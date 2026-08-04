Eypex Corporation: Eypex Introduces New Corporate Identity and Expanded Global Platform to Accelerate Integrated Vehicle Solutions

Engineering-driven automotive supplier expands its global platform and integrated capabilities to help OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers accelerate vehicle innovation.

PONTIAC, MI / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Eypex introduced a new corporate identity that reflects the company's expanded engineering capabilities, broader product portfolio, and strengthened global platform. The new brand reflects Eypex's commitment to helping OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers accelerate innovation through agile engineering and manufacturing.

As the automotive industry advances toward integrated vehicle architectures, localized manufacturing, and differentiated experiences, Eypex is expanding its role as an engineering-driven partner supporting customers from concept through production.

"Eypex has always focused on helping customers turn innovative ideas into production-ready technologies," said Brian Johnson, President of Eypex. "This transformation reflects how our business has evolved and where we're investing. We're strengthening our engineering, manufacturing, and North American operations to better support customers with the speed, flexibility, resilience, and confidence they expect."

Eypex's expanded global platform is enabled by its new ownership group, formed by Singform Enterprise Co., Ltd., and DEPO Auto Parts Industrial Co., Ltd. Together, they provide customers access to engineering resources, manufacturing expertise, product development, and global supply chain while reinforcing Eypex's investment in local engineering, manufacturing, and customer support across North America.

Eypex organizes its capabilities across four integrated focus areas:

Vehicle Identity & Decorative Integration

Vehicle Illumination

Flooring Protection Systems

Advanced Development & Manufacturing Solutions

These areas enable Eypex to support customers across vehicle identity, illumination, flooring protection, specialty manufacturing, and integrated engineering.

As Eypex continues to expand its capabilities and portfolio, the company remains focused on its core mission: delivering differentiated vehicle systems through rapid development and disciplined execution.

While many customers recognize the products Eypex engineers and manufactures, fewer recognize the Eypex name behind those programs. The new identity brings visibility to Eypex's role in supporting production programs across multiple global OEM platforms.

"Our greatest advantage is our ability to connect engineering, manufacturing, and execution," Johnson added. "As our portfolio expands, we're investing in our people, vertical integration, equipment, and local capabilities while leveraging the strength of our global organization. We're building an organization that allows customers to move faster from concept to production while maintaining the quality, responsiveness, and partnership they need to succeed."

Looking ahead, Eypex will continue to expand collaboration with OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, technology innovators, and manufacturing partners seeking agile engineering and production support. As vehicle architectures evolve, the company remains focused on helping customers integrate advanced technologies into scalable, production-ready vehicle systems.

About Eypex

Eypex is a Tier 1 automotive supplier specializing in engineered vehicle systems that bridge innovation and production. The company supports OEMs and automotive partners through integrated engineering, vehicle identity and decorative integration, illumination systems, flooring protection systems, and advanced manufacturing expertise. Backed by the global engineering and manufacturing capabilities of Singform Enterprise Co., Ltd., and DEPO Auto Parts Industrial Co., Ltd., Eypex combines international resources with resilient local execution to help customers accelerate development, reduce complexity, and bring differentiated vehicle innovations to market.

Engineered Solutions. Integrated for Mobility.

Media Contact:

Lisa Paterszak

lpatercsak@eypex.com

http://www.eypex.com

SOURCE: Eypex Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/eypex-introduces-new-corporate-identity-and-expanded-global-platform-to-accelerate-integ-1199588