Romania has added around 1.8 GW of solar since the beginning of January, taking cumulative capacity to in excess of 8.5 GW, according to figures from the Romanian Photovoltaic Industry Association (RPIA). This year's additions to date consist of 1 GW from utility-scale projects and around 800 MW in the prosumer market. Irene Mihai, RPIA Policy Director, told pv magazine the association is expecting 2026 to be another record-breaking year for Romania's solar sector. The country added 2.2 GW of solar last year and is projected to add more than 2.5 GW this year, which would bring total solar capacity ...

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