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WKN: A3DAMT | ISIN: US00776X1090 | Ticker-Symbol: RN0
Tradegate
04.08.26 | 13:31
14,858 Euro
+2,43 % +0,352
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AELUMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
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15,35215,70413:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2026 13:06 Uhr
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Aeluma, Inc.: Aeluma Names Jason Taylor Senior Director of Program and Project Management

GOLETA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies for mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum, announced today it has appointed Jason Taylor, M.S., as Senior Director of Program and Project Management. Mr. Taylor will drive Aeluma's program management for commercialization of compound semiconductor photonics. Mr. Taylor joins Aeluma following nearly three decades of experience in program management and engineering at leading semiconductor organizations including Intel, Kyocera, and Lumileds. During his tenure at Intel in Technical Project and Program Management, Mr. Taylor led global supply chain development planning across multiple programs, aligning Foundry Services and Products Group initiatives with enterprise strategy and executive priorities. His experience spans startups to very large organizations, and includes laser, LED, and silicon semiconductor technologies.

At Aeluma, Mr. Taylor will lead program and project management across the organization, emphasizing Aeluma's technology and product development being driven by customer engagements. The program and project management function, along with Mr. Taylor's leadership, are critical as Aeluma transitions its technologies to commercialization for AI datacom, mobile, defense and aerospace, and other markets.

"We are glad to welcome Jason to the Aeluma team," said Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D., President and CEO. "His appointment is timely, with commercial traction growing across our target markets and customer engagements at an all-time high, especially in the AI datacom market. Jason's leadership and experience will help execute our strategic priorities and transition our technologies to commercial-scale manufacturing."

Mr. Taylor commented, "I'm delighted to join Aeluma at this inflection point in its evolution. Aeluma's technology is poised to make a broad commercial impact, and it is an exciting time for the company. Customer engagements continue to progress, aligning Aeluma's technology and product development with market adoption. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to commercialize our semiconductor photonics technologies for large-volume markets."

Mr. Taylor holds M.S. degrees in Electronic Materials and Devices and Chemical Engineering from San Jose State University. He is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and Six Sigma Black Belt. He has served as a project management instructor for the American Management Association since 2016. Mr. Taylor will report directly to President and CEO Dr. Jonathan Klamkin.

About Aeluma

Aeluma (NASDAQ: ALMU) is a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-performance photonic and electronic technologies that scale. The company's proprietary platform combines compound semiconductors with scalable manufacturing used for mass market microelectronics to enable volume production and large-scale integration. Applications for Aeluma's technology include mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma operates state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor wafer production, quick-turn chip fabrication, rapid prototyping, test and validation. Aeluma also partners with production-scale fabrication foundries, packaging, and integration companies. For more information, visit www.aeluma.com.

Company:
Aeluma, Inc.
(805) 351-2707
info@aeluma.com

Investor Contact:
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Moira Conlon and Alex Villalta
(310) 622-8221
ir@aeluma.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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