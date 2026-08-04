Company launches as a fully vertically integrated AI infrastructure platform and NVIDIA Cloud Partner with the mission to build The Utility of Compute

Volta, a fully vertically integrated artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure platform and NVIDIA Cloud Partner, today emerged from stealth with a mission to build The Utility of Compute, enabling frontier AI labs, AI-native companies, and enterprises to access dedicated AI infrastructure that is dependable, scalable, and backed by low-cost infrastructure capital.

AI is creating a new infrastructure economy, but access to dedicated AI infrastructure remains fundamentally constrained. While the world's largest technology companies can finance AI infrastructure on their own balance sheets, frontier AI labs, AI-native companies, and enterprises remain dependent on scarce cloud capacity because the capital required to develop dedicated AI infrastructure has remained largely inaccessible. The primary constraint is not demand, power, or chips. It is financing.

Volta was founded by Chief Executive Officer Ricard Boada and Chief Corporate Development Officer Sofia Gumuzio to solve this problem. The company was built around a simple belief: compute is infrastructure and should be financed as such. That belief led Volta to build the world's first fully vertically integrated AI infrastructure platform, extending beyond technology into capital formation. By bringing together institutional infrastructure capital, powered land, data centers, compute, software, and operations under one platform-and combining that with co-founder-led speed of execution-Volta addresses one of AI infrastructure's biggest bottlenecks: access to affordable capital. The result is AI factories that are faster to deploy, more scalable, and financed at a lower cost of capital.

"Compute has become a new infrastructure asset class, with AI models and applications as the verticals built on top," said Ricard Boada. "Every technology revolution has run on a physical layer beneath it. Railways carried industrialization. Electricity lit manufacturing. Fiber carried the internet. We founded Volta because compute should be financed, developed, and commercialized with the principles and scale of infrastructure. Our ambition is to build The Utility of Compute so that compute works as reliably and invisibly as electricity, while being priced transparently and built to endure."

Volta's launch is anchored by a landmark $10 billion strategic partnership with an AI Lab to develop an AI factory in Europe alongside Bitdeer Located in Norway, the project will comprise a 133 MW deployment powered by NVIDIA Vera Rubin systems. It is the first project within Volta's broader development pipeline, which today exceeds 1 GW of near-term power capacity across North America and Europe. The company intends to develop these sites using NVIDIA's DSX platform, targeting multiple gigawatts of deployed capacity by 2030.

"AI is transforming compute from a technology product into critical infrastructure," said Sofia Gumuzio. "Meeting that demand requires a platform that can mobilise infrastructure capital, secure power, and execute at industrial scale while moving at the pace of AI innovation. That's what Volta was built to do."

As part of its long-term growth strategy, Volta has established an AI Infrastructure Program with Azora, a leading asset manager with over $20 billion of assets under management across real estate and infrastructure, to provide $5 billion of financing for the next generation of AI factories developed by the company. The program provides Volta with a proprietary source of large-scale, non-dilutive infrastructure capital, creating a structural advantage that enables the company to develop AI factories at greater scale, with a lower cost of capital, and with greater financing certainty for customers and strategic partners. In turn, institutional investors gain direct access to invest in Volta's AI factories at cost, with returns underpinned by long-term contracted cash flows.

The company has also completed a Seed Round and a Series A valuing Volta at $2.4 billion, led by Azora, Andreessen Horowitz, Altimeter and NVIDIA, with participation from strategic investors including the family office of Michael Dell, and Matter Venture Partners. The financing gives Volta the balance sheet and strategic relationships needed to deploy AI infrastructure at scale.

Earlier this year, Volta acquired Genesis Cloud technology, adding a complete software stack that spans public AI cloud and bare metal cluster management. This enables Volta to rapidly introduce new AI cloud platform capabilities to customers by combining novel financing and new infrastructure development with existing production cloud capabilities under one company.

Since its founding, Volta has grown to around 100 professionals across London, Palo Alto, and New York, bringing together expertise across capital formation, infrastructure development, engineering, and software.

About Volta

Volta is a fully vertically integrated AI infrastructure platform. The company develops, finances, builds, and operates AI factories by integrating institutional capital, powered land, data centers, compute, software, and operations under a single platform. Its mission is to build The Utility of Compute and enable frontier AI labs, AI-native companies, and enterprises to access dedicated AI infrastructure that is dependable, scalable, and enabled by low-cost infrastructure capital. For more information, please visit www.volta.com.

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