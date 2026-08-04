Entergy Corporation: Helping Customers With Bill Management Tools and Resources

Tools, tips and assistance to help you stay cool, manage your energy use and keep costs down this summer

By David Freese

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Although the heat of summer can increase electricity use and energy costs, Entergy is committed to helping you stay cool and save money throughout the warmer months with bill-management tools and resources. Our online Bill Toolkit connects you to energy-efficiency tips and resources, as well as information about bill-management and financial-assistance options.

Managing bills with payment options

Entergy offers several flexible payment options designed to make it easy for you to choose when, where and how you receive your bills.

Pick-A-Date gives you the flexibility to choose the payment date that works best for your schedule.

Level Billing helps you avoid seasonal ups and downs by giving you a more predictable bill each month.

PaperFREE lets you receive your bill by email as soon as it's ready and gives you instant access to two years of billing history.

AutoPay saves you time and helps you avoid late fees by automatically deducting your payment from your bank account each month.

If you need more ways to manage your bill, we're here to help. You can check our mobile app or myEntergy to see if you automatically qualify for deferred payment arrangements or payment extensions.

Finding financial assistance

If you need help paying your bill, we're here for you. Throughout the summer, our "Beat the Heat" program provides added support to help customers and communities stay cool and manage their energy costs. The program offers bill payment assistance, free fans and energy-efficiency kits, and it can connect you with local community partners.

Entergy partners with local and state organizations to connect qualifying customers with financial assistance, including:

The Power to Care program, which provides emergency bill-payment assistance to older adults and customers with disabilities.

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, which provides financial assistance for energy bills and other energy-related expenses.

Single Stop, which helps customers quickly and confidentially check their eligibility for federal, state and local financial assistance.

Tracking energy use through myAdvisor

You can also set electric-usage alerts and track your daily energy use with bill-management tools like myAdvisor, available through your myEntergy account. Keeping an eye on your usage over time can help you budget more confidently by spotting patterns that may lead to higher bills. With the myAdvisor dashboard, you can easily view your usage and cost details, bill history, projections, analyzer tools and more. If you're using the Entergy mobile app, tap the "usage" tab to access this information.

For more ways to save energy and money, customers can visit BillToolkit.entergy.com.

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SOURCE: Entergy Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/helping-customers-with-bill-management-tools-and-resources-1201198