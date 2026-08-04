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PR Newswire
04.08.2026 13:48 Uhr
204 Leser
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Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Directorate changes

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Directorate changes

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 04

Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company")

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Directorate Changes

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Will Rogers and Guy Walker as non-executive Directors with effect from 1 September 2026.

These appointments follow the previously announced retirements of William Barlow and Richard Locke. Both directors will retire from the Board and will not seek re-election at the Company's Annual General Meeting in November 2026.

Will Rogers

Will is a qualified corporate lawyer who brings complementary skills to the Board, with extensive experience in the investment company sector. He worked as a corporate finance adviser and broker to many London listed investment companies between 1993 and 2022, when he retired. He worked at S.G. Warburg & Co. Ltd /UBS AG between 1993 and 2006 and then co-founded the investment companies team at Cenkos Securities plc (now Cavendish plc) where he was a member of the ESG and Management Committees. During his career, Will acted as the adviser on many strategic corporate transactions. Will is a Director of JP Morgan Asia Growth & Income plc.


He does not own any shares in the Company.

Guy Walker

Guy is currently Senior Independent Director at JPMorgan European Growth & Income Plc, having joined the Board in 2021. He is also a senior adviser at the Investor Forum and was also a non-executive director of Impax Environmental Markets Plc until June 2026. He was previously managing director UK & European Equities at UBS Asset Management and prior to this held senior posts at Schroders, including as Head of Equity Research and Global Head of Stewardship and ESG. Guy brings considerable investment expertise to the Board.

He owns 12,161 shares in the Company.

The Board believes that the appointments of Will and Guy will further strengthen the breadth of skills and experience on the Board and support the Company's long-term strategy and governance objectives.

There is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.8R in relation to either appointment.

Contacts for enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited (Company Secretary)

Steven Davidson

+44 (0)131 378 0500

Panmure Liberum Limited (Corporate Broker)

Chris Clarke / Darren Vickers

+44 (0)20 3100 2222

© 2026 PR Newswire
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