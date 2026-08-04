McAlester, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO), parent company of Airtopia Adventure Parks, today announced that its subsidiary, Airtopia Group Inc., has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with JA Development & Construction, a subsidiary of SunTex Enterprises Inc. (OTCID: SNTX), to serve as construction manager and build-out partner for Airtopia Adventure Parks locations.

Under the terms of the LOI, JA Development will provide construction management and full build-out services beginning with a package of two locations - Roswell and Bedford - which are being developed together this year. Roswell is expected to move first, with construction deployed immediately upon the parties' agreement on final pricing.

Beyond the initial package, the parties intend to pursue a broader pipeline of approximately 8 to 14 additional Airtopia Adventure Parks locations over the 18 months following execution of a definitive agreement. The LOI also contemplates ongoing property maintenance service contracts - including electrical and plumbing - across all locations developed under the arrangement.

The parties estimate the aggregate value of the full build-out program, inclusive of Roswell, Bedford, and the anticipated expansion pipeline, at approximately $60 million to $84 million, subject to site-by-site scoping, pricing, and execution of definitive agreements.

"Partnering with JA Development gives us an experienced, dedicated build-out team as we move from a single flagship park to a true multi-site platform," said Felix Waller, CEO of Lelantos Holdings. "Packaging Roswell and Bedford together lets us move immediately on Roswell while we finalize Bedford, and it sets the template for the pipeline of locations we expect to bring online over the next year and a half."

"This LOI reflects the scale of what Airtopia is building, and we're glad to be the construction partner behind it," said Javier Leal, CEO of SunTex Enterprises Inc. "From Roswell through the broader pipeline, our focus is on getting each location open efficiently and then keeping it running well through ongoing maintenance support."

The Letter of Intent is non-binding, and completion of the arrangement described above remains subject to negotiation and execution of a definitive construction management agreement, site-specific work orders, and satisfaction of other customary conditions.

About Lelantos Holdings, Inc. / Airtopia Adventure Parks

Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO) is the parent company of Airtopia Adventure Parks, a growing platform of adventure park destinations. For more information, visit www.lelantosholdings.io.

About JA Development & Construction / SunTex Enterprises Inc.

JA Development & Construction is a construction management and build-out firm and a subsidiary of SunTex Enterprises Inc. (OTCID: SNTX).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated build-out of Airtopia Adventure Parks locations, the timing and scope of the expansion pipeline, estimated project value, and potential ongoing maintenance arrangements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the non-binding nature of the Letter of Intent, the parties' ability to negotiate and execute definitive agreements, financing and permitting considerations, construction timelines, and other risks described in the Company's filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307894

Source: Lelantos Holdings Inc.