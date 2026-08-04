Gant Travel Launches New Gant Self-Service Platform to Empower Business Travelers

BLOOMINGTON, IN / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Gant Travel Management, a leading corporate travel management company, today announced the launch of its new Gant Self-Service Platform, bringing together all of the resources and support business travelers need throughout their journey in one connected experience.

Today's business travelers often manage trips across multiple websites, emails, and support channels. Finding the information they need can require switching between systems at every stage of the travel experience.

The Gant Self-Service Platform changes that by creating a single destination where business travelers can stay informed before, during, and after travel. Travelers can view upcoming trips, retrieve invoices, update profile information, manage travel details, receive timely travel insights, and more.

"Business travelers shouldn't have to hunt across five different systems to manage one trip," said Patrick Linnihan, President & CEO of Gant Travel. "We built the Gant Self-Service Platform to put everything in one place: your itinerary, your support, your information. One connected experience, available when you need it."

Keeping Travelers One Step Ahead

More than a collection of self-service tools, the Gant Self-Service Platform is designed to give travelers greater control over their journey with the information, guidance, and support they actually need. The connected experience also includes proactive disruption intelligence powered by Gant's new partnership with Lumo.

Rather than requiring travelers to monitor airline websites or wait until travel plans have already been disrupted, the platform provides disruption risk notifications alongside itinerary details, helping travelers stay one step ahead of delays, cancellations, and other travel interruptions.

By integrating Lumo's AI-powered disruption intelligence directly into the Gant Self-Service Platform, travelers receive timely alerts and critical trip updates in the same place they already manage their travel.

"Business travelers increasingly expect the same level of proactive guidance they experience in other parts of their daily lives," said Bala Chandran, Co-Founder & CEO of Lumo. "Gant shares our vision that disruption management should be centered on the traveler. By combining Lumo's real-time disruption intelligence with Gant's self-service capabilities and expert agent support, we're helping travelers make informed decisions faster while ensuring human expertise is readily available whenever it's needed."

Built Around the Traveler. Designed for What's Next.

The Gant Self-Service Platform reflects Gant's broader vision for the future of business travel - one where modern technology is combined with human touch. The platform will continue to expand with new capabilities that further connect self-service, intelligent automation, and the high-touch service Gant is known for.

"This platform is our starting point, not our finish line," said Linnihan. "We designed it as a foundation where intelligent automation handles the routine, expert agents handle the complex, and the traveler is never left wondering what to do next."

About Gant Travel

Gant Travel is a forward-thinking travel management company that blends personalized service with cutting-edge technology to create smarter travel solutions for modern businesses. Gant is currently ranked #26 on Travel Weekly's Annual Power List. To learn more, visit www.ganttravel.com .

Contact:

Ellie Seybold

Gant Travel - Promotions Dept

ellie.seybold@ganttravel.com

SOURCE: Gant Travel Management

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/gant-travel-launches-new-gant-self-service-platform-to-empower-business-travelers-1199789