher balances of cash and cash equivalents. Those increases were partially offset by lower yields on cash and cash equivalents and a lower average balance and yields on debt securities during the current period. Average yield on interest-earning assets in the first half of 2026 was 5.45%, unchanged from the first half of 2025.

Interest expense in the first half of 2026 was $8.8 million, an increase of $553 thousand from the 2025 period. The cost of core deposits in the first six months of 2026 decreased to 1.80% versus 1.86% in the first six months of 2025. The consolidated average balance of deposits increased by $95.9 million compared to the first half of 2025. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.29% during the first six months of 2026, compared to 2.41% in the same period of 2025.

Net interest income for the first half of 2026 was $18.7 million, an increase of $2.4 million, or 14.5%, from the first half of 2025. Net interest margin was 3.71% in the 2026 six-month period compared to 3.62% reported in the prior year period.

Non-interest income in the first six months of 2026 was $2.9 million compared to $2.8 million in the 2025 first six months. Bank charges and service fees were $58 thousand higher period-over-period primarily due to higher servicing income, interchange income, and letter of credit fees that were partially offset by lower non-use fees on lines of credit and a reduction in deposits held in one-way sell positions. Wealth management revenues increased by $154 thousand, or 15.2%, as the Company has benefited from significant increases in the market value of financial assets year-over-year. Other income was lower than the prior year due to the recognition of a $53 thousand gain on sale of repossessed assets in the 2025 period.

Non-interest expense during the first six months of 2026 increased $2.1 million, or 15.7%, year-over-year, primarily due to a $2.2 million increase in professional services expense as the Company has incurred expenses primarily related to the recently announced agreement to be acquired by OppFi Inc. The Company also reported an increase of $188 thousand in data processing fees. Core banking services, card processing charges and higher IT subscriptions provided the largest increases. These increases were offset by a decrease in salary and employee benefits of $271 thousand, or 3.4% year-over-year. Merit-based and inflationary increases in salaries and employee benefits were offset by lower headcount.

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, consolidated income tax expense was $1.2 million, compared to $1.2 million in the first half of 2025. The Company's effective tax rate was 23.0% and 23.5% for the first half of 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Assets and Liabilities

Total assets were $1.0 billion at June 30, 2026 versus $1.1 billion at December 31, 2025. Total loans held for investment decreased to $730.2 million on June 30, 2026 compared to $738.7 million on December 31, 2025. Debt securities decreased $9.3 million from year-end 2025, primarily due to normal amortization, while cash and cash equivalent balances totaled $173.6 million on June 30, 2026 compared to $211.5 million on December 31, 2025.

Total deposits decreased $59.9 million to $911.9 million as of June 30, 2026, from a balance of $971.8 million on December 31, 2025. The Company remains committed to cultivating new deposit relationships and prioritizing liquidity.

The following table provides additional detail on the Company's total deposit relationships:





As of (In thousands)

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

June 30, 2025 Deposits:

















Non-interest-bearing

$ 189,133

$ 177,618

$ 180,921 Interest-bearing -

















Savings, interest checking and money market



605,416



681,350



536,435 Time deposits



117,342



112,833



103,696 Total on balance sheet deposits



911,891



971,801



821,052



















Off-balance sheet deposits (1)



-



-



23,581



















Total available deposits

$ 911,891

$ 971,801

$ 844,633





(1) The off-balance sheet deposits above do not include off-balance sheet time deposits that can be brought back on the balance sheet at various future maturity dates. As of June 30, 2026, the Company managed off-balance sheet time deposit balances of $260 thousand, compared to $250 thousand time deposit balances as of December 31, 2025 and $1.2 million time deposit balances as of June 30, 2025.

The Company remains highly focused on meeting the needs of its customers and ensuring deposit rates reflect changing market conditions. The Company estimates that deposit insurance and other deposit protection programs secure approximately 70% of its customers' deposit balances. This fact, combined with the Company's strong balance sheet and management's sustained focus on fostering a relationship-focused culture, has allowed the Company to maintain a significant deposit base.

