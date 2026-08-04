BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 04
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
(LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16)
Portfolio Holdings
A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc as at 30 June 2026 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blk-income-growth-portfolio.pdf
William Rowledge
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2284
4 August 2026
END
© 2026 PR Newswire