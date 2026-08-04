Louisville, Kentucky--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Kentucky Derby Museum is expanding access to one of America's most iconic traditions with the launch of its new Virtual Field Trip, a free educational experience that allows students across the country to explore the history, culture, and impact of the Kentucky Derby without leaving their classrooms.

Designed for fourth and fifth grade students, the standards-aligned program gives teachers in the United States access to engaging lessons that connect the Kentucky Derby to English language arts, social studies, and mathematics. By removing geographic and financial barriers, the museum is extending its educational mission into classrooms from coast to coast.

"The Kentucky Derby has a remarkable ability to bring together history, sports, culture, and tradition in a way that captures students' imaginations," said Patrick Armstrong, President and CEO of Kentucky Derby Museum. "For more than 40 years, we've welcomed students through our doors to experience Derby firsthand. Now, the museum's new Virtual Field Trip allows us to inspire a spirit of discovery and create meaningful connections with students across the country."

The Kentucky Derby is the longest continuously running sporting event in the United States and an enduring part of American history, providing unique opportunities for cross-curricular learning. The new Virtual Field Trip builds on that educational foundation by giving teachers flexible, standards-aligned resources designed to fit a variety of learning environments.

Educators can choose between two instructional pathways:

A teacher-led classroom experience featuring professionally produced videos and printable student activities.

An independent, student-driven learning experience through Kahoot!, ideal for digital-first classrooms and distance learners.

Teachers can also select from three curriculum options aligned for fourth and fifth grade learning standards:

Derby Basics with a focus on English language arts and writing

Derby History with a focus on social studies

Derby Math with a focus on mathematics and economics

Each registration provides access to program materials for one full academic school year, allowing educators to incorporate the lessons whenever they best fit their lesson plans.

"The greatest field trips don't simply teach students facts-they spark curiosity, encourage critical thinking, and create memories that stay with them long after the lesson ends," said Emily Dippie, Director of Education at Kentucky Derby Museum. "As a former classroom teacher, I know how valuable it is to have engaging, standards-aligned resources that are easy to implement. We intentionally designed this Virtual Field Trip to support teachers while giving students an experience that feels interactive, meaningful, and fun."

Education has been a cornerstone of Kentucky Derby Museum's mission since opening in 1985. As a nonprofit organization, the museum has continually invested in making educational programming accessible to students in Kentucky and Southern Indiana through free seasonal field trips, statewide outreach programs, art competitions, and educational exhibit activities. During the 2025-2026 school year, the museum's Education Department reached more than 47,500 students through its educational offerings, which is a 25% increase from the year before.

Now, the Virtual Field Trip is designed to extend the Derby Museum's educational programming to classrooms beyond its typical regional service area. Teachers interested in registering for the free Virtual Field Trip for the 2026-2027 school year can learn more by visiting the museum's website: https://www.derbymuseum.org/virtual-education

Students interacting with Kentucky Derby Museum's new Virtual Field Trip.

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Students interacting with Kentucky Derby Museum's new Virtual Field Trip.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12580/306806_acfd3a6f940b0910_002full.jpg

Students interacting with Kentucky Derby Museum's new Virtual Field Trip.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12580/306806_acfd3a6f940b0910_003full.jpg

PROGRAM AT A GLANCE:

Kentucky Derby Museum Virtual Field Trip

Grades: 4-5

Cost: Free

Availability: Nationwide

Curriculum Areas: English language arts, social studies, math, and economics

Instruction Options: Teacher-facilitated or student-paced with Kahoot!

Access: One academic year

More information: https://www.derbymuseum.org/virtual-education

Schools within the museum's field trip and outreach service area are encouraged to contact the Education Department to learn more about in-person opportunities at little to no cost: https://www.derbymuseum.org/contact-education-department

MEDIA NOTE: Media can contact the museum's Communications Department at 502-814-3027 to schedule an in-person or virtual interview with Director of Education Emily Dippie.

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ABOUT KENTUCKY DERBY MUSEUM

Kentucky Derby Museum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 1985 next door to historic Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Ky., has a mission to engage, educate, and excite everyone about the extraordinary experience that is the Kentucky Derby. Through immersive exhibits, guided tours, educational programming, and community outreach, the museum welcomes more than 255,000 visitors from around the world each year while preserving and sharing the rich history, traditions, and cultural impact of the Kentucky Derby. With a general admission ticket, visitors can experience two floors of interactive exhibits, a 30-minute guided track visit of Churchill Downs, and the museum's signature 360° movie, "The Greatest Race." The museum also offers exclusive specialty tours, the Derby Museum Store, the Derby Museum Café, and several event spaces for rent. https://www.derbymuseum.org/

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Source: Kentucky Derby Museum