Trust assets under administration increased 8.5%, or $40.7 million, to $521.6 million at June 30, 2026, from $480.9 million at December 31, 2025. The Company has benefited from the addition of new assets under administration in 2026, and increases in the market value of financial assets under administration attributable to increases in the broader financial markets.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $8.6 million as of June 30, 2026, versus $10.3 million on December 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of loans held for investment on June 30, 2026 decreased to 1.18% from 1.40% as of December 31, 2025. The decrease in the allowance to loans ratio was largely due to write-downs of specific problem credits during the first quarter of 2026 that maintained specific reserves as of year-end 2025.

Past due loans of 31-89 days increased to $940 thousand as of June 30, 2026, compared to $664 thousand as of December 31, 2025. Nonperforming assets were $6.2 million on June 30, 2026, compared to $9.2 million on December 31, 2025. The ratio of nonperforming assets-to-total-assets was 0.59% at June 30, 2026 compared to 0.83% as of December 31, 2025. As of June 30, 2026, $4.4 million, or 72%, of the $6.2 million in nonperforming assets were SBA loans supported by material government guarantees. Excluding loan balances covered by government guarantees, the Company's nonperforming assets-to-total-assets ratio was 0.25% on June 30, 2026.

The Company continues to monitor the evolving macroeconomic and geopolitical environment for possible impacts to its loan portfolio. As of June 30, 2026, classified loans increased to $7.9 million from $5.7 million as of December 31, 2025. During the second quarter of 2026, the Company experienced an increase in classified loans relating to two well collateralized commercial real estate properties. As of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Company had $904 thousand and $5.4 million, respectively, of potentially problematic loans, which are risk-rated as "special mention."

BNC's loans held for investment are geographically concentrated in North Dakota and Arizona, comprising 53% and 25%, respectively, of the Company's total loans held for investment portfolio.

The North Dakota economy is influenced by the energy and agriculture industries. Changes in energy supply and demand, along with market sentiment have recently caused an increase in oil prices. Management continues to monitor the volatility in oil prices and the potential impact on the oil industry and ancillary services. Persistently low agricultural commodity prices have the potential to negatively impact the agricultural performance in North Dakota. Potential risks to North Dakota's energy and agriculture industries include the possibility of adverse national legislation, persistent inflation, potential effects of trade policy, and changes in economic conditions. Depending on the severity of their impact, these factors could present potential challenges to credit quality in North Dakota.

The Arizona economy continues to diversify but is still influenced by the leisure and travel industries. Positive trends in both industries have been noted, but an extended slowdown in these industries may negatively impact credit quality in Arizona. While the Company's portfolio includes various sized loans spread over a large number of industry sectors, it has meaningful concentrations of loans to the hospitality and commercial real estate industries.

The following table approximately describes the Company's concentrations by industry:

Loans Held for Investment by Industry Sector





















(in thousands) June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 Non-owner Occupied Commercial Real estate - not otherwise categorized $ 200,764

28 %

$ 200,887

27 % Consumer, not otherwise categorized

94,951

13





94,999

13

Hotels

92,693

13





97,337

13

Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting

37,283

5





37,328

5

Healthcare and social assistance

37,034

5





37,270

5

Retail trade

30,295

4





30,110

4

Non-hotel accommodation and food service

29,487

4





28,469

4

Art, entertainment and recreation

26,823

4





27,821

4

Transportation and warehousing

23,327

3





27,329

4

Construction contractors

23,040

3





24,178

3

Manufacturing

22,426

3





20,127

3

Mining, oil and gas extraction

19,643

3





21,495

3

Real estate and rental and leasing support services

18,959

2





15,245

2

Other service

15,440

2





15,372

2

Utilities

14,698

2





14,510

2

Professional, scientific, and technical services

11,103

2





11,406

2

Educational services

9,738

1





10,932

1

Finance and insurance

8,686

1





8,573

1

Public administration

6,159

1





6,440

1

All other

6,989

1





8,268

1

Total gross loans held for investment $ 729,538

100 %

$ 738,096

100 %

Capital

Banks and bank holding companies operate under separate regulatory capital requirements. As of June 30, 2026, the Company's capital ratios exceeded all regulatory capital thresholds, including the capital conservation buffer.

