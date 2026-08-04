DJ Amendment to the Prospectus of the Company and the Key Investor Documents of the SubFundAmundi Asset Management:

Amundi Asset Management (TIPU, TIPE) Amendment to the Prospectus of the Company and the Key Investor Documents of the SubFundAmundi Asset Management: 04-Aug-2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Registered office: 9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg B 115 129 (the "Company") _______________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond (the "Sub-Fund") Amendment to the Prospectus of the Company and the Key Investor Documents of the SubFund Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation (the "Articles") and in the latest prospectus of the Company (the "Prospectus"). Luxembourg, 30 July 2026 Dear Shareholders, The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has decided to change the denomination of the SubFund, as detailed below (the "Change"). The Change will become effective as of 30th of July 2026 (the "Effective Date") and reflected in the next approved Prospectus. Before the Effective Date From the Effective Date Name of the Sub-Fund Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond Amundi US TIPS

Importantly, the Change does not represent a change to the investment objective, nor to the investment policy of the Sub-Fund. The other characteristics of the Sub-Fund remain unchanged.

Following the implementation of the Change, the Prospectus and the Key Investor Information Document of the Sub-Fund will be amended accordingly.

The latest Prospectus and Key Information Documents are available on request free of charge at the Company's registered office and may be or consulted as from the Effective Date on the following website:

www.amundietf.com.

Yours sincerely,

The Board

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ISIN: LU0959210XXX" Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TIPU, TIPE LEI Code: 549300E16EJHSDOWGC76 Sequence No.: 438552 EQS News ID: 2376548 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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August 04, 2026 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)