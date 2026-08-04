Antea Group UK Named Accredited EcoVadis Consulting Partner

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Antea Group UK is pleased to announce that it has been named an Accredited Consulting Partner by EcoVadis, the global standard for resilient, sustainable supply chains. Accredited Consulting Partners are formally equipped to help businesses complete sustainability assessments, review scores, and improve Environment, Labour and Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement practices.

As an EcoVadis Consulting Partner, Antea Group UK helps organisations prepare for and complete their EcoVadis assessments including guiding clients through the assessment process, identifying gaps, strengthening documentation, and implementing practical improvements aligned with EcoVadis methodologies and best practices.

Accredited Consulting Partners are carefully selected based on their experience and expertise and must complete rigorous training on EcoVadis' methodology and assessment process through the EcoVadis Academy. To qualify, partners must demonstrate a deep understanding of local environmental, ethical and human rights regulations and issues, and have completed the EcoVadis assessment for their own business. By joining the EcoVadis partner network, Antea Group UK enhances its ability to deliver tailored, high-impact support to clients seeking to benchmark and improve their sustainability performance.

"Becoming an Accredited EcoVadis Consulting Partner reflects our commitment to helping organisations navigate evolving sustainability expectations and reporting frameworks," said Dan Ellis, Sustainability and ESG Practice Leader. "We look forward to supporting our clients in strengthening their sustainability programmes and achieving meaningful results through the EcoVadis platform."

Antea Group UK's advisory services are designed to help organisations not only achieve strong EcoVadis scores, but also embed sustainability into their operations, risk management, and supply chain strategies, driving long-term value and resilience.

For more information about Antea Group UK's sustainability and EcoVadis support services, please visit: https://anteagroup.uk/services/ecovadis

About Antea Group UK

Antea?Group?is an environment, health, safety and sustainability consultancy. By combining strategic thinking with technical?expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address?ESG?business?challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique?objectives. Our consultants equip?organisations?to better understand threats, capture?opportunities?and find their position of strength.?We?maintain?a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister?organisations?in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the?Inogen Alliance.?

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Antea Group UK

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SOURCE: Antea Group UK

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/antea-group-uk-named-accredited-ecovadis-consulting-partner-1201222