A summary of the Company's and the Bank's capital ratios is presented below:





June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 BNCCORP, INC. (Consolidated)







Tier 1 leverage

12.71 %

12.40 % Common equity tier 1 risk based capital

13.66 %

13.01 % Tier 1 risk based capital

15.48 %

14.81 % Total risk based capital

16.51 %

16.02 % Tangible common equity

10.56 %

9.68 %









BNC National Bank







Tier 1 leverage

12.21 %

11.71 % Common equity tier 1 risk based capital

14.86 %

13.98 % Tier 1 risk based capital

14.86 %

13.98 % Total risk based capital

15.89 %

15.19 % Tangible common equity

11.57 %

10.47 %

The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, which is generally a comparison of a bank's core equity capital to its total risk weighted assets, is a measure of the current risk profile of the Bank's asset base from a regulatory perspective. The Tier 1 leverage ratio, which is based on average assets, does not consider the mix of risk-weighted assets.

The Company regularly evaluates the sufficiency of its capital to ensure compliance with regulatory capital standards and to serve as a source of strength for the Bank. The Company manages capital by assessing the composition of capital and the amounts available for growth, risk, or other purposes.

The Company made an election at the adoption of BASEL III to exclude changes in accumulated other comprehensive income from the calculation of regulatory ratios.

Share Repurchases

In December 2020, the Company's Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to 175,000 shares of BNCCORP, INC. outstanding common stock. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 50,000 shares of common stock for a total cost of $1.2 million, or approximately $23.25 per share. The Company has made no other share repurchases of common stock. As of June 30, 2026, there were 125,000 shares remaining under the current authorized share repurchase program.

OppFi Transaction Announced

On April 29, 2026, the Company issued a press release announcing that it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by OppFi Inc., a tech-enabled digital finance platform, in a stock and cash transaction. The closing of the transaction is subject to BNC stockholder approval, regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions.

About BNCCORP, INC.

BNCCORP, INC., headquartered in Bismarck, ND, is a registered bank holding company dedicated to providing banking and wealth management services to businesses and consumers in its local markets. The Company operates community banking and wealth management businesses in North Dakota and Arizona from 11 locations.

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of BNC as well with respect to OppFi Inc.'s pending acquisition of BNC. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "at the present time", "plan", "optimistic", "intend", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "future" and other expressions relating to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations regarding future market conditions and our ability to capture opportunities and pursue growth strategies, our expected operating results such as revenue growth and earnings and our expectations of the effects of the regulatory environment or future pandemics on our earnings for the foreseeable future. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact of current and future regulation; the risks of loans and investments, including dependence on local and regional economic conditions; competition for our customers from other providers of financial services; possible adverse effects of changes in interest rates; risks associated with our acquisition and growth strategies; and other risks, including the potential impact of the imposition of tariffs or retaliatory tariffs, which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. In addition, all statements in this news release, including forward-looking statements, speak only of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

This press release contains references to financial measures, which are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include tangible common equity to total period end assets ratio. These non-GAAP financial measures have been included as the Company believes they are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the Company's financial condition.

