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Dow Jones News
04.08.2026 13:33 Uhr
283 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Amendment to the Prospectus of the Company and the Key Investor Documents of the SubFundAmundi Asset Management:

DJ Amendment to the Prospectus of the Company and the Key Investor Documents of the SubFundAmundi Asset Management: 

Amundi Asset Management (TIPU, TIPE) 
Amendment to the Prospectus of the Company and the Key Investor Documents of the SubFundAmundi Asset Management: 
04-Aug-2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG 
 
Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable 
 
Registered office: 9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg, 
 
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 
 
 RCS Luxembourg B 115 129  
 
(the "Company") 
 
_______________________________________________________________ 
  
 
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF 
 
Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond  
 
(the "Sub-Fund") 

Amendment to the Prospectus of the Company and the Key Investor Documents of the SubFund 

Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation (the "Articles") 
and in the latest prospectus of the Company (the "Prospectus"). 

Luxembourg, 30 July 2026 Dear Shareholders, 

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has decided to change the denomination of the SubFund, as detailed 
below (the "Change"). 
 
The Change will become effective as of 30th of July 2026 (the "Effective Date") and reflected in the next approved 
Prospectus. 
 
               Before the Effective Date                From the Effective Date 
 
Name of the Sub-Fund     Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond     Amundi US TIPS

Importantly, the Change does not represent a change to the investment objective, nor to the investment policy of the Sub-Fund. The other characteristics of the Sub-Fund remain unchanged.

Following the implementation of the Change, the Prospectus and the Key Investor Information Document of the Sub-Fund will be amended accordingly.

The latest Prospectus and Key Information Documents are available on request free of charge at the Company's registered office and may be or consulted as from the Effective Date on the following website:

www.amundietf.com.

Yours sincerely,

The Board

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU0959210XXX" 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TIPU, TIPE 
LEI Code:   549300E16EJHSDOWGC76 
Sequence No.: 438552 
EQS News ID:  2376548 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2376548&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2026 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.