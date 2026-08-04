Dyadic International, Inc.: Dyadic Expands Commercial Non-Animal Dairy Pipeline Through New Strategic Development Agreement

New agreement builds on commercialization and development of precision-fermented dairy proteins and enzymes while reinforcing Dyadic's diversified commercialization strategy

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic International, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYAI) ("Dyadic" or the "Company"), d/b/a Dyadic Applied BioSolutions, a biotechnology company developing recombinant protein solutions across the life sciences, food & nutrition, bioindustrial and biopharmaceutical markets, today announced the expansion of its commercial non-animal dairy pipeline through a new development and commercial license agreement with a European biotechnology company for additional precision-fermented dairy proteins.

The agreement further expands Dyadic's growing food and nutrition pipeline while reinforcing the Company's strategy of developing recurring revenue opportunities through strategic development partnerships, licensing and commercial participation.

The new program builds on Dyadic's expanding portfolio of non-animal dairy proteins and enzymes, including the commercial launch of recombinant bovine chymosin through Inzymes ApS and the ongoing development of recombinant bovine alpha-lactalbumin with BRIG BIO. Together, these programs demonstrate that Dyadic's proprietary Dapibus precision fermentation platform can repeatedly generate commercially relevant dairy proteins and enzymes addressing multiple food and nutrition markets. Dapibus is Dyadic's proprietary precision fermentation platform designed to rapidly develop and manufacture recombinant food proteins and enzymes using established microbial fermentation processes and existing industrial fermentation infrastructure, supporting efficient, scalable and cost-effective production.

The agreement reflects Dyadic's commercialization strategy of combining strategic development partnerships with commercial participation. Under the agreement, Dyadic is eligible to receive development and commercial payments, licensing-related revenues and other potential economic participation tied to successful commercialization, creating multiple pathways for future revenue generation.

Demand for animal-free dairy ingredients continues to increase as food manufacturers seek sustainable, high-quality alternatives that deliver the taste, functionality and nutritional performance of conventional dairy ingredients. The proteins being developed under this agreement is intended for a broad range of food and nutrition applications supporting improved functionality, texture and nutritional performance across next-generation food ingredients. Together, Dyadic's expanding portfolio addresses applications ranging from dairy processing to premium nutrition ingredients. Dyadic believes Dapibus' combination of rapid development, scalable microbial manufacturing and production efficiency can help food innovators accelerate commercialization while improving manufacturing economics.

Beyond this individual program, the agreement further demonstrates the versatility of the Dapibus platform to efficiently develop commercially relevant dairy proteins while supporting customers from strain development through commercial manufacturing.

"This agreement represents another important step in expanding Dyadic's commercial food and nutrition pipeline," said Joe Hazelton, President and Chief Operating Officer of Dyadic Applied BioSolutions. "Together with the commercialization of recombinant bovine chymosin through our partnership with Inzymes ApS and our ongoing bovine alpha-lactalbumin collaboration with BRIG BIO, we are building a diversified pipeline of precision-fermented dairy proteins and enzymes. Dapibus enables us to rapidly develop and efficiently manufacture new food proteins using established microbial fermentation infrastructure, while our commercialization model creates opportunities for development revenue, licensing, commercial participation and future product sales. Each new program further strengthens the Dapibus platform as a repeatable engine for commercial growth."

The program will now advance through strain optimization, process development and commercial scale-up activities as Dyadic continues expanding its food and nutrition portfolio with strategic partners.

This announcement represents another milestone in Dyadic's strategy of building a diversified portfolio of recombinant protein solutions. By leveraging the Dapibus platform across multiple food and nutrition applications, the Company continues to expand opportunities for commercial products, strategic partnerships, technology licensing and commercial manufacturing.

Together with the Company's recent initiatives in bioindustrial and biopharmaceutical applications, this agreement further demonstrates Dyadic's strategy of leveraging its proprietary microbial expression platforms to develop recombinant protein solutions across multiple commercial markets.

Dyadic believes its expanding commercial pipeline, strategic partnerships and proprietary microbial expression platforms provide multiple pathways for future revenue generation through development agreements, commercial products, licensing, strategic collaborations and commercial manufacturing opportunities.

About Dyadic Applied BioSolutions

Dyadic Applied BioSolutions is a global biotechnology company that uses its proprietary microbial platforms to produce recombinant proteins that are sold or licensed to partners across the life sciences, food and nutrition, and bio-industrial markets. These high-quality proteins are designed to enable customers to develop more efficient, scalable, and sustainable products. Dyadic's C1 and Dapibus expression systems support flexible, cost-effective manufacturing, and are the foundation of a growing portfolio of commercial and partnered programs. For more information about Dyadic, please visit www.dyadic.com.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, including those regarding Dyadic's expectations, intentions, strategies, and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance, such as the success of Dyadic's clinical trial and interest in its protein production platforms, Dyadic's research projects and third-party collaborations, as well as the availability of necessary funding. Forward-looking statements involve many risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Dyadic's control. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) Dyadic's history of net losses; (ii) market and regulatory acceptance of Dyadic's microbial protein production platforms and other technologies; (iii) failure to commercialize Dyadic's microbial protein production platforms or its other technologies; (iv) competition, including from alternative technologies; (v) the results of nonclinical studies and clinical trials; (vi) Dyadic's capital needs; (vii) changes in global economic and financial conditions; (viii) Dyadic's reliance on information technology; (ix) Dyadic's dependence on third parties; (x) government regulations and environmental, social and governance issues; (xi) intellectual property risks; and (xii) Dyadic's ability to comply with the listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause Dyadic's actual results to differ from its current expectations, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Dyadic's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website and at www.dyadic.com. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and except as required by applicable law, Dyadic assumes no obligation to publicly update any such forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in Dyadic's expectations.

Media contacts:

Dyadic Applied BioSolutions:

Ping Rawson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (561) 743-8333

Email: ir@dyadic.com