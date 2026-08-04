Klaus Roofing Systems by Carolina Energy Conservation Named 2026 Best of South Carolina Award Winner for Roofing Contractors

Myrtle Beach roofing company earns statewide honor for the second consecutive year.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Klaus Roofing Systems by Carolina Energy Conservation has been named a winner in the 2026 Best of South Carolina Awards in the Roofing Contractors category. The recognition marks the second consecutive year the company has received the honor, which is presented annually by the readers and editors of Guide to South Carolina based on independent survey and nomination data.

The Best of South Carolina Awards recognize businesses across the state for excellence in service and customer satisfaction. Fewer than 10 percent of South Carolina businesses receive the distinction, placing Klaus Roofing Systems among a select group of companies statewide and making its back-to-back wins especially noteworthy.

Klaus Roofing Systems by Carolina Energy Conservation provides residential roof replacement, roof repair, emergency tarping and storm damage restoration to homeowners throughout Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand, including North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet, Garden City, Carolina Forest, Socastee, Conway, and Pawleys Island. The company has built its reputation on thorough inspections, honest estimates, quality materials, and installations performed by trained professionals.

Coastal South Carolina presents some of the most demanding conditions in the country for residential roofing. Salt air, high winds, intense sun, and heavy summer storms take a constant toll on area homes. Two consecutive years of statewide recognition reflect the company's consistent performance in an environment where dependable roofing is essential.

"Putting a Klaus on your house means protecting it as carefully as we would our own - with thorough inspections, honest guidance, and no shortcuts," said Fran Bailey, Marketing Director of Klaus Roofing Systems. "That standard guides every job, and it's what our neighbors tell us matters most."

Homeowners interested in working with the award-winning team can schedule a free roof inspection by calling 843-748-0295 or visiting klausroofingbycarolinaec.com.

The company credits its repeat recognition to a simple philosophy: protect the home and treat the homeowner right. Every project, from a minor repair to a complete roof replacement, receives the same attention to detail and commitment to clear communication that earned the trust of readers and editors across the state for a second straight year.

Klaus Roofing Systems also extends its gratitude to the readers and editors of Guide to South Carolina and to the homeowners and community members whose trust made the award possible.

About Klaus Roofing Systems by Carolina Energy Conservation

Klaus Roofing Systems by Carolina Energy Conservation is a residential roofing contractor serving Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand region of South Carolina. The company specializes in roof replacement, roof repair, and storm damage restoration, backed by the resources and reputation of Carolina Energy Conservation, a 2026 Best of South Carolina winner in the Other Home Service Contractors category. To request a free roof replacement estimate, call 843-748-0295 or visit https://klausroofingbycarolinaec.com. Same-week inspections are typically available.

Media Contact:

Fran Bailey

Carolina Energy Conservation

f.bailey@carolinaec.com

843-748-0295

SOURCE: Klaus Roofing Systems by Carolina Energy Conservation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/klaus-roofing-systems-by-carolina-energy-conservation-named-2026-1197000