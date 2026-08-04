Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Pacifica Silver: Warum jetzt das Team genauso wichtig wird wie die Bohrergebnisse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883369 | ISIN: US8101861065 | Ticker-Symbol: SCQA
Tradegate
04.08.26 | 09:30
58,70 Euro
-0,91 % -0,54
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,0660,3613:51
59,2060,3613:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2026 13:00 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The): ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Financial Targets and Capital Allocation Strategy During Investor Day 2026 at NYSE

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America, today announced its mid-range financial targets and capital allocation strategy for fiscal 2027 through fiscal 2029.

The Company is providing the update in advance of its Investor Day 2026 event at the New York Stock Exchange, starting at 9 a.m. today and featuring President and CEO Nate Baxter, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer Mark Scheiwer and other Company leaders discussing the SMG 2.0 growth strategy and its resulting mid-term targets that include dependable net sales growth, consistent profitability expansion and a disciplined approach to capital allocation.

"We continue to make significant and meaningful progress on the core elements of SMG 2.0, putting us on a clear path to meet or exceed the financial commitments we established for fiscal 2026," Baxter said. "Looking ahead, we will build upon this foundation and accelerate the core elements of SMG 2.0. By tenaciously focusing and executing upon its tactical building blocks, we will drive sustainable mid- and long-term value for our Company and shareholders."

SMG 2.0 Building Blocks

During today's event, the Company will review SMG 2.0 in detail, including priority areas of focus for fiscal 2027 through fiscal 2029. The building blocks of SMG 2.0 include:

  • Portfolio optimization and innovation through revitalization of core product lineups to drive premium growth.
  • Omnichannel and retail expansion to engage broader consumer groups through digital scale and retailer partnerships.
  • Category growth and market expansion through greater household penetration to grow the Company's addressable market.
  • Technology-driven operational excellence with a focus on expanding margins via targeted AI, automation and supply chain efficiencies.

Mid-Range Growth Algorithm

The Company's mid-range growth algorithm for fiscal 2027 through fiscal 2029 is grounded in consistent progress with SMG 2.0 and includes average annual:

  • Total Company net sales growth of 2 to 4%.
  • Adjusted gross margin rate improvement of 50 to 100 basis points.
  • Adjusted EPS growth of 5 to 8%.
  • Free cash flow greater than $275 million.

The Company also updated its leverage ratio targets to reflect a mid-range goal of 3 to 3.5x from fiscal 2027 through fiscal 2029 and a longer-range goal of leverage below 3x.

"We are committed to a disciplined and balanced capital allocation strategy that will enable us to properly invest in the SMG 2.0 growth drivers while further driving down our debt balances and taking consistent shareholder friendly actions," Scheiwer said.

Disciplined Capital Allocation

Key elements of the Company's capital allocation strategy include:

  • Incremental SG&A reinvestment in technology, advertising and R&D.
  • Annual capital expenditure target of 2.5 to 3.5% of net sales.
  • Ongoing high-quality, quarterly shareholder dividends.
  • Anti-dilutive and opportunistic shareholder repurchases.
  • Strong balance sheet management through achievement of mid-term financial targets.
  • Strategic low-risk, tuck-in acquisitions and partnerships accretive to topline sales and neutral to positive on leverage.

Full-Year Fiscal 2026 Outlook

The Company last month raised its outlook for non-GAAP adjusted diluted net income per share from continuing operations to $4.30 to $4.45 and reaffirmed the following elements of its original fiscal 2026 guidance:

  • U.S. Consumer net sales low single-digit growth
  • Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin rate of at least 32%
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA mid single-digit growth
  • Free cash flow of $275 million, driving leverage ratio down to the high 3s

Investor Day 2026 Details

For those interested in viewing Investor Day 2026 online, the Company's live webcast can be accessed beginning at 9 a.m. through Vimeo. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Investor Relations website

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $3.3 billion in sales, the Company is the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and Tomcat® brands are market-leading in their categories. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com

For investor inquiries:
Brad Chelton
Vice President
Treasury, Tax and Investor Relations
brad.chelton@scotts.com
(937) 309-2503

For media inquiries:
Tom Matthews
Chief Communications Officer
tom.matthews@scotts.com
(937) 844-3864


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.