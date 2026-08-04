DJ Municipality Finance will redeem early notes issued under its MTN programme

Kuntarahoitus Oyj (KUNTA) Municipality Finance will redeem early notes issued under its MTN programme 04-Aug-2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4.8.2026 14:00:09 EEST | Kuntarahoitus Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Municipality Finance Plc Stock exchange release 4 August 2026 at 2:00 pm (EEST) Municipality Finance will redeem early notes issued under its MTN programme Municipality Finance Plc will exercise its right to redeem in whole its EUR 67 million notes (ISIN XS2670326XXX) on 18 August 2026. The notes are admitted to trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki. MuniFin has today filed an application to remove the notes from trading. MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC Further information: Joakim Holmström Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Sustainability tel. +358 50 444 3638 MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of Finland's largest credit institutions. The owners of the company include Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the State of Finland. The Group's balance sheet totals over EUR 55 billion. MuniFin's customers include municipalities, joint municipal authorities, wellbeing services counties, corporate entities under their control, and non-profit organisations nominated by the Housing Finance and Development Centre of Finland (ARA). Lending is used for environmentally and socially responsible investment targets such as public transportation, sustainable buildings, hospitals and healthcare centres, schools and day care centres, and homes for people with special needs. MuniFin's customers are domestic, but the company operates in a completely global business environment. The company is an active Finnish bond issuer in international capital markets and the first Finnish green and social bond issuer. The funding is exclusively guaranteed by the Municipal Guarantee Board. Read more: www.kuntarahoitus.fi/en Important Information The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into any such country or jurisdiction or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, any securities or other financial instruments in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Attachments . Download announcement as PDF.pdf News Source: Kuntarahoitus Oyj =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: XS2914674XXX Category Code: IOD TIDM: KUNTA LEI Code: 529900HEKOENJHPNN480 Sequence No.: 438553 EQS News ID: 2377072 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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August 04, 2026 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)