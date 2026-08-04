Adapti, Inc., Ballengee Group, and Levelution Sports Complete Marketing Deals Worth over $2,000,000

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Adapti, Inc. (OTCID:ADTI), a company developing AI technology to integrate sports and influencer management, today discusses recent marketing deals reached.

As the MLB draft and All-Star Games recently concluded, Adapti's subsidiaries secured several key partnerships and marketing wins for its athletes.

The deals ranged from several players receiving jewelry for the Futures Game and MLB Draft from the Happy Jewelers Partnership to trading card, collectible, and equipment deals. Additionally, the company secured automobile endorsements for several athletes.

Athletes receiving deals ranged from high school clients to Major League Baseball Players. Some of the deals were multi-year deals and many included free equipment and special edition items along with cash. Based on the marketing pipeline, a considerable number of pending deals are expected to close during the remainder of this quarter.

"Due to the dedicated work of our Athlete Branding and NIL team, we are seeing a large number of clients at various levels of playing experience landing sponsorship deals and product endorsements. While we are pleased by these accomplishments, we continue to pursue opportunities so we can maximize value for our clients," stated Mackenzie Tole, Director of Athlete Branding & NIL for the Ballengee Group.

For more information about Adapti, Inc., please visit www.adapti.io

About Adapti

Adapti, Inc. (OTCID:ADTI) leverages advanced AI technology to match products and brands with optimal influencers, using proprietary data analytics to drive superior marketing results. Adapti aims to build a global platform where data is an asset, efficiently paired with high-impact influencers.

In July 2025, Adapti acquired the Ballengee Group, a full-service sports agency representing Major League Baseball athletes. The Ballengee Group assists its clients with contract negotiations, marketing deals, public relations, and strategic partnerships, and has guided world champions and global icons throughout their careers.

Adapti plans to roll out a suite of integrated services that blend traditional contract negotiation and endorsement deals with dynamic social media campaigns, powered by AdaptAI's proprietary "data fingerprint" technology currently in development. This technology will utilize Large Language Models to rapidly adapt to changes in the evolving marketing landscape, maximizing engagement, driving higher ROI for brand partners, and helping athletes grow their platforms.

About The Ballengee Group

The Ballengee Group is a full-service sports agency. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ballengee Group provides comprehensive representation services including contract negotiations, marketing, branding, content creation, NIL, and post-career support to top Major League Baseball talent. The agency is known for its player-first approach and high-caliber team of experienced agents, lawyers, former players, and industry experts.

About Levelution Sports

Levelution Sports is a NIL representation agency dedicated to helping athletes navigate the evolving landscape of Name, Image, and Likeness. With a focus on compliance, brand partnerships, and long-term career development, Levelution provides athletes with the tools and resources needed to excel in sports, business, and life. Learn more at www.levelutionsports.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Adapti, Inc. generally identifies forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar words. These statements are only predictions. Adapti bases these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Adapti's control. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Adapti undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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SOURCE: Adapti, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/adapti-inc.-ballengee-group-and-levelution-sports-complete-market-1200740