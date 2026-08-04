Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier's 4th Annual Flight Attendant Safety Summit in Montreal to Focus on Elevating Cabin Safety and Operational Excellence

Free-to-attend safety summit is expanding to two days this year, providing flight attendants and aviation professionals with life-long learning opportunities to strengthen safety standards, enhance their knowledge, and collaborate to keep passengers and crews safe

Educational seminars highlight a variety of topics including safety leadership, hands on evacuation training, security realities, medical emergency know how and much more





MONTREAL, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced that its 4th annual Flight Attendant Safety Summit (FASS) is returning to Montreal for another year of invaluable knowledge-based training, hands on workshops and life-long learning opportunities. Expanding to two days in 2026, this dynamic seminar, to be held on August 5-6, features engaging workshops and cutting-edge presentations by key industry leaders. This free safety seminar is open to all flight attendants and aviation professionals, regardless of the aircraft type they fly on.

Presented in collaboration with Bombardier's renowned Safety Standdown event, the Flight Attendant Safety Summit is open to flight attendants, managers, directors, CEOs and pilots. This year, Bombardier added an extra half day to the agenda to include even more informative sessions and professional development opportunities.

"What started just a few years ago has now become a premier forum for flight attendants in the corporate aviation industry," said Chris Milligan, Vice President, Pre-owned Aircraft Services and Flight Operations, Bombardier. "This dynamic seminar brings together flight attendants, safety professionals, and industry leaders who share a common goal: strengthening the standards, knowledge, and collaboration that keep our passengers and crews safe. Throughout this summit, key experts will share ways to explore new perspectives on cabin safety and professional development."

This year's seminar features several poignant presentations including: "ICAO Initiatives in Advancing Cabin and Passenger Safety" by Darlene MacLachlin, ?Technical Officer, Human Factors, International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO); ?"From Take-Off to Touchdown: Children on Board" by ??Georgi Hester?, Early Years Consultant, Norland; ??"Bombardier Instructors Masterclass in Cabin Safety?" by ??Lynnette McCoubrey, Chief of Cabin Safety & Training?, Bombardier; ??"Behind the Smile: The Safety Power of Flight Attendants?" by ??Melanie Folcik Barillaro?, Senior Aviation Accident Investigator?, and much more.

Please see Bombardier's Flight Attendant Safety Summit website for more information.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation-innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service centres across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious "Red Dot: Best of the Best" award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Sustainability report, as well as the company's initiative to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book-and-Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

Media Contacts

General media contact webform

Matthew Nicholls

+1-514-243-8214

Matthew.Nicholls@aero.bombardier.com

Bombardier, the Flight Attendant Safety Summit, and Safety Standdown are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e507027-a81e-45bd-bb75-292f0ce82f3e