(Financial tables attached)

BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)





For the Quarter Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share data)

2026

2025

2026

2025 INCOME STATEMENT























Interest income

$ 13,548

$ 12,534

$ 27,454

$ 24,534 Interest expense



4,096



4,082



8,784



8,231 Net interest income



9,452



8,452



18,670



16,303 Provision for credit losses



125



225



510



325 Net interest income after provision for credit losses



9,327



8,227



18,160



15,978 Non-interest income























Bank charges and service fees



730



686



1,412



1,354 Wealth management revenues



592



492



1,167



1,013 Gains on sales of loans, net



4



114



10



113 Other



155



138



302



334 Total non-interest income



1,481



1,430



2,891



2,814 Non-interest expense























Salaries and employee benefits



3,696



3,868



7,685



7,956 Professional services



2,017



391



2,837



653 Data processing fees



935



848



1,859



1,671 Marketing and promotion



223



181



363



364 Occupancy



365



406



817



805 Regulatory costs



137



133



268



265 Depreciation and amortization



267



271



536



544 Office supplies and postage



100



103



201



196 Other



592



601



1,199



1,177 Total non-interest expense



8,332



6,802



15,765



13,631 Income before taxes



2,476



2,855



5,286



5,161 Income tax expense



570



671



1,216



1,213 Net income

$ 1,906

$ 2,184

$ 4,070

$ 3,948

























WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES























Common shares outstanding (a)



3,544,274



3,541,774



3,543,031



3,540,931 Dilutive effect of share-based compensation



-



1,149



-



1,060 Adjusted weighted average shares (b)



3,544,274



3,542,923



3,543,031



3,541,991

























EARNINGS PER SHARE DATA























Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.54

$ 0.62

$ 1.15

$ 1.12 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.54

$ 0.62

$ 1.15

$ 1.11





(a) Denominator for basic earnings per common share (b) Denominator for diluted earnings per common share

BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)





As of (In thousands, except share, per-share and full-time equivalent data)

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

June 30, 2025 BALANCE SHEET DATA

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 173,599

$ 211,451

$ 43,255 Debt securities available for sale



105,394



114,670



123,438 FRB and FHLB stock



2,466



2,386



2,386 Loans held for investment



730,151



738,700



739,151 Allowance for credit losses



(8,612)



(10,318)



(9,150) Net loans held for investment



721,539



728,382



730,001 Premises and equipment, net



10,187



10,120



10,445 Operating lease right of use asset



512



514



501 Accrued interest receivable



3,888



4,395



4,101 Other



28,905



28,288



27,860 Total assets

$ 1,046,490

$ 1,100,206

$ 941,987



















Deposits:

















Non-interest-bearing

$ 189,133

$ 177,618

$ 180,921 Interest-bearing -

















Savings, interest checking and money market



605,416



681,350



536,435 Time deposits



117,342



112,833



103,696 Total deposits



911,891



971,801



821,052 Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in Company's subordinated debentures



15,464



15,464



15,464 Accrued interest payable



1,603



1,638



1,452 Accrued expenses



2,019



2,877



2,151 Operating lease liabilities



550



571



565 Other



4,485



1,348



1,086 Total liabilities



936,012



993,699



841,770 Common stock



37



37



37 Capital surplus - common stock



27,320



27,230



27,127 Retained earnings



91,508



87,438



82,615 Treasury stock



(2,723)



(2,753)



(2,666) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net



(5,664)



(5,445)



(6,896) Total stockholders' equity



110,478



106,507



100,217 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,046,490

$ 1,100,206

$ 941,987



















OTHER SELECTED DATA

















Trust assets under administration

$ 521,620

$ 480,944

$ 445,063 Core deposits (1)

$ 911,891

$ 971,801

$ 821,052 Tangible book value per common share (2)

$ 31.36

$ 30.26

$ 28.44 Tangible book value per common share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, net

$ 32.97

$ 31.80

$ 30.40 Full time equivalent employees



127



132



136 Common shares outstanding



3,522,625



3,520,125



3,523,875





(1) Core deposits consist of all deposits with customers. (2) Tangible book value per common share is equal to book value per common share.

BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)

AVERAGE BALANCE, YIELD EARNED, AND COST PAID

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

Quarter-Over-Quarter Comparison (dollars in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Yield or Cost

Average Balance

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Yield or Cost

Change Due to





















Rate

Volume

Total Assets

















































Interest-bearing due from banks

$ 154,521

$ 1,418

3.68 %

$ 69,859

$ 778

4.47 %

$ (158)

$ 798

$ 640 FRB and FHLB stock



2,466



37

6.02 %



2,386



36

6.05 %



-



1



1 Debt securities available for sale



108,450



790

2.92 %



125,369



954

3.05 %



(40)



(124)



(164) Loans held for investment



731,062



11,303

6.20 %



715,441



10,766

6.04 %



301



236



537 Allowance for credit losses



(8,681)



-

0.00 %



(9,222)



-

0.00 %



-



-



- Total

$ 987,818

$ 13,548

5.50 %

$ 903,833

$ 12,534

5.56 %

$ 103

$ 911

$ 1,014



















































Liabilities

















































Interest checking and money market

$ 569,469

$ 2,966

2.09 %

$ 524,937

$ 2,986

2.28 %

$ (329)

$ 309

$ (20) Savings



42,002



11

0.10 %



42,265



11

0.10 %



-



-



- Time deposits



114,744



916

3.20 %



100,321



859

3.43 %



(62)



119



57 Short-term borrowings



1



-

0.00 %



-



-

0.00 %



-



-



- Subordinated debentures



15,464



203

5.26 %



15,464



226

5.86 %



(23)



-



(23) Total

$ 741,680

$ 4,096

2.22 %

$ 682,987

$ 4,082

2.40 %

$ (414)

$ 428

$ 14 Net Interest Income







$ 9,452











$ 8,452





















Net Interest Spread













3.29 %













3.17 %

















Net Interest Margin













3.84 %













3.75 %



















AVERAGE BALANCE, YIELD EARNED, AND COST PAID

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Six Month Comparison (dollars in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Yield or Cost

Average Balance

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Yield or Cost

Change Due to





















Rate

Volume

Total Assets

















































Interest-bearing due from banks

$ 176,427

$ 3,233

3.70 %

$ 82,110

$ 1,817

4.46 %

$ (359)

$ 1,775

$ 1,416 FRB and FHLB stock



2,429



73

6.04 %



2,387



71

6.00 %



1



1



2 Debt securities available for sale



110,738



1,659

3.02 %



126,749



1,968

3.13 %



(67)



(242)



(309) Loans held for investment



734,178



22,489

6.18 %



705,535



20,678

5.91 %



965



846



1,811 Allowance for credit losses



(8,747)



-

0.00 %



(9,220)



-

0.00 %



-



-



- Total

$ 1,015,025

$ 27,454

5.45 %

$ 907,561

$ 24,534

5.45 %

$ 540

$ 2,380

$ 2,920



















































Liabilities

















































Interest checking and money market

$ 603,092

$ 6,522

2.18 %

$ 534,423

$ 6,105

2.30 %

$ (573)

$ 990

$ 417 Savings



42,097



22

0.10 %



43,112



22

0.10 %



1



(1)



- Time deposits



113,708



1,840

3.26 %



96,616



1,656

3.46 %



(98)



282



184 Short-term borrowings



5



-

4.21 %



2



-

4.98 %



-



-



- Subordinated debentures



15,464



400

5.22 %



15,464



448

5.84 %



(48)



-



(48) Total

$ 774,366

$ 8,784

2.29 %

$ 689,617

$ 8,231

2.41 %

$ (718)

$ 1,271

$ 553 Net Interest Income







$ 18,670











$ 16,303





















Net Interest Spread













3.17 %













3.04 %

















Net Interest Margin













3.71 %













3.62 %



















BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)





For the Quarter Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands)

2026

2025

2026

2025 OTHER AVERAGE BALANCES























Total assets

$ 1,040,807

$ 956,966

$ 1,068,704

$ 961,180 Core deposits



909,604



837,267



937,954



842,100 Total equity



109,806



98,605



109,040



96,979 KEY RATIOS























Return on average common stockholders' equity (a)



