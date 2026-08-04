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Dow Jones News
04.08.2026 13:51 Uhr
280 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Index & Name Changes - 06/11/2026 - Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat Screened

DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Index & Name Changes - 06/11/2026 - Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat Screened 

Amundi Asset Management (EDIV) 
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Index & Name Changes - 06/11/2026 - Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat 
Screened 
04-Aug-2026 / 13:20 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG 
 
Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable 
 
Registered office: 9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg, 
 
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 
 
 RCS Luxembourg B 115 129  
 
(the "Company") 
 
_______________________________________________________________ 
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF 
 
Amundi S&P Eurozone Dividend Aristocrat Screened (the "Sub-Fund") 
 
Amendment to the Prospectus of the Company and the Key Information Documents of the SubFund 
 
Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation (the "Articles") 
and in the latest prospectus of the Company (the "Prospectus"). 
 
Luxembourg, 30 July, 2026 Dear Shareholders, 
 
The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has decided to change the index of the Sub-Fund (the "Index") and 
to update accordingly its denomination and SFDR classification, as detailed below (the "Changes"). The Changes will 
become effective as of the 6th of November, 2026 (the "Effective Date") and reflected in the next approved Prospectus. 
   
 
                  Before the Effective Date      From the Effective Date 
 
                 Amundi S&P Eurozone 
Name of the Sub-Fund                        Amundi S&P Europe High Dividend Yield 
               Dividend Aristocrat Screened 
 
                 S&P Eurozone Dividend        S&P Europe Dividend 50 Index 
 
Benchmark of the Sub-Fund     Aristocrat Screened         Index ticker: SPEDV5EP 
 
                 Index ticker: SPEHDAEN        The "New Index" 
 
                                    Neither Article 8, nor Article 9 
SFDR Classification        Article 8 
                                (Article 6)

The Changes will provide the Shareholders with an exposure to the New Index that is representative of the performance of 50 high-dividend-yielding companies in Europe with a record of consistently paying dividends, selected for fundamental strength relative to their peers, based on a composite ranking of financial metrics, market size, and liquidity criteria.

A full description of the New Index, its construction methodology and information on the composition and respective weightings of the New Index components are available on the New Index provider's website at http://www.spglobal.com.

-- Shareholders who do not agree with the terms and conditions of these changes have the right to redeemtheir shares at any time free of charges (excluding fees to cover divestment fees) within 30 calendar days from thedate of this notice. Nevertheless, placing an order on the secondary market will trigger costs over which theManagement Company has no influence.

-- Please note that Shares that were purchased on the secondary market cannot generally be sold backdirectly to the Company. As a result, investors operating on the secondary market may incur brokerage and/ortransaction fees on their transactions. These investors will also trade at a price that reflects the existence of abid-ask spread. Such investors are invited to contact their usual broker for further information on the brokeragefees that may apply to them and the bid-ask spreads they are likely to incur.

-- In case where the Shareholders agree with these changes, no action is required from the Shareholders.

Following the implementation of the Changes, the Prospectus and the Key Information Documents of the Sub-Fund will be amended accordingly.

The latest Prospectus and Key Information Documents are available on request free of charge at the Company's registered office and may be or consulted as from the Effective Date on the following website:

www.amundietf.com.

Yours sincerely,

The Board

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU0959210XXX 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     EDIV 
LEI Code:   549300JDVXJULA4ZPW45 
Sequence No.: 438557 
EQS News ID:  2376568 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2376568&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2026 07:20 ET (11:20 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.