KNAV, a global accounting and advisory firm delivering integrated services across assurance, tax and advisory, today announced the appointment of Reuben Fevrier as Corporate Tax Partner in its London, UK office.

Reuben brings more than 20 years of experience in UK corporate and international taxation, gained across private practice and in-house roles. His work spans compliance, cross-border advisory and business development, with a consistent focus on multinational clients operating across jurisdictions.

His appointment strengthens KNAV's ability to serve UK clients, from high-growth businesses to established enterprises with international structures. Drawing on his cross-border taxation expertise, Reuben will deepen KNAV's tax and transfer pricing practices on structuring, treaty positions and documentation across the firm's key markets.

Commenting on the appointment, Carlos Apapoe, CEO of KNAV Europe, said: "The UK is an important transatlantic market for us, and our clients increasingly seek integrated advisory support across jurisdictions. Reuben brings senior tax expertise to our UK firm and strengthens our ability to deliver consistently across the international corridors."

Reuben Fevrier, on his appointment said: "KNAV's strong growth trajectory, integrated one firm approach, and breadth of capabilities, combined with a global footprint across the world's leading economies, position it as a natural partner for ambitious businesses, whether headquartered in the UK or beyond. I am proud to join a team of tax and finance professionals committed to delivering seamless cross-border advisory across domestic and international tax through a truly integrated model."

Reuben is a member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation and a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

About KNAV

KNAV is a global accounting and advisory firm providing assurance, tax, and advisory services. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm operates across seven countries, serving multinational and growth-focused organizations. KNAV specializes in cross-border engagements, helping clients manage regulatory compliance, streamline financial operations, and support expansion. The firm combines local expertise with coordinated global delivery, using AI-first digital technology and actionable intelligence to drive efficiency and informed decision-making. Learn more at www.knavcpa.com

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Danveer Bhasin

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