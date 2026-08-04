BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 04

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

(LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16)



Portfolio Holdings



A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc as at 30 June 2026 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:



https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blk-income-growth-portfolio.pdf

William Rowledge

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2284

4 August 2026



END