6.62 %



8.23 %



7.17 %



7.55 % Return on average assets (b)



0.73 %



0.92 %



0.77 %



0.83 % Efficiency ratio (Consolidated)



76.21 %



68.83 %



73.12 %



71.30 % Efficiency ratio (Bank)



61.21 %



64.96 %



62.07 %



67.84 %





(a) Return on average common stockholders' equity is calculated by using net income as the numerator and average common equity (less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)) as the denominator. (b) Return on average assets is calculated by using net income as the numerator and average total assets as the denominator.





As of (In thousands)

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

June 30, 2025 ASSET QUALITY

















Loans 90 days or more delinquent and accruing interest

$ -

$ -

$ 5 Non-accrual loans



6,113



9,169



5,783 Total nonperforming loans

$ 6,113

$ 9,169

$ 5,788 Repossessed assets, net



52



-



39 Total nonperforming assets

$ 6,165

$ 9,169

$ 5,827 Allowance for credit losses

$ 8,612

$ 10,318

$ 9,150 Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans



0.84 %



1.24 %



0.78 % Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets



0.59 %



0.83 %



0.62 % Ratio of nonperforming loans to total assets



0.58 %



0.83 %



0.61 % Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.18 %



1.40 %



1.24 % Ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans



141 %



113 %



158 %





For the Quarter Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands)

2026

2025

2026

2025 CHANGES IN NONPERFORMING LOANS:























Balance, beginning of period

$ 6,785

$ 7,254

$ 9,169

$ 6,275 Additions to nonperforming



232



78



788



1,113 Charge-offs



(235)



(417)



(2,245)



(417) Reclassified back to performing



-



(871)



-



(879) Principal payments received



(617)



(174)



(1,547)



(198) Transferred to repossessed assets



(52)



(82)



(52)



(106) Balance, end of period

$ 6,113

$ 5,788

$ 6,113

$ 5,788

BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)





For the Quarter Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands)

2026

2025

2026

2025 CHANGES IN ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:























Balance, beginning of period

$ 8,763

$ 9,446

$ 10,433

$ 9,388 Provision



125



225



510



325 Loans charged off



(237)



(417)



(2,302)



(464) Loan recoveries



64



6



74



11 Balance, end of period

$ 8,715

$ 9,260

$ 8,715

$ 9,260

























Components:























Allowance for loan losses

$ 8,612

$ 9,150

$ 8,612

$ 9,150 Allowance for unfunded commitments

$ 103

$ 110

$ 103

$ 110

























Ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans



(0.024) %



(0.057) %



(0.303) %



(0.064) % Ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans, annualized



(0.095) %



(0.230) %



(0.607) %



(0.128) %





As of (In thousands)

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

June 30, 2025 CREDIT CONCENTRATIONS

















North Dakota

















Commercial and industrial

$ 76,803

$ 79,455

$ 80,870 Construction



4,667



2,826



807 Agricultural



39,376



39,238



39,374 Land and land development



7,381



8,115



7,593 Owner-occupied commercial real estate



36,046



37,284



38,571 Commercial real estate



113,508



114,009



119,278 Small business administration



19,470



17,581



17,773 Consumer



92,467



92,728



94,381 Subtotal gross loans held for investment

$ 389,718

$ 391,236

$ 398,647 Consolidated

















Commercial and industrial

$ 122,608

$ 124,595

$ 127,485 Construction



16,207



8,955



12,229 Agricultural



41,988



41,931



42,084 Land and land development



7,718



9,601



8,995 Owner-occupied commercial real estate



80,828



84,810



82,756 Commercial real estate



247,816



260,059



248,275 Small business administration



95,482



90,621



94,706 Consumer



116,891



117,524



121,857 Total gross loans held for investment

$ 729,538

$ 738,096

$ 738,387

SOURCE BNCCORP